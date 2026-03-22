We all think we know lying when we see it. For example:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼ “All you have to do to get a nation to go to war is tell the people they are being attacked, and denounce the peacemakers for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.” --Hermann Goering

As Goering—and, famously Churchill—suggested lying can come in very handy in times of war. True then, true now:

sauron @incel_freak￼ ￼ US defense against ballistic missiles is psychological. To make the enemy believe that their missiles will be intercepted and that there attacks will not be effective. So part of the doctrine is to over report intercepts and under report damage to make the enemy believe their missiles are not effective.

OTOH, for lying to be effective there has to be a certain level of plausibility:

RT @RT_com 5h ‘We are jiu-jitsuing the Iranians. We are using their own oil against them’ — Treasury Sec. Bessent on lifting oil sanctions against Iran x.com/RT_com/status/… Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla 6h BESSENT, one month ago: “.. 2025 was about setting the table. 2026 is going to be a banquet for the American people. The economy is taking off.”

Or was Bessent just kidding us?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h￼ Joke’s on you - anyone that has owned LT USTs for the past 10 years has already had their purchasing power destroyed (ZB priced in gold down ~80% since global CB’s stopped buying USTs on net in 3q14 & ramped up gold purchases.)

And, of course, we need to distinguish lying from just plain dumb:

Anthony Scaramucci @Scaramucci 6h Here’s the question nobody in Washington is asking about the Diego Garcia strike: how did Iran know exactly where to aim? They don’t have satellite coverage of the Indian Ocean. Someone gave them the targeting data. Who? And what does that make this war? Readers added context The location of Diego Garcia has been known for centuries. You can look up the latitude and longitude on google.

Larping seems closely related to lying, although sometimes it can be just for fun—kinda like Bessent?

Definition: LARP (Live Action Role-play) is just cosplaying and like renaissance festivals and things like that.

Consider:

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 6h￼ Larp is a powerful tool. Many of the most successful political movements of the 20th century had strong elements of larp. Both communists and fascists utilized it. The Nation of Islam is a form of larp, and so is the Ukrainian national idea we see today. Larp is what allows Russian soldiers to wear Soviet and Russian imperial patches next to each other. The founding of America involved elements of larp. But no mass larp can hold a candle to Israel. A handful of members of an Eastern European ethnic minority managed to fabricate a spoken language, history, and eventually an entire country out of nothing in the desert in the span of just a few decades. This larp produced a gaping wound in the international order that has required trillions of dollars and millions of violent deaths to maintain. The larpers demand that the entire world validate their roleplay and recognize it as real, even when it conflicts with every value the modern order claims to uphold and makes its leaders into hypocrites. No lie is too big or brazen, no contradiction too obvious in the maintenance of the larp. Vast elements of a world-spanning state and media apparatus must work around the clock to keep up the illusion. If Italian Americans began speaking exclusively in Latin, calling themselves Romans, and using the US military to ethnically cleanse central Italy of Italians, it would be *less* absurd than the Israeli larp. To say what I’m saying here is considered the highest of crimes because it breaks immersion.

And they have absolutely no sense of humor about their larping:

Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده @RamAbdu French judge Nicolas Gouyou, who issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu at the ICC: • Visa and Mastercard have blocked all my cards • I cannot make any purchases • I am a judge, yet treated like a criminal • Judges, lawyers, and politicians are being intimidated • A colleague told me my name won’t be removed from the blacklist until Trump’s term ends • Despite intervention by the French president, U.S. authorities have not responded

Trump is an expert larper, as we’re treated to on a daily—even an hourly—basis. He’s always role playing—the savvy toughguy—and rarely gets called when it goes well past the implausible:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 49m￼ Senior ‘Israeli’ officials state that a broad international effort is being conducted behind the scenes by Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, aimed at stitching together a deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Iranians. Trump is reportedly concerned that the war will end with the narrative that [Iran] forced his hand regarding the Strait of Hormuz; he desires an alternative narrative where he is the one who bent them to his will. ‘Israel’ has no choice but to ‘go along’ with Trump. ‘We would have preferred that the strikes continue, but we will do whatever he decides. We will know by tomorrow because Trump’s ultimatum expires tomorrow evening,’ the officials said.

Without the new forms of media where would we be? Updating—all related to the above:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ TRUE: US magazine depth is approaching exhaustion and sortie generation has collapsed due to maintenance backlog and logistical sustainment incapacity. ￼ TRUE: US manned aircraft still don’t dare penetrate deeply into Iranian airspace. Stand-off munitions and drones remain de rigueur. 125+ US and Israeli drones have been shot down. . ￼ 48 HOURS ￼ Trump seeking to reclaim escalation supremacy. I think US magazine depth is nearing exhaustion, and that, more significantly, US air fleet mission-capable rates have plummeted over the course of the past three weeks. This is desperate bravado speaking:

steve hsu @hsu_steve￼ Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz is a former senior Israel Defense Intelligence (IDI) officer who served for 25 years, specializing in Iranian affairs. He served as the head of the Iran branch in the Research and Analysis Division (RAD) and acted as the division’s representative in the United States. He is currently a Senior Researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz ,داني سيترينوفيتش @citrinowicz￼ Iran has publicly admitted that. The Iranian strike on Dimona and the Haifa refinery following the Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field highlights a clear and consistent pattern: escalation managed through deliberate signaling. In both cases, we see effective command and control, with strategic guidance translating into precise operational execution at the tactical level. More importantly, Iran is working to preserve a response equation: whatever you do to us, we will do to you — and more. This is not random retaliation. It is structured deterrence, designed to shape behavior and impose costs. Any strategy that ignores this dynamic risks fundamentally misunderstanding how Iran calibrates escalation.

Trump’s larping is not likely an effective response. Here’s another example of reality impinging on larping. Trump says he’ll bomb all Iran’s “power plants” if they don’t provide him with a face saving exit narrative. He claims to hold “all the cards,” but the Iranians seem to see it differently:

Michael Spyker @ShaleTier7￼ I am just a guy that likes making my maps but I do feel somewhat compelled to say that Iran has a particularly good power grid, and gas distribution network. Like nearly impossible to destroy. I mean, I think Iran has a better gas transmission footprint than Canada. I know who this tweet is for, but maybe these maps are helpful. In 2017, Iran exported 7,871 GWh and imported ~4 kWh, mainly exporting to Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Iran’s 4.3MWh per capita of annual electricity consumption is actually in-line with the UK at 4.6MWh per capita, and ~25% ahead of countries like Brazil and South Africa. Attacking a very hardened system like this, and opening the Gulf up to attacks on far more single-failure-point assets -- seems wildly, WILDLY stupid.

Lastly, in the comments there’s been a lot of quoting of former Brit diplomat Craig Murray. Here’s kinda the relevant quote, in which Murray makes some very controversial, yet somehow somewhat plausible, assertions. He’s saying Trump really did have a plan, and it’s working. Me, I’m not convinced. There are people out there, for example, who will tell you that Venezuela’s real reserves are nothing like what we’ve been told. And that using their stuff is problematic anyway. One way or the other, I continue to believe that Trump really did buy into the idea of a Weekend War that would lead to regime change—and that he really is looking for a way out:

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2026/03/seeing-trump-clearly/ The attack on Iran was always planned by Trump. He was not “bounced into it” by Israel. It had been in gestation for months. That fact had been held within a very tight circle to avoid both political opposition and institutional opposition from the US military and intelligence community. … Trump’s naval blockade of Venezuela’s oil has secured a US monopoly of its sale and distribution. As with Iraq, only US-approved contractors can buy the oil and payments are made to a Trump-controlled account in Qatar, from which revenue is given to the Venezuelan government entirely at Trump’s discretion. This audacious imperialist grab of the world’s largest oil reserve further insulated the USA against the effects of the forthcoming closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Again, the narrative is being spun that Trump did not foresee the closure of the Strait by Iran. That is plainly a nonsense – every commentary on a potential Iran war for half a century has focused on the Strait of Hormuz. The only possible explanation is that Trump does not mind the closure. … Trump’s thrashing about to articulate objectives for the war in Iran is performative, a blind to cover his true and steadfast objective – simply the annihilation of Iran as a functioning state, the infliction of the maximum amount of death and infrastructural damage, the reduction of Iran to the condition of Libya.

Actually, that’s been Israel’s objective for like 40 years, and you can go back to the Project for the New American Century if you like.

… Destruction of Iran on the scale envisaged will take years of hard pounding. Again, it is planned – you don’t ask Congress for an installment of $200 billion for a war you plan to wrap up in a month. Again, Trump’s taunts about having already won, objectives being achieved and about possibly finishing soon, are all just smoke and mirrors. The scale and horror of what is planned for Iran has to be obfuscated to limit a public revulsion that would be echoed in parts of the state apparatus. Netanyahu yesterday revealed an interesting part of the endgame – construction of an oil pipeline that brings Iran’s oil out to be shipped from a Mediterranean terminal in Israel. That is a breathtakingly audacious plan, but absolutely aligns with Netanyahu’s and Trump’s actions.

That last paragraph is interesting. That Netanyahu “endgame” is anything but a Netanyahu endgame. It’s been an Anglo-Zionist endgame probably since WW1. See Follow the Pipelines: Uncovering the Mystery of a Lost Spy and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil.