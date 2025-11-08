That’s according to The War Guy:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼

￼ Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth announces the official end of the “no new wars” fallacy: “We’re not building for peacetime. We are pivoting the Pentagon and our industrial base to a wartime footing.”

OK there’s a longer version, about fifteen minutes:

“It’s Life Or Death”—Hegseth Declares War On Pentagon Bureaucracy U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a blistering speech demanding a total transformation of the Pentagon’s acquisition system, warning that America’s “lethargic, risk-averse” defense bureaucracy is endangering national security. Calling this a “1939 moment,” Hegseth urged the defense industry to operate on a wartime footing, prioritize speed over perfection, and abandon what he called the Pentagon’s “backwards culture.” He praised President Trump’s executive orders for igniting this overhaul and vowed to rebuild America’s “arsenal of freedom” with urgency, accountability, and merit-based leadership.

I think we can pretty much ignore the boilerplate rhetoric, such as the de rigueur praise of Trump. “Arsenal of freedom”? Who wants to enslave America? Who’s invading other countries to enslave them or eliminate them—besides NATO and Israel? And don’t tell me China, because by act of Congress Taiwan is recognized as part of One China—and we started the war on Russia.

The question is, why do we need to be on a wartime footing and why is this moment is a “1939 moment”? One answer might be that the Anglo-Zionists see that we’re falling behind in selling military hardware to the rest of the world. As commenters here have been discussing lately, the rest of the world sees our weapons failing—they’ll be looking to buy Russian in the future. More bang, less buck—in fact, much less “buck”, judging from the economic news. More like rubles and yuan.

But that doesn’t explain the need to “prioritize speed over perfection”. Perhaps the reference to a “1939 moment” is the key, in a way. Back in 1939 German weaponry wasn’t actually perfect. They did have some pretty good stuff but, for example, their tanks were certainly not perfect. In fact, once Germany got deeply involved in war they were unable to ever really catch up—not when you factor in production of new technology. They came up with some excellent new designs—as did the Japanese—but that was a far cry from getting the weapons into the hands of the Wehrmacht in war changing amounts.

Hegseth is correct. If this is a “1939 moment”—meaning, the Anglo-Zionists are about to commit America to war—the US will necessarily need to “prioritize speed over perfection”. The US will need more of what we already have, although in dwindling amounts. Hegseth is warning that the US needs to stop the dwindling, because we sure won’t be bringing the new stuff online in time for war if this is, as he says, a “1939 moment.”

That brings us to another question. What projected war leads to this sense of extreme urgency? Judging from Trump’s own words and the actions we’re seeing—as alluded to yesterday—the Anglo-Zionists are plotting a global war on multiple fronts, because this 1939 moment is existential for their empire. The trade war is a bust and the mother of all bubbles is looming. They may have decided to “give war a chance.”

And that would make sense of Hegseth decrying our “risk averse” bureaucracy. “Risk averse” can’t refer to weapons procurement. It has to refer to committing to the use of kinetic military force. Latin America, West Africa, West Asia, Central Asia, East Asia. What would be so risky about waging war in these regions? Of course—the risk is that it would lead to war with Russia, China, and Iran. And maybe a few others. That sure looks like where we’re headed. Not retrenchment but expansionist escalation. Meddling in Russia’s Central Asian and Caucasus back yard. Angling for an air base in Syria, cutting the rest of the world off from Venezuelan—and maybe Nigerian—energy, setting up an in—all-but-name naval base in Western Australia. Yes, it’s risky. It’s actually kinda crazy.

Russia and China have certainly been watching. They’ve noted Trump’s penchant for sneak attacks, for escalating to the brink of nuclear war, and they know that Trump is the frontman for far more sinister forces. Commenter susan mullen summarized this ably in yesterday’s post—because nothing has changed over the decades since the rise of the Neocons:

US presidents continue to carry out 1997-98 Brzezinski plan for US hegemony with special attention to strangling the Baltics. Brzezinski had one big problem: That all of this must be accomplished by enslaving Americans: In an article published in the September-October 1997 issue of Foreign Affairs, Brzezinski argued: “Eurasia is the world’s axial supercontinent. A power that dominated Eurasia would exercise decisive influence over two of the world’s three most economically productive regions, Western Europe and East Asia.” In his book The Grand Chessboard, Brzezinski voiced his concern about the major obstacle to Washington pursuing such an aggressive drive for hegemony: the hostility of the vast majority of the American people to war. He wrote: “America is too democratic at home to be autocratic abroad. This limits the use of America’s power, especially its capacity for military intimidation. Never before has a populist democracy attained international supremacy. But the pursuit of power is not a goal that commands popular passion, except in conditions of a sudden threat or challenge to the public’s sense of domestic well-being. The economic self-denial (that is, defense spending) and the human sacrifices (casualties even among professional soldiers) required in the effort are uncongenial to democratic instincts. Democracy is inimical to imperial mobilization.” [The Grand Chessboard, Basic Books, pp. 35-36].” May 29, 2017, “Zbigniew Brzezinski, architect of the catastrophe in Afghanistan, dead at 89,” Bill Van Auken, wsws.org...https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/05/29/zbig-m29.html

These considerations the gyrations of Trumpian rhetoric—by turns peace mongering, thuggish, appealing to domestic considerations (drugs), appealing to major domestic demographics (“our CHERISHED Christians”). Trump’s controllers have given him the job of cajoling Americans into accepting war. Our political elite appears to be on board, showing no inclination to exercise their constitutional responsibilities over war making. And, of course, Trump also seeks to lull foreign leaders into a false sense of security with his nonsense about having “great relationships” with them.

None of this looks good.

In the meantime, the US military is making a variety of moves that should be cause for concern. This is a lot of strategic and potentially nuclear capability being shifted around:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h￼ ￼￼ The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command released photos of B-52 bombers during their recent flights off the coast of Venezuela. Here’s how they described their provocations on X: “U.S. STRATCOM units routinely conduct global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and participating U.S. government agencies to defend the U.S. and its Allies.”

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 8h￼ Three USAF B-52’s Strategic Bombers are currently crossing the Atlantic to Morón Air Base, Spain (first stop).

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼ Suspicious move. 4 x US Air Force KC-135R/T Tankers from Okinawa Air Base are being deployed to Diego Garcia Air Base. . US Air Force C-17A leaving Diego Garcia after delivering cargo from Okinawa’s Kadena Air Base. Haven’t seen activity there since June-July. . UAE supply flights to Africa continue, at least 3 flights every day. Past 24 hrs: . Daily military cargo flights between Israel & Azerbaijan . **AIPAC visited Taiwan**

So, AIPAC has more on its mind these days than just ousting Thomas Massie.

And, as every day, there are multiple additional warlike moves taking place, especially in the Middle East.

But now think about this—the post is linked because it’s too long to paste in. But ask yourselves: Would the Euros really do this without clearing it with the Anglo-Zionists?

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Europe just crossed a massive red line for China: this is more provocative a move that even the US themselves EVER dared do. It never happened before. Which makes this move frankly incomprehensible: why would Europe cross a line that even the US - even when it was at the peak of its power - always considered it couldn’t afford to cross? All the more for an issue where Europe has no role, and when Europe is far more dependent on Chinese trade than the US? There’s nothing to gain here for Europe, and a lot to lose: this move is purely destructive. There’s only one precedent I can think of: in 1995 when ROC president Lee Teng-hui spoke at Cornell University (his alma mater). This was framed as a PRIVATE visit (he spoke at a university, not Congress), and it was done at a time when China was orders of magnitude less powerful (and the US immensely more powerful relative to China), but it still sparked the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. And, to boot, the US never repeated the experiment - Washington learned that even this lesser provocation wasn’t worth the cost. In fact, nowadays the U.S. doesn’t so much as allows Taiwanese officials to even transit via the U.S.: earlier this year the Trump administration blocked President Lai from merely transiting U.S. soil on his way to Latin America, forcing him to cancel his trip altogether (https://responsiblestatecraft.org/trump-was-right-to-block-taiwan-president-s-transit-through-us/…). Yet Europe - with a fraction of America’s leverage - just hosted Taiwan’s VP at its Parliament. Pure madness. So why would they do that? One can only speculate. …

Yeah, well, feel free to speculate. Start with the fact that the Euros are Anglo-Zionist proxies.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h￼ US consumer sentiment is collapsing: The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell -3.3 points in November, to 50.3, the 2nd-lowest in history. This significantly missed expectations of 53.0 points and marks the 4th consecutive monthly decline. Current conditions dropped -6.3 points, to 52.3, also the lowest in history. Consumer expectations fell -1.3 points, to 49.0, the 3rd-lowest since July 2022. Consumer sentiment is now sitting lower than all previous recessions, including 2008. US consumers feel like we are in a recession.

Maybe those consumers are on to something, even if most of them haven’t seen this chart:

Amanda Goodall @thejobchick 23h￼ Why did ALL Mag 7 slow US hiring at the EXACT same time? (Hint: It’s not the economy) The hiring drop is synchronized across Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, AND NVIDIA. All slammed the brakes in late-2022/early-2023... and never let go. We’re not seeing a reversion to old patterns. CEOs AI-wash layoffs to pump stock - real reason? $420B capex redirected to offshore GCCs (70% savings). Mag7 bombshells: - Microsoft: 15K US cuts → India (especially Hyderabad/Bengaluru GCCs) was explicitly spared layoffs and saw massive expansion via $3B+ cloud investments, data centers, and hiring in strategic areas. - Google: Thousands laid off in 2025 (HR/Cloud/Android teams) while Pichai pours $15B into Visakhapatnam hub - briefed PM Modi Oct 14 - Amazon: 14K managers gone → GCCs (Chennai, Hyderabad) are expanding with AWS/offshore boom - Meta: 20K+ cuts → India hiring up (Blind: “massive outsourcing”) US tech postings -36% below pre-COVID. India? +47%. We all feel the pressure in the labor market for US workers right now. Bookmark if you are pissed at the gaslighting. Let’s start watching these levels every single month.

No wonder the tech bros are happy to throw a few millions Trump’s way to fund his ballroom.

Now think about this. China is dedollarizing, but they still have huge amounts of dollar reserves. Trump has them over that barrel, right? Not exactly, as Sean Foo explains:

China has started issuing dollar denominated bonds, competing head to head with the US Treasury. According to Foo the demand for these bonds was incredible, especially among central banks and institutional investors who—guess what?—see a benefit in investing in dollar denominated bonds that aren’t controlled by a country that sometimes arbitrarily seizes the assets of other countries. It’s a bit like having your dollars but eating them, too, to mix some metaphors. You get to hold dollars while also diversifying away from the US.

And it gets worse, because Trump just cut his nose to spite his face:

Now, does it get worse? It absolutely can. In fact, Washington has probably shut the door to China forever. They just cut away the biggest semiconductor market in the world. Trump is blocking the sale of Nvidia’s watered down chips to China. Even the less powerful versions are being denied to Chinese companies. This is so bizarre considering we just had a trade truce a week ago. So many own goals in just 7 days. It’s unbelievable. Will this collapse China’s AI or chip ambitions? No, it won’t. It will just force China to triple down on their domestic supply chains.

And then Foo lists all the advantages China has in this competition—advantages that Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, emphasized within the last week when he predicted a Chinese victory in the AI field.

It’s not as if the US has given China any reason to do other than play hardball with us. How many times in the last ten years or so have US admirals and generals and “diplomats” and pundits predicted war with China in a very few years. During the Biden years they were predicting war by 2025—which leaves us only a few months to avoid that. I think the current prediction is, like, 2027.

Yeah, the Chinese are paying attention. They heard, just as the Russians heard, Hegseth saying we’re in a 1939 moment. They know they’re not planning on starting any major wars with the US, so what do you imagine they’re thinking right now?