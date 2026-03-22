Meaning In History

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
4h

I don't buy Craig Murray simply because when the chips were down he fell hook link and sinker for the flu d'etat. Likewise Caitlyn, MoonOfAlabama and various others. Call me prejudiced that way.

If the aim of this whole thing was to Make Venezuelan Oil Profitable Again then maybe the 5D chess moves might make some weird Excel spreadsheet sense. But there is no aim, simply blind rage.

Thank you Mark for your consummate pieces.

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
5h

One quibble with the @quibblebrain quote:

"eventually an entire country out of nothing in the desert in the span of just a few decades."

WRONG. Zionists did not build "out of nothing in the desert." The native Palestinian Arabs and Christians, and a quite small collection of mostly elderly Jews, had thriving ports, crops, libraries, universities, villages, mercantile centers and trade. Etan Bloom wrote in his dissertation at TelAviv U. that TelAviv was built where it was precisely to supplant Arab economic and trade networks.

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