Everyone has an opinion, right? Hey, I do, too. Will Schryver, who’s been pretty accurate on the Iranian front, is betting that it’s TACO time again. I’d like to believe that, but there are differences this time around. The whole TACO meme arose in the field of tariffs, sanctions, and trade war. That was always in the context of Trump’s claim that everyone would be making deals with him, so TACO in that context could always be explained away as another victory. Actual military conflict on the global stage is different—it’s out there for everyone to see and it’s hard to explain away. I jumped all over Trump’s recent backdown from attacking Iran, but there’s a strong argument to be made that that was temporary, based on a perceived lack of sufficient military assets in the region. Since then there has been a steady buildup, so that may not have been TACO at all.

Will Schryver makes what looks to me like a strong argument that TACO is the right and smart choice at this point. That argument is in strictly military terms, taking account only of the immediate region. But, of course, there are other factors. How Russia and China respond is the supremely important factor, but Iran’s rhetoric should be disturbing to any semi-rational leader. Iran addresses Israel, but we know their rhetoric is really directed at Trump. Iran is calling the idea of a short, sharp, “decisive” war a “fantasy.” Iran is promising a long, violent war that will destroy “small nations.” I take that to mean the Gulf Arab states, and that means a shutdown of the Persian Gulf with the attendant world economic chaos. TACO seems the smart course from every standpoint I can imagine.

Here’s Schryver’s argument: Will Schryver @imetatronink 12h￼ ￼ Trump Always Chickens Out ￼ And I’ll bet he does again. Unless the US is has some sort of “supertech” weapon they plan to unveil against Iran, I have yet to see a military buildup in the region that would permit anything remotely approximating a “decisive” strike against the Iranian military and its government. A squadron of F-15s, a few tankers, and a couple dozen C-17 shipments of ordnance and/or AD systems has been sent to Jordan. That’s a modest defensive shield against drones and cruise missiles, at best. It’s certainly not a potent strike package. Three destroyers and, possibly, an Ohio-class missile submarine are already in the region. CSG-3 is en route, with CVN-72 and 3 DDGs. In total, the Navy could probably launch ~350 Tomahawks. But against a huge country like Iran, even if all 350 hit “something”, it’s not going to come close to disarming the Iranians. The US Navy is absolutely NOT going to venture into the Persian Gulf, or even the Gulf of Oman. And it would be extremely high risk to fly refueling tankers in Iranian airspace. So that is going to limit carrier strike aircraft to their fully loaded combat radius of ~600 miles — not nearly far enough to hit targets deep in Iran.

Listening to Col. Larry Wilkerson yesterday, he maintained that to maintain continual carrier strike operations would require three CSGs in the theatre. Less would only work for a few days, and that’s not sufficient in this scenario.

And even if they flew a half-dozen B-2s, and a dozen B-52s / B-1Bs ... well, it just doesn’t add up to much in the context of a one-off strike package. It’s just a few dozen more stand-off cruise missiles thrown into the mix. In short, I still cannot see that the US is assembling anything that could be characterized as a potent strike package. So I can’t imagine what they think they’re going to do. To inflict anything like a “decisive defeat” against Iran, the US would need to sustain a MAJOR air campaign for several WEEKS, or even MONTHS. And they simply do not have the material and logistical wherewithal to do that.

And all the above assumes that Iran just hunkers down and takes the punishment—an extremely foolish assumption.

Most importantly, I do not believe they can sustain an air campaign of even a few days without suffering the loss of several aircraft, and very likely a few ships. And I do not believe Trump is prepared to face ANY significant losses.

If the 12 Day War—in which Iran largely held its hand—proved anything, it’s that next time would entail massive destruction.

Oh, and lest I forget, we have already had it proven beyond dispute that the US/Israeli missile defense is woefully deficient against Iranian ballistic missiles. Every US base in the region will get pounded. And Israel will get pounded. It’s even quite possible that Diego Garcia will get pounded. Then we’ll have a major geopolitical crisis on our hands. So let’s hope and pray Trump chickens out again.

We can hope.