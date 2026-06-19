I’ve maintained that once the MOU was signed that was a point of no return for Trump. I was pleased that Mac, yesterday, agreed with that assessment. As Max B. would put it, sooner or later reality intrudes on ideology. That usually happens sooner rather than later when you’re trying to project military power on the other side of the globe. Thus, it should come as no surprise that analysts with good contacts in the military are reporting that the US military is packing up and—if not entirely pulling out—reconfiguring in a major way. The fundamentals govern this:

There is no military solution for Anglo-Zionists when it comes to the question of who controls the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has conclusively proved that and I’d bet that the professional military has been arguing that case to him for quite some time. Logistics, morale, and basic military capabilities in the face of the new forms of warfare dictated this aspect of Trump’s choice.

Trump did his damnedest to find a face saving retreat, but ultimately it came down to either swallowing humiliation or tanking the world economy—including the US economy—sooner rather than later. Having made the obvious choice there’s no going back. With that choice come all sorts of consequences down the road but, once again, I suspect those consequences will intrude on our own little reality sooner rather than later. For now most Americans don’t have a clue about what’s going on or what’s coming next, but count on it—those consequences are very clear to the rest of the world.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ What Mort doesn’t understand--what no one in the Zionist/Neocon side gets--is that the US military is a SPENT FORCE. They’ve deluded themselves that we’ve got this silver bullet just waiting to be used. They are fucking clueless.

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal Forget the rhetoric for a second. What convinced me this is real is what Larry Johnson described next: the US isn’t just talking about leaving the region, it’s physically PACKING UP. The crisis command centers that ran 24/7 since February have been shut down. Aircraft are being flown home. The Marines floating offshore are heading back to port. And the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, heavily damaged by Iranian strikes, is being decommissioned. Larry says one system hit there was beyond top secret, and its destruction left the US side stunned Which makes the “did Trump admit defeat or turn on Israel” debate almost pointless. As Larry put it, once you accept defeat, everything Israel wanted is gone anyway. Look at the MOU. Every one of Iran’s red lines addressed. Warships out of the Persian Gulf. Commercial shipping needing Tehran’s permission to pass Hormuz Meanwhile the Wall Street Journal reports Trump’s calls with Netanyahu have soured, with Trump telling aides no one can handle a man who just wants to bomb everyone And then the intrigue. Trump signed this at Versailles. The site where a defeated Germany was humiliated. You decide which role he was playing...

Again, the MOU isn’t some sort of binding treaty, and there never may be a treaty that’s ratified by the US Senate. There may not even be a “final agreement”. But the significance of the MOU is that it marks a new reality that has forced itself upon our attention—and from which there is no going back to Anglo-Zionist unreality. The Anglo-Zionist Empire will need to find a way to live within the new reality, even if that means renouncing its imperial project. Who thinks that after the twin debacles of Ukraine and Iran that the US military is in any way prepared to lead the Euros into a war on Russia, or god-knows-who-else into a war on China—to “defend” Taiwan as our Pacific Ukraine? The MOU, and the immediate pullback—reconfiguration, whatever you want to call it—marks the recognition of that new reality. And that’s exactly why Hegseth is doing that study of US basing in Europe.