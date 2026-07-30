Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

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￼￼ “I would advise my American colleague to reflect on an old habit they may need to change—that is, never looking for the root of problems in themselves and always habitually blaming others.”

— China’s UN Representative Geng Shuang

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Mark Wauck
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Philip Pilkington @philippilk

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The IRGC are claiming 3 F35s destroyed and more damaged in Jordan. If this is even partly true it is pretty brutal. As the Americans concentrate their planes on fewer and fewer airfields, it becomes like shooting fish in a barrel.

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