Russian forces continue on the move, and unprecedented strategic missile attacks have also been unleashed. The Russian tactic, as it has been for a long time now, is to press at a Ukrainian weak point until they meet serious resistance, then shift to the point from which Ukraine moved troops to try to plug the initial problem. It’s a gradual process but is in line with the overall goal of keeping Russian casualties down.

What we’ve been seeing over the past month, at least, has been rapid advances in the south and southeast—the Zaporozhye region—with continued pressure around the fortress sector of Kramatorsk - Slovyansk in the east. Now Russian forces are advancing all along the northern front from Kharkov to Sumy. It’s all a question of tightening the noose while taking out critical infrastructure to degrade support for Ukraine’s forces on the front.

In that regard, last night saw an unprecedented missile strike on Ukraine, including 32 Iskander missiles. That’s a huge number, which led Patarames to speculate that Iran is now supplying replacement missiles to Russia:

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia last night launched 4 Tsirkon / Oniks, 32 Iskander-M / S-300 ballistic missiles, 7 Kh-22 / Kh-32, 28 Kh-101 / Iskander-K missiles as well as 450 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas attack UAVs. One may would use that relative high number of 32 Iskanders, if Iranian ballistic missiles (Arman/Fath/Fateh/Zolfaghar) would be on their way to replenish the arsenal. Saying this because of the recent EU/Ukraine terror listing of the IRGC...

The first point is that all observers were stunned by the lavish Russian use of Iskander missiles. According to anti-Russian commentators, Russia ran out of missiles years ago, but those confident assessments are always proven wrong. Patarames isn’t anti-Russian, but his speculation may also fall into the category of underestimating Russia’s production capacity.

Secondly, it seems unlikely that at this juncture—the Iran - US confrontation—Iran would send any missiles whatsoever to Russia. On the other hand, Patarames’ observation with regard to Iran naming Ukraine on its terror listing is worth noting. It does suggest a heightened Russian - Iranian security relationship, which also fits in with the increased high level consultations between Russia and Iran (and China, on a less high level basis).

One way or another, it appears that Russia is moving in the direction of putting an end to the war in Ukraine sooner rather than later. Up to this point time has been very much on Russia’s side, in terms of degrading NATO military capabilities. That process may have reached a stage of completion that may allow Russia prepare for more assertive response abroad—against Trump’s actions against Russian shipping, for example, or for more assertive assistance to Iran and other strategic partners. This may be a response to Trump’s recently aggressive behavior also with regard to China. Russo - Chinese activity in the East China Sea also points to a concern to counter US - Japanese activity in the Far East. Freeing up Russian forces from Ukraine would make sense in that light.

With regard to Iran I recommend Larry Johnson’s current article:

LJ’s point is straightforward and is one that many—notably, Danny Davis and Steve Jermy last week—have been making: The US simply lacks the military resources to conduct any more than strategic attacks of very limited duration. Like, a few says. Iran has rejected participating in Trump’s theater and has instead insisted that any attack will precipitate a response that will include Israel—which was brought to its knees during the 12 Day War. What LJ adds to this discussion is a handy quantitative table comparing the resources that Trump committed to being defeated by the Houthis with the inadequate resources currently deployed against a far larger, more populous, and militarily powerful country: Iran.

The bottom line is that Iran has called Trump’s bluff—or whatever it was. Now, it appears that Iran is, among other things, seeking to strengthen its relations not only with Russia and China, but also with regional states—Turkey, KSA, and others.

Regarding the military situation, Will Schryver puts it succinctly:

Feb 1￼ ￼ Buying Time The major theme of this report is that the US is supposedly delaying its Iran strikes until it can send more air defense systems to the region. But, from what I have seen, they have already delivered pretty much all they’ve got. Short of denuding Guam of its two THAAD batteries, the cupboard is bare. Most of the US/NATO Patriot batteries have been burned in Ukraine, and besides, the Patriot has proven to be woefully ineffective in terms of ballistic missile defense. If they delay much longer, it’s not because they are trying to deliver more AD, it’s because they’re trying to figure out how to back out of this mess with minimal humiliation.

Iran is now, according to reports, ready to meet with American representatives in Istanbul. Note the way Iran frames this—as a response to requests from regional neighbors:

Masoud Pezeshkian @drpezeshkian￼ In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the United States for negotiations: I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists—one free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency. These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests.

Note also the prior rejection of “unreasonable expectations”. That almost certainly refers to past Iranian rejections of US demands regarding Iran’s nuclear program and its missile programs.

Lastly, and because all of these issues are very much related, we turn to PP’s thread concerning the decline of King Dollar. Yesterday I mentioned that, in his recent discussion with Glenn Diesen, PP maintained that we could be seeing the end game for dollar hegemony—which, of course, means Anglo-Zionist hegemony, which rests fundamentally on King Dollar rather than, strictly, on US military power. Which is also fading. Imperial America cannot last if King Dollar is dethroned. Today, PP offers a brief thread on the dollar as an enticement to his longer treatment:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ 1/ On the @MultipolarPod Substack I have just posted the definitive analysis of how the USD has now entered its terminal phase of decline as the hegemonic currency. Here is a brief thread summarising, but if you’re interested read the entire post. 2/ The domestic situation with USD is already bad. Larry Summers and his co-authors showed that measured properly as a cost-of-living jolt, inflation peaked above 18%, not the 9% of the official CPI. 3/ Using these numbers we see that real wages in the US have fallen around 15%. Living standards in America have already fallen dramatically. 4/ Polling is hard to square with official metrics of inflation which show prices only rising around 2.7% in 2025. Make a lot more sense if voters saw a 15% decrease in living standards under Biden and they expected Trump to return the economy to normal.

I think PP is correct in his assessment of voter sentiment. Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 believed his implicit message of a return to a “normal” America. Of course, those voters fail to understand that what they thought was “normal” was actually far from that. The normal that most of us grew up in was, in fact, an imperial America rather than a republican America. Even worse, Trump failed to level with his voters and tell them that he would simply be fronting for a cabal of Jewish Nationalist and Anglo-Zionists, and that he would be pursuing self defeating imperial wars and trade wars that were intended to support the empire—not a normal life for Americans.

5/ Since the start of 2025, institutions are shedding USD reserves rapidly. You can see the beginning of the terminal phase of USD hegemonic decline in this chart alone. 6/ But recent developments in Europe and Japan have turbocharged this. After the Greenland saga Europe is moving to dump USD assets gradually. Japan is locked into a crisis that will force it to shed USD to prop up the yen. These are two MAJOR holders of US Treasuries.

The seriousness of Japan’s crisis, and its severe implications for the USD, has been one of Sean Foo’s major themes—but, of course, Foo is simply reflecting widespread apprehensions. He’s not a loner in this regard. Foo has also been emphasizing the fact that China sees what’s happening and is preparing to step into a new role with its own currency. The solution is to reorient America away from imperialism, not try to prop it up—an ultimately impossible task. Accept our own limitations rather than defend Anglo-Zionist pretensions.