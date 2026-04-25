Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
6h

ABRAHAM IS DEAD [ And as Mark Notes : the swaps are just part of that - further proof there is no money to rebuild ]

Trump has destroyed his crowning 1st Term agreement

The Abraham Accords are De Facto Dead. While nothing has been withdrawn in writing most all behavior indicates death.

I keep hearing commentators complain or explain US Does not have the weapons

But none acknowledge - You NEED the RADAR to Run the Weapons and there is No Where To Put either the Weapons or the Radar - even if you had them

NO GULF STATE IS INVITING THE US BACK IN

TO PUT UP RADAR AND WEAPONS - EVEN IF THE US HAD THEM

No Gulf States Want Iran To HIT THEM AGAIN

No Gulf States Want To Pay For PROTECTION THAT DOES NOT EXIST

====================================

Trump Kushner 1st Term Crowning Acheivement is Dead

The Accords originated as bilateral normalization agreements (plus a multilateral Declaration) signed September 2020 between Israel and UAE/Bahrain, later Morocco and Sudan—mediated by the Trump administration under Jared Kushner. Legally, they constitute executive agreements and memoranda of understanding, not ratified treaties under U.S. Article II, but they embed economic, technological, and security protocols enforceable via bilateral instruments.

Gulf states (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi, Kuwait) were all hit. All GCC states hit (500+ missiles/2,000 UAVs Feb–Mar 2026).

Saudi/UAE/Qatar not hosting future US bases/radar/weapons; Accords de facto dead (no formal withdrawal irrelevant amid total practical collapse)—is empirically validated by Feb–Mar 2026 Iran war damage.

Rational calculus: 13+ sites “all but uninhabitable” (radars/infra destroyed; 5–10 year rebuild per expert estimates); Gulf blocked offensive use and absorbed hits despite basing/payments; oil revenue collapse + Bessent-confirmed currency swaps signal no fiscal capacity/pay for rebuild; no invitation back due to exposure risk.

The Abraham Accords are de facto dead for their core security/basing purpose (Trump/Kushner legacy reduced to symbolic/economic niches without US radar/weapons viability). Saudi/UAE/Qatar will not host future US military bases/radar/weapons—Feb–Mar 2026 strikes rendered 13+ sites nearly uninhabitable ($800M+ damage; 5–10 year rebuild for radars/infra); Gulf blocked offensive use, absorbed hits despite “paid protection,” and face oil revenue collapse + Bessent-confirmed currency swaps signaling no fiscal capacity/pay for rebuild—even if they wanted re-entry (they explicitly do not, citing repeat-hit risk). No formal announcement needed: nothing operational exists to return to.

.

Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
6h

Posted late on an earlier thread hope you do not mind a re-post

[[[[[[[[" Iran Improves Short-Range Air Defenses and Shares Data with Russia "

f-15 Shot Down by Iran a while back What Did Iran Do

Made the sky much more dangerous for US

So Iran

1. identified in air and shot ( signature ) Iran can measure real-world emissivity,

2. Now with Wreckage, will tweak algorythms,

3. Now with DIRCM fine tune verse defenses

4. and Fine Tune Training - personnel will practice on simulation

=============================

Researched and reported as I understand it:

The F-15E (call sign “Dude 44,” 494th Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath) was Most Likely (most reports state ) downed over southwestern Iran (Zagros/Isfahan region) by a shoulder-fired, infrared-guided MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense System); which locks exclusively on the aircraft’s engine heat signature (thermal plume from the F100-PW-229 turbofans).

However, possibility remains an Iranian version of a Surfact to Air missile possibly loaded on a Truck - so either way mobile - and either way Iran likely focusing on rapid production of BOTH

Either way - could be put most anywhere at any time .

Both Manpad AND/ OR Mobile SAM with integrated passive IR/electro-optical (EO) sensors

- Now Iranian made Most likely Iranian copies/upgrades of Russian designs

By successfully engaging and recovering F-15E wreckage Iran gains data on the aircraft’s exact infrared signature AND countermeasure performance -

So Iran

1. identified in air and shot ( signature ) Iran can measure real-world emissivity,

2. Now with Wreckage, tweak with algorythms,

3. Now with DIRCM fine tune verse defenses

4. and Fine Tune Training - practice on simulation

“Signature” = spectral and spatial heat profile (engine exhaust temperature, plume shape, emissivity, hot spots from afterburners/nozzles). The F-15E’s twin Pratt & Whitney engines have a known thermal footprint but the wreckage yields physical samples: engine components, exhaust nozzles, flare dispensers, and possibly DIRCM pods.

Equipment Upgrades: Iranian (or Russian/Chinese-supplied) MANPADS can be software/hardware-upgraded with new seeker libraries that specifically discriminate the F-15E’s signature from flares or decoys. Improved Discrimination Algorithms analyze why the missile succeeded (e.g., flare timing/dispersion failure at that altitude/speed). With signature data, they can mass-produce optimized variants, distribute or integrate into vehicle-mounted systems

Training Personnel: They can now train forces on F-15/F-35-specific thermal profiles.

-------------- more on the DIRCM that Iran recovered that I found interesting and looked up

Multiple open sources and visual claims support that Iran recovered at least partial or intact components of a DIRCM/LAIRCM system - there were videos on X and Ticktok etc.

Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) are advanced, active self-protection systems designed to defeat infrared-homing (heat-seeking) missiles, particularly man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and short-range IR-guided threats.

the F-15E defenses remain a combination of flares (dispensers in the tail) and potential podded DIRCM for enhanced protection in high-threat environments.

Iran (potentially with Russian/Chinese assistance) could analyze pulse coding, wavelength bands (typically mid-wave IR), and jamming algorithms used to spoof modern imaging IR (IIR) seekers.

THe hardware alone offers exploitable insights into U.S. IR jamming techniques

Key Take Away: Iran better at Distinguishing real aircraft signatures from background clutter or decoys in rugged terrain.

With a high likelihood of collaborative review among Iran, China, and Russia on the recovered DIRCM/LAIRCM components it is highly likely that we see an increase in Iran's ability to better identify U.S./allied aircraft via refined thermal signatures and to develop more effective counters to DIRCM-style jamming = US MUST Keep Away or Suffer High Risk Situation

.

Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture