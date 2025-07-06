Yesterday, at the end of post, I concluded:

For those who might not be aware—mostly, non UK residents—Cooper actually holds a semi-responsible position. She’s what’s called the Home Secretary, which—as I understand it—has nothing to do with writing things at home. Instead it’s about keeping the citizenry in subjection and generally displaying the required degree of respect for the decrees of their rulers. Thus, we learn:

1 day ago ... The Reverend Sue Parfitt, from Bristol, was detained for holding a placard that read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

For a fuller account:

Normal Island News @NormalIslandNws

Rev. Sue Parfitt just weeks away from developing a nuclear bomb

In a terrifying battle in Parliament Square yesterday, counter-terrorism police finally apprehended the leader of Hamas UK, Sue Parfitt, along with 26 other terrorists.

The octogenarian reverend had launched a sickening attack in which she held up a sign with an opinion Yvette Cooper disapproves of. Obviously, no one in the UK is allowed to disagree with Yvette Cooper. That's not how democracy works.

Three police officers were hospitalised with injuries consistent with blows from a walking stick and one of them is on life support. Assuming they survive, the officers are expected to be given medals for their bravery. They are also expected to be given someone else's homes in accordance with the Bible.

The military has finally destroyed the HQ of Hamas UK, a vicarage in a leafy suburb near Bristol. The 2,000 lb bunker buster took out the entire neighbourhood and several hundred human shields, mostly women and children.

Worryingly, there was no detectable spike in radiation levels, suggesting police have failed to destroy Parfitt's nuclear facilities. Regardless, police are confident Hamas UK is just weeks away from building a nuke.

Nuclear clean up specialists identified a terror tunnel below the rubble of Parfitt's vicarage, proving the use of a bunker buster was necessary. It's possible the tunnel was used to move the enriched uranium to a remote location such as Wales. Let's be honest, no one apart from a terrorist would visit Wales.

Parfitt has told officers that she removed all enriched uranium to undisclosed farms and is unwilling to give up her nuclear program, unless Israel agrees to the following unreasonable demands: