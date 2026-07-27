Trita Parsi made some remarkable arguments today in his discussion with Danny Davis. His remarks shed light on both the Thrilla In Manila and the revelations of much higher American casualties—in fact, it’s likely all tied together. Let’s get right into it:

There’s speculation that Trump was preparing an attack on one of the nuclear sites etc. But something happened that caused the administration to realize faster than they otherwise would have that this is not going to go down well, and it’s going to be costlier than the first round of the war. And that is what happened in Jordan. Because what happened in Jordan is not just that the Iranians struck an American base with significant precision and got through the air defense systems. We knew that they could do that. It’s that the Iranians appear to have had real-time intelligence of what was going on in that base, because something was happening there that the Iranians found out very quickly. And then, within 7 minutes, they struck. Which is very different from what we saw in the first round of the war. Back then Iran had good intelligence but it seems like essentially they were buying commercial satellite images from Chinese or other outlets that had higher resolution--but it was still 5 to 10 days old. Now we’re talking about them having live intelligence, and that changes the picture dramatically when it comes to force protection. Combined with depletion of interceptors, etc., it created a really bad situation. So this non-planned plan could no longer go forward, and the administration started to become somewhat desperate for some sort of a ceasefire.

So, let’s sort through this a bit.

This is a very clear signal that Russia and China are ALL IN with Iran. And that ties in directly with the political demands for investigating how Iran’s missiles got so precise. It also ties in directly with Little Marco’s demanded meeting with Lavrov in Manila, where Rubion demanded that Russia STOP IT, and Lavrov told him to shove it. And then Wang Yi emphasized that China is fully on board in defending Iran’s sovereignty and NEVER said that they wouldn’t provide weapons to Iran.

And all this suggests that this was also connected with the revelations today about much higher American casualties than have been released. Iran is claiming 200, but CENTCOM is admitting, per CNN, to 600. All those wounded, but so few deaths. Also, I have a bridge to sell you:

For a much lengthier discussion of why the numbers—including the numbers of deaths—is almost certainly MUCH higher, listen to this video:

We’ll get to the Aramco story, but let’s continue with Trita Parsi, because Parsi has a theory on what will happen when Netanyahu shows up at his DC residence, the White House. I don’t insist on all the underlying assumptions in Parsi’s argument, but the general thrust is compelling:

My suspicion is that the US military wasn’t really gung-ho on this [Gates of Hell strike], but didn’t have the guts to really stand up to Trump when he kind of lost patience with diplomacy. Trump wants diplomacy to just instantaneously give him results, and it doesn’t. So he shifted towards restarting the war. And I think perhaps it was a scenario in which the military didn’t present him with a real plan. Instead, that’s why we just saw--a lot of things being blown up without any strategic utility., and that frustrated Trump, obviously, because now, he’s back to flirting with diplomacy. But then the Israelis come into the picture and say, “Well, actually, we have a plan. This is what you should do.” And then the question is, What is the resistance going to be if it is an Israeli plan versus nothing, or an Israeli plan versus pulling out of the war? I suspect that the Israelis may actually come with a plan, knowing very well that Trump is in one of these vulnerable situations again. He’s frustrated that his current bombing campaign has not gone very far. It hasn’t achieved anything. The military is telling him that escalation is going to create all kinds of vulnerabilities for the United States and US forces in the region. So he’s kind of stuck and at the same time there isn’t an obvious path back to diplomacy, because Trump has destroyed diplomacy with his constant return to warfare. But then the Israelis show up and they present a plan. Their plan is probably not going to be particularly good, but they may be able to sell it as something that is strategically viable, which the current plan is not. And if I could just say one thing about how Trump has really damaged diplomacy. It’s not just what he has done in the negotiations themselves --pulling out of the negotiations to go back to war, or pulling out of the JCPOA in the first place. But when you see this deal with the Saudis in which the US is recklessly offering enrichment capability, the same technology that the US for 25 or 30 years has tried to prevent the Iranians from having, apparently, we’re going to grant that to the Saudis without the inspections that the Iranians agreed to in the JCPOA. But within 24 hours after announcing this, Trump takes to Twitter and he fundamentally changes the terms of the deal and says, “Well, this is contingent upon the Saudis normalizing relations with Israel.” So, you know, you strike a deal, you announce it, you brag about it, and within 24 hours you’re changing the terms in a fundamental way. Now, if that’s what you do to Saudi Arabia, a country that the United States has a very close relationship, is a very close partner. On top of that, the Trump family has very close business ties with, then what are you going to do with Iran? What is the shelf life of any American commitment under Trump to the Iranians in any agreement? So those on the Iranian side who always have been very skeptical of any deal with the US and those who have not been that skeptical I think all of them have become even more skeptical after seeing this.

Moving on. For context on what follows. Bear in mind that Iran denies that any negotiations are going on:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h￼ BREAKING: President Trump says he is ready for “strong military action” if Iran talks fail, per Axios. Details include: 1. “We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” Trump said 2. When asked how long he’s willing to give diplomacy, Trump said “not much time” 3. Trump said he decided to pause strikes on Friday because the countries that are mediating asked him to give negotiations another chance US oil prices are now trading near $84/barrel.

To understand what follows, Saudi is claiming that Iraqi militias are responsible for the massive drone strike on the Aramco Abqaiq refinery, while the Houthis have restruck the Jizan refinery complex. However, the Iraqi groups say that Yemen struck both facilities.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 6h￼ BREAKING: Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq refinery has been struck by drones, causing a massive fire at the facility and the East-West Pumping Station. [The pumping station to send Gulf oil to the Red Sea, probably at Yanbu.] NASA FIRMS satellite imagery confirms extensive fire activity at the site. Abqaiq is the world’s largest crude oil stabilization plant, processing 5-7% of global oil supply. Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran-backed resistance groups in Iraq for the attack, begun emergency flaring at multiple production sites, and says it reserves the right to respond. 5h￼ BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis announce multiple drone strikes on several targets and sensitive points in the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Yanbu port, in response to Saudi drones breaching Yemeni airspace, per Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree. 5h￼ With both ends of the East-West Pipeline now damaged and burning (Abqaiq in the east and Yanbu port infrastructure in the west), Saudi Arabia’s Hormuz-bypass export strategy has now been cut.

Naturally the markets are up and oil futures are down because peace is in sight and theirs a gusher of oil coming our way:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ The fact that oil is not limit up tells you everything about just how delusional and detached our “markets” have become. Abqaiq is 7% of world output. Saudi halts production at attacked oil plants https://tbsnews.net/international/saudi-halts-production-attacked-oil-plants…

Follow the link below for more on algo manipulation of the markets.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Me on @MarioNawfal’s show on Friday: “To manipulate markets you take a large short position at the start of trading on Monday.” Three days later. Monday. Oil down -7.7% before US markets open. QED, folks. Hate to say I told you so.

PP tells Mario that this ceasefire is just the usual ceasefire and short dump on Monday when oil approaches $100. He assumes hostilities will resume.