In the two earlier posts today I—along with others—pointed to the motive for the latest US escalation against Russia. Jack Keane said it explicitly. The Zhou regime and the Ruling Class is desperate—I believe that’s the correct word—to force Putin to negotiate. Preferably with our puppet Zelensky regime in Kiev, but the US Ruling Class is desperate at this point—”this point” being Trump’s impending inauguration. That is impending doom for the Ruling Class, because of Trump’s determination to clear the War on the World deck to implement his plans for MAGA. The Ruling Class has no alternative except these two:

Force an escalation that Trump will have to accept, or

Force Putin to negotiate some sort of deal to rob Trump of a victory.

The desperation of the Ruling Class is so palpable at this point that they’re hinting at direct US participation—on the fringes, anyway—in a negotiated deal of some sort. That would be an implicit admission that this is a US war. The use of the ATACMS system to directly attack Russia is, itself, an admission that this is a US war—for anyone who understands how ATACMS works.

That’s desperation, because by admitting ownership of the war on Russia, the Ruling Class is openly flirting with admitting ownership of America’s defeat by Russia and the hated Putin. And an admission that Trump was right all along. Oh, what could this mean for the Ruling Class—a whole new look at the Russia Hoax?

The problem is that Putin understands all these dynamics, too. And here, as I’ve previously stated, I disagree with Doug Macgregor. I believe the Kremlin, Putin above all, has a fairly sophisticated understanding of US politics and the dynamics behind Anglo-Zionist hatred for Russia. Putin is not going to do the Zhou regime any favors—they’re responsible for a horrendous war and the deaths of Russians and vast numbers of brother Slavs. That may not matter to Zhou’s Jewish masters, but it sure does to Putin.

Putin will drive a hard bargain—that much we know already, because he has made no bones about it. But he’ll almost certainly wait for Trump to close the deal. Putin holds the winning hand—there’s no reason for him to rush things. But the bad news for Trump is that Putin doesn’t actually have any reason to do Trump any favors, either. Trump escalated the arming of Ukraine and escalated the sanctions against Russia. Does McDonalds serve crow? Trump will need to prepare for that, too.