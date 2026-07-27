Meaning In History

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amina's avatar
amina
39m

Lloyds of London, the biggest insurers in the world are refusing to ensure Saudi carriers. This is a defacto blockade of Saudi together with the Ansarallah action.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
30m

Where are our dead soldiers? Where are our injured soldiers? Have either come back to the States? Have the families been notified?

Can you imagine if your son or daughter had been killed in the Middle East, and the US didn't notify you, and kept the body 'on ice' for weeks, even months...just to manipulate public opinion? Same for an injured soldier, kept silent in a German hospital...or even at Walter Reed. Would such hiding even be possible?

I am riled up just typing this comment. And I don't even have a loved one serving overseas.

Lord help.

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