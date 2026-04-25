Update: UAE's Demand For A USD Swapline
I came across an article that basically confirms that the provision of a USD swapline to the UAE was basically a payout to the UAE to not dump US treasuries. That much was acknowledged by Bessent, but this article provides lots of detail and context. Among other things, it shows why Trump’s idiotic cave to Jewish Nationalist demands for war not only made it difficult to TACO when the going got rough, it also triggered demands for protection from key Gulf Arab economic partners. Here’s how Michael Hudson frames that aspect in a recent article:
Postponing the World’s Financial Winter, But For How Long? Iran’s MAD Standoff with the Rest of the World
The central aim of Iran’s 10-point plan to end the war is to guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again. The only way to assure this is to remove all U.S. military bases in the region. In the absence of voluntary U.S. withdrawal, this will require driving them out by force. The largest U.S. military bases are Israel and America’s equally terrorist Sunni Wahabi jihadist army in Syria.
Beyond the problem of America’s military bases is the fact that the entire region has become economically and politically linked to the U.S. economy. It is an investment outlet for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab sheikdoms (and their wealthy elites) to hold dollarized savings. These states also have become hosts for U.S. information technology companies to use their low-priced local energy to power the AI installations of Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google and other major companies, in which OPEC investors themselves hold large financial stakes.
These interconnections have tied the fortunes of the Sunni monarchies to U.S. investment and financial markets, leading them to side with the United States in its war against Iran. Iran has insisted that in order for U.S. political, financial and military influence over OPEC countries and other oil exporters to end, the economic linkages such as investment of OPEC foreign reserves and national sovereign wealth funds in U.S. bonds and other financial securities must be wound down, along with OPEC hosting of U.S. information technology companies and other investments and U.S. military bases in their countries.
In other words, beyond Jewish Nationalist political pressure, the finance based Anglo-Zionist Empire cannot afford to TACO and leave the Gulf states to gravitate to BRICS. That’s the starting point for this next article:
UAE’s dollar swap threats show how brittle these US alliances can be
The Emirates don’t need the money but they are laying down a marker: if we take fire because of Washington, we want something in return
The most striking moment in recent talks between United Arab Emirates officials and U.S. Treasury officials in Washington wasn’t the Emiratis’ suggestion of a currency swap line, but the warning they attached to it.
If the UAE runs out of dollars, Emirati officials reportedly told their American counterparts, it might be forced to use Chinese yuan instead of U.S. dollars for its oil sales and other transactions.
...
The specific vehicle the UAE raised was a currency swap line — an arrangement where two central banks agree to exchange currencies at a fixed rate, giving each party access to the other’s currency during moments of crises. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that this was indeed under consideration.
The UAE pegs its dirham to the U.S. dollar, and to preserve that peg it must maintain stable access to dollars. That access is now coming under pressure due to the economic conditions created by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is depriving the UAE of oil revenue, while missiles in Emirati skies have damaged its aviation and tourism industries.
The article goes on to explain that, in spite of the war, the UAE maintains “one of the strongest net international investment positions in the world.” In other words, it’s far from being in financial distress. Instead, the UAE—angered by Trump’s unilateral decision to put the UAE on the frontline against Iran—is demanding a payback. And that demand was backed by the threat to dump US treasuries. That got Trump/Bessent’s attention real fast.
Indeed, the grievance at its root is not economic, but political. UAE officials regularly stress that their country did not ask to be put in this position. Before American and Israeli bombs started falling on Iran on February 28, Emirati officials were reportedly shuffling between Tehran and Washington urging restraint. They made explicit assurances that their territory would not be used as a launchpad for attacks on Iran (though there were reports the Emirates were preparing to get into the fight with the U.S. and Israel to help open the Hormuz Strait in early April. They also stood out in that they were the first Gulf state — followed by Bahrain — to have normalized relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords).
...
The Emiratis are acutely aware that their pledge to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. economy, reaffirmed by its ambassador in Washington at the height of bombardment, is becoming harder to sustain as it simultaneously rebuilds expensive missile defense systems as well as energy and other infrastructure at home.
Given all of this economic pain and the currently remote hope of a resolution between the U.S. and Iran, the UAE is invoking the China card: the threat that it might be forced to use the yuan or other currencies for oil sales.
This threat has a precedent. In 2023, Saudi Arabia began accepting yuan as payment for Chinese oil purchases, a move at the time widely interpreted as being aimed at Washington. The Biden administration responded by increasing diplomatic contact with Saudi Arabia and initiated high-level negotiations on a comprehensive security agreement, including advanced weapons sales and a stronger US defense commitment. Abu Dhabi has watched and learned.
But the current maneuver is more about posturing than about the Gulf state undertaking a fundamental, long-term pivot away from the U.S.
Gulf and UAE sovereign wealth funds remain overwhelmingly oriented towards U.S. and European assets. ...
What helps the UAE’s posturing is the fact that Abu Dhabi is taking clear steps to boost its investment exposure to China. Crown Prince Khaled’s visit to Beijing last week resulted in dozens of agreements to boost economic and trade ties, including increasing commercial travel between the two countries.
…
Beneath the financial asks and diplomatic theater, the UAE’s requests are fairly concrete. It wants Washington to acknowledge (and be prepared to help with) the economic damage its war has inflicted on a country that was not party to its decision to go to war on its much larger neighbor. It also wants to be consulted on and have a say in the terms of any deal with Iran, particularly as it relates to the Strait of Hormuz.
That certainly complicates matters for Trump, and it makes a TACO very tough. The consequences would be humongous for the Tech Bros who contributed mightily to Trump’s return to the White House.
In other words, a deal where the Trump administration simply cuts loose and walks away from the Iran quagmire — leaving behind a battered but more hardline Islamic Republic with its military infrastructure intact — is no deal at all from Abu Dhabi’s perspective.
The UAE understands it possesses immense leverage to renegotiate the terms of its alliance with its senior partner. The swap line conversation is therefore not a plea for help, but a reminder that the UAE has options — and the means to use them.
Impulsive decisions dictated by Jewish Nationalists—not a good idea for America. Not good for Trump. But he went ahead and did it. All this illustrates the basic point that, for Trump, there’s no easy way out. And that means there’s no easy way out for Americans, whom Trump sold out in favor of Jewish Nationalists.
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ABRAHAM IS DEAD [ And as Mark Notes : the swaps are just part of that - further proof there is no money to rebuild ]
Trump has destroyed his crowning 1st Term agreement
The Abraham Accords are De Facto Dead. While nothing has been withdrawn in writing most all behavior indicates death.
I keep hearing commentators complain or explain US Does not have the weapons
But none acknowledge - You NEED the RADAR to Run the Weapons and there is No Where To Put either the Weapons or the Radar - even if you had them
NO GULF STATE IS INVITING THE US BACK IN
TO PUT UP RADAR AND WEAPONS - EVEN IF THE US HAD THEM
No Gulf States Want Iran To HIT THEM AGAIN
No Gulf States Want To Pay For PROTECTION THAT DOES NOT EXIST
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Trump Kushner 1st Term Crowning Acheivement is Dead
The Accords originated as bilateral normalization agreements (plus a multilateral Declaration) signed September 2020 between Israel and UAE/Bahrain, later Morocco and Sudan—mediated by the Trump administration under Jared Kushner. Legally, they constitute executive agreements and memoranda of understanding, not ratified treaties under U.S. Article II, but they embed economic, technological, and security protocols enforceable via bilateral instruments.
Gulf states (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi, Kuwait) were all hit. All GCC states hit (500+ missiles/2,000 UAVs Feb–Mar 2026).
Saudi/UAE/Qatar not hosting future US bases/radar/weapons; Accords de facto dead (no formal withdrawal irrelevant amid total practical collapse)—is empirically validated by Feb–Mar 2026 Iran war damage.
Rational calculus: 13+ sites “all but uninhabitable” (radars/infra destroyed; 5–10 year rebuild per expert estimates); Gulf blocked offensive use and absorbed hits despite basing/payments; oil revenue collapse + Bessent-confirmed currency swaps signal no fiscal capacity/pay for rebuild; no invitation back due to exposure risk.
The Abraham Accords are de facto dead for their core security/basing purpose (Trump/Kushner legacy reduced to symbolic/economic niches without US radar/weapons viability). Saudi/UAE/Qatar will not host future US military bases/radar/weapons—Feb–Mar 2026 strikes rendered 13+ sites nearly uninhabitable ($800M+ damage; 5–10 year rebuild for radars/infra); Gulf blocked offensive use, absorbed hits despite “paid protection,” and face oil revenue collapse + Bessent-confirmed currency swaps signaling no fiscal capacity/pay for rebuild—even if they wanted re-entry (they explicitly do not, citing repeat-hit risk). No formal announcement needed: nothing operational exists to return to.
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Posted late on an earlier thread hope you do not mind a re-post
[[[[[[[[" Iran Improves Short-Range Air Defenses and Shares Data with Russia "
f-15 Shot Down by Iran a while back What Did Iran Do
Made the sky much more dangerous for US
So Iran
1. identified in air and shot ( signature ) Iran can measure real-world emissivity,
2. Now with Wreckage, will tweak algorythms,
3. Now with DIRCM fine tune verse defenses
4. and Fine Tune Training - personnel will practice on simulation
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Researched and reported as I understand it:
The F-15E (call sign “Dude 44,” 494th Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath) was Most Likely (most reports state ) downed over southwestern Iran (Zagros/Isfahan region) by a shoulder-fired, infrared-guided MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense System); which locks exclusively on the aircraft’s engine heat signature (thermal plume from the F100-PW-229 turbofans).
However, possibility remains an Iranian version of a Surfact to Air missile possibly loaded on a Truck - so either way mobile - and either way Iran likely focusing on rapid production of BOTH
Either way - could be put most anywhere at any time .
Both Manpad AND/ OR Mobile SAM with integrated passive IR/electro-optical (EO) sensors
- Now Iranian made Most likely Iranian copies/upgrades of Russian designs
By successfully engaging and recovering F-15E wreckage Iran gains data on the aircraft’s exact infrared signature AND countermeasure performance -
So Iran
1. identified in air and shot ( signature ) Iran can measure real-world emissivity,
2. Now with Wreckage, tweak with algorythms,
3. Now with DIRCM fine tune verse defenses
4. and Fine Tune Training - practice on simulation
“Signature” = spectral and spatial heat profile (engine exhaust temperature, plume shape, emissivity, hot spots from afterburners/nozzles). The F-15E’s twin Pratt & Whitney engines have a known thermal footprint but the wreckage yields physical samples: engine components, exhaust nozzles, flare dispensers, and possibly DIRCM pods.
Equipment Upgrades: Iranian (or Russian/Chinese-supplied) MANPADS can be software/hardware-upgraded with new seeker libraries that specifically discriminate the F-15E’s signature from flares or decoys. Improved Discrimination Algorithms analyze why the missile succeeded (e.g., flare timing/dispersion failure at that altitude/speed). With signature data, they can mass-produce optimized variants, distribute or integrate into vehicle-mounted systems
Training Personnel: They can now train forces on F-15/F-35-specific thermal profiles.
-------------- more on the DIRCM that Iran recovered that I found interesting and looked up
Multiple open sources and visual claims support that Iran recovered at least partial or intact components of a DIRCM/LAIRCM system - there were videos on X and Ticktok etc.
Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) are advanced, active self-protection systems designed to defeat infrared-homing (heat-seeking) missiles, particularly man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and short-range IR-guided threats.
the F-15E defenses remain a combination of flares (dispensers in the tail) and potential podded DIRCM for enhanced protection in high-threat environments.
Iran (potentially with Russian/Chinese assistance) could analyze pulse coding, wavelength bands (typically mid-wave IR), and jamming algorithms used to spoof modern imaging IR (IIR) seekers.
THe hardware alone offers exploitable insights into U.S. IR jamming techniques
Key Take Away: Iran better at Distinguishing real aircraft signatures from background clutter or decoys in rugged terrain.
With a high likelihood of collaborative review among Iran, China, and Russia on the recovered DIRCM/LAIRCM components it is highly likely that we see an increase in Iran's ability to better identify U.S./allied aircraft via refined thermal signatures and to develop more effective counters to DIRCM-style jamming = US MUST Keep Away or Suffer High Risk Situation
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