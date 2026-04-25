I came across an article that basically confirms that the provision of a USD swapline to the UAE was basically a payout to the UAE to not dump US treasuries. That much was acknowledged by Bessent, but this article provides lots of detail and context. Among other things, it shows why Trump’s idiotic cave to Jewish Nationalist demands for war not only made it difficult to TACO when the going got rough, it also triggered demands for protection from key Gulf Arab economic partners. Here’s how Michael Hudson frames that aspect in a recent article:

Postponing the World’s Financial Winter, But For How Long? Iran’s MAD Standoff with the Rest of the World The central aim of Iran’s 10-point plan to end the war is to guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again. The only way to assure this is to remove all U.S. military bases in the region. In the absence of voluntary U.S. withdrawal, this will require driving them out by force. The largest U.S. military bases are Israel and America’s equally terrorist Sunni Wahabi jihadist army in Syria. Beyond the problem of America’s military bases is the fact that the entire region has become economically and politically linked to the U.S. economy. It is an investment outlet for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab sheikdoms (and their wealthy elites) to hold dollarized savings. These states also have become hosts for U.S. information technology companies to use their low-priced local energy to power the AI installations of Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google and other major companies, in which OPEC investors themselves hold large financial stakes. These interconnections have tied the fortunes of the Sunni monarchies to U.S. investment and financial markets, leading them to side with the United States in its war against Iran. Iran has insisted that in order for U.S. political, financial and military influence over OPEC countries and other oil exporters to end, the economic linkages such as investment of OPEC foreign reserves and national sovereign wealth funds in U.S. bonds and other financial securities must be wound down, along with OPEC hosting of U.S. information technology companies and other investments and U.S. military bases in their countries.

In other words, beyond Jewish Nationalist political pressure, the finance based Anglo-Zionist Empire cannot afford to TACO and leave the Gulf states to gravitate to BRICS. That’s the starting point for this next article:

UAE’s dollar swap threats show how brittle these US alliances can be The Emirates don’t need the money but they are laying down a marker: if we take fire because of Washington, we want something in return The most striking moment in recent talks between United Arab Emirates officials and U.S. Treasury officials in Washington wasn’t the Emiratis’ suggestion of a currency swap line, but the warning they attached to it. If the UAE runs out of dollars, Emirati officials reportedly told their American counterparts, it might be forced to use Chinese yuan instead of U.S. dollars for its oil sales and other transactions.



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The specific vehicle the UAE raised was a currency swap line — an arrangement where two central banks agree to exchange currencies at a fixed rate, giving each party access to the other’s currency during moments of crises. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that this was indeed under consideration.



The UAE pegs its dirham to the U.S. dollar, and to preserve that peg it must maintain stable access to dollars. That access is now coming under pressure due to the economic conditions created by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is depriving the UAE of oil revenue, while missiles in Emirati skies have damaged its aviation and tourism industries.

The article goes on to explain that, in spite of the war, the UAE maintains “one of the strongest net international investment positions in the world.” In other words, it’s far from being in financial distress. Instead, the UAE—angered by Trump’s unilateral decision to put the UAE on the frontline against Iran—is demanding a payback. And that demand was backed by the threat to dump US treasuries. That got Trump/Bessent’s attention real fast.

Indeed, the grievance at its root is not economic, but political. UAE officials regularly stress that their country did not ask to be put in this position. Before American and Israeli bombs started falling on Iran on February 28, Emirati officials were reportedly shuffling between Tehran and Washington urging restraint. They made explicit assurances that their territory would not be used as a launchpad for attacks on Iran (though there were reports the Emirates were preparing to get into the fight with the U.S. and Israel to help open the Hormuz Strait in early April. They also stood out in that they were the first Gulf state — followed by Bahrain — to have normalized relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords). ...



The Emiratis are acutely aware that their pledge to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. economy, reaffirmed by its ambassador in Washington at the height of bombardment, is becoming harder to sustain as it simultaneously rebuilds expensive missile defense systems as well as energy and other infrastructure at home.



Given all of this economic pain and the currently remote hope of a resolution between the U.S. and Iran, the UAE is invoking the China card: the threat that it might be forced to use the yuan or other currencies for oil sales. This threat has a precedent. In 2023, Saudi Arabia began accepting yuan as payment for Chinese oil purchases, a move at the time widely interpreted as being aimed at Washington. The Biden administration responded by increasing diplomatic contact with Saudi Arabia and initiated high-level negotiations on a comprehensive security agreement, including advanced weapons sales and a stronger US defense commitment. Abu Dhabi has watched and learned.



But the current maneuver is more about posturing than about the Gulf state undertaking a fundamental, long-term pivot away from the U.S.



Gulf and UAE sovereign wealth funds remain overwhelmingly oriented towards U.S. and European assets. ...



What helps the UAE’s posturing is the fact that Abu Dhabi is taking clear steps to boost its investment exposure to China. Crown Prince Khaled’s visit to Beijing last week resulted in dozens of agreements to boost economic and trade ties, including increasing commercial travel between the two countries. … Beneath the financial asks and diplomatic theater, the UAE’s requests are fairly concrete. It wants Washington to acknowledge (and be prepared to help with) the economic damage its war has inflicted on a country that was not party to its decision to go to war on its much larger neighbor. It also wants to be consulted on and have a say in the terms of any deal with Iran, particularly as it relates to the Strait of Hormuz.

That certainly complicates matters for Trump, and it makes a TACO very tough. The consequences would be humongous for the Tech Bros who contributed mightily to Trump’s return to the White House.

In other words, a deal where the Trump administration simply cuts loose and walks away from the Iran quagmire — leaving behind a battered but more hardline Islamic Republic with its military infrastructure intact — is no deal at all from Abu Dhabi’s perspective. The UAE understands it possesses immense leverage to renegotiate the terms of its alliance with its senior partner. The swap line conversation is therefore not a plea for help, but a reminder that the UAE has options — and the means to use them.

Impulsive decisions dictated by Jewish Nationalists—not a good idea for America. Not good for Trump. But he went ahead and did it. All this illustrates the basic point that, for Trump, there’s no easy way out. And that means there’s no easy way out for Americans, whom Trump sold out in favor of Jewish Nationalists.