Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

Listening to Prof Mearsheimer:

Trump has to make this deal work. He has no other choice. He cannot go back.

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
24mEdited

Analysts may well be missing a critical point: Iran has agreed to let $300 billion in private equity into its country, with conditions that Iran must abide to, which is precisely the economic hitman model used to infiltrate Western capital into developing countries over decades. Once infiltrated, DC can use its sanction powers on what used to be a sovereign Iran, a sovereignty that DC and the City of London have been fighting hard to destroy. It may be too cynical to assume that tine invasion of Western capital had been one of the unstated goals of the entire war, but, while it appears Iran got what it wanted, it is equally clear that Western capital interests also got what they have wanted since 1979. Neo-colonialism never stops trying to take what others have; capital must continue to find more and more investment, or capitalism will die a natural death. The $300 billion "investment fund" is a Trojan Horse; let's hope the Iranians see what is happening to them.

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