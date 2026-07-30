Yesterday morning we suggested that there were several possible explanations for the Saudi strike at the Ameican Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Among those reasons we suggested preemption—that Iran was supplied with real time intel that the US was preparing a strike at that base. The new Iranian description of US losses suggests that preemption may have been at least part of the reason for the strike, which brings a new dimension to the conflict and constitutes a warning to Trump.

Playing into this was Trump’s over the top, vulgar response. It has become apparent that Trump’s reactions are a good measure for the effectiveness of Iranian strikes. If Trump starts foaming at the mouth with threats of imminent total destruction that’s a fairly reliable indicator that there were equipment losses and casualties caused by the strike. BTW, I heard someone remark yesterday (Larry Johnson?) that Trump gave away another measure of Iran’s successful strategy. Trump stated that the base only had 7 minutes to react to the incoming Iranian missiles. That’s a clear sign that Iran has almost entirely eliminated the US network of early warning radars that Iran has been targeting on a priority basis. Normally, you would expect something like a half hour warning of a missile launch at those distances in that region. 7 minutes doesn’t leave much time to react if you’re in the middle of preparing a strike.

That brings us to the IRGC account and NBC’s account of Trump’s impotent rage. Now, this looks like a new and very recent strike, but the one that came yesterday fits the same profile. Note, too, the confirmation of what so many have been saying—Trump has no plan, and Iran is increasingly in control of the situation. That’s the message Iran is sending: We know you have no plan and now you know that we’re in control:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 59m￼ BREAKING: Trump exploded and lost his temper during a security meeting, shouting and cursing out of frustration over the military options presented to him and the lack of progress toward a deal with Iran, per NBC News. A US official adds “after all this time, there is no unity” inside the administration, which is “facing a strategic defeat without clear policy guidance or a decision about where this is going.” An ally close to Trump adds the president is “exasperated” and there was “not a real strategy for how long or what they should do.” The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: For the first time since the start of the war, Iran’s IRGC announces the complete destruction of 3 F-35 fighter jets and significant damage to 3 others at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, through multiple ballistic missiles targeting the deployment ramp and maintenance hangar this morning, per Tasnim. Iran had not previously announced the destruction of an F-35. The IRGC adds several US officers and maintenance personnel were also killed at the base. The strike comes in response to a US strike on 2 residential homes on Qeshm Island earlier this morning, killing a father, mother, and their 2-year-old child, and injuring 2 other children. The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 15h￼ BREAKING: Trump says the US is going to carry out a “very hard” round of fresh strikes against Iran “to beat the fucking shit out of them,” stronger than before, because now “it’s our turn,” and “they know it’s coming.” This comes directly after Israeli PM Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Hegseth in Washington today.

Another alarming warning to Trump came yesterday afternoon, with a drone strike on an American LNG tanker in Damietta harbor in Egypt. To give you some idea of how alarming that could be, here are some excerpts from an article that’s two years old:

WASHINGTON – A terror attack on a tanker delivering liquefied natural gas (search) at a U.S. port could set off a fire so hot it would burn skin and damage buildings nearly a mile away, government scientists say in a report expected to influence where new multibillion-dollar terminals will be built. The report from a government nuclear weapons lab, a 160-page unclassified version of which was obtained Monday by The Associated Press, characterizes an LNG tanker spill from a terror attack as a low probability. If successful, however, it would become “a high consequence event” that could produce massive injuries and property damage, the report said. … The tankers, each of which carries up to 30 million gallons of LNG, arrive every few days at four U.S. terminals: Everett, Mass. (search); Cove Point, Md. (search); Elba Island, Ga. (search), and Lake Charles, La. (search). All are expanding as regulators weigh the merits of putting more than three dozen more such facilities at U.S. ports, many in urban areas. In its minus-260 degrees liquid state, LNG cannot explode and is not flammable. If a missile or explosive should tear a hole in a tanker or a storage tank, however, the escaping liquid would be transformed instantaneously into a gas and probably would ignite in a massive fire.

Initially the Egyptian authorities tried to downplay the incident, stating that it was an “accident”. It wasn’t:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h ￼ BREAKING: The Egyptian Cabinet has officially confirmed that the fire involving two vessels at Damietta Port was caused by a drone attack. “Following the containment of the fire that affected two ships at Damietta Port on July 29, 2026, and after the relevant authorities conducted their preliminary investigations, it was determined that the incident was caused by a drone. No party has yet been identified as responsible. The competent authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and to take the necessary measures to safeguard Egypt’s interests and national security.” . The British Royal Navy has announced that a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility operated by an American company in Damietta, Egypt, was attacked by a drone.

At the very least that attack constitutes notice to anyone who thinks that exit from the Red Sea via Suez is a safe option to avoid the Houthi blockade of the Bab el Mandab strait. That notice: Think again—and think very hard. Come to think of it, that may also be a notice to anyone considering a strike at the Houthis. What in God’s name was Trump thinking of when he decided to murder all those Iranians, including their Supreme Leader?

Speaking of potential explosions that Trump has set us up for, here’s how Sean Foo starts his video today:

So, we have just entered the most dangerous phase. Inflation has been raging on for far too long. And if you’re a central bank, you need to fight higher prices decisively, but we just got the complete opposite of that. Now, the Fed just chickenened out on fighting inflation. And Kevin Walsh just dropped a bombshell on markets today. Today, as you know, our committee decided to vote by a 9 to3 vote to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3 and 1/2 to 3 and 3/4%. The committee is continuing its policy of making ample reserves in the banking system. The economy is showing impressive resilience even with recent shocks. The trends are positive and reveal solid growth. And let’s put it completely plain right now. The Fed does not dare raise rates because it would destroy the economy. They have chosen the path towards a higher and persistent inflation state. And that is exactly what Trump wants them to do. They have to keep inflating everything or the entire economy simply collapses. Now interest rates today are stuck at 3.75% and they are going nowhere fast and it’s going to be higher for much longer than anyone wants. But can we tolerate another six to nine months of this before everything breaks?

Do you trust the guy who got us into this insane war for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East to manage this economic crisis? Or how about this, If you were looking for a safe place to park large amounts of money, would you be confident in holding US Treasury bonds? Trump is obviously planning to inflate the entire US debt ($40T and counting) away, but that’s a dangerous trick in current circumstance. Remember, the tariff shock and awe was supposed to strongarm the rest of the world to send trillions of dollars to the US to fund AI. But now US businesses are switching to cheaper and just as good or better Chinese models, and where are those trillions Trump keeps talking about?

Also btw, Larry Johnson has been doing some deep dives into the complexities oil refining to explain why Trump has no workable way to avoid serious economic consequences from the mess he has created. You may want to check these out if you’re interested in some of the gory details, or if you’re waiting for Trump to pull a rabbit out of a MAGA hat:

There’s no easy way out of this crisis, which has been so long in the making. Withdrawing from the Middle East would be a smart first step, but it seems clear that Jewish Nationalists won’t allow Trump to take that step for now.