Trump is still active in the war on Russia. In case you missed this on Monday …

Ukraine Just Hit Russia’s Biggest Oil Export Terminal — and the Timing Could Not Be Worse for Global Markets March 23, 2026 Quick Answer: Ukraine launched a 249-drone overnight attack on Primorsk, Russia’s largest Baltic Sea oil export terminal, setting fuel reservoirs ablaze and forcing the suspension of oil loading operations. Combined with the ongoing Strait of Hormuz closure due to the Iran conflict, global oil supply is now being squeezed from two directions simultaneously — a convergence with no modern precedent. This morning the world woke up to a global oil supply crisis that just got significantly worse. Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal was struck, with both the tank farm and oil loading infrastructure affected and a fire confirmed at the site. The Kyiv Independent The attack, part of a 249-drone overnight operation across Russia, was carried out by the Security Service’s Alpha Special Operations Centre. In 2025, more than 46.6 million tonnes of oil passed through the port, which serves as the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System and a key hub for Russia’s shadow fleet circumventing Western sanctions. Ukrainska Pravda

Somebody is playing with fire.

￼Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast￼ Several Ukrainian drones have recently crashed in the Baltic countries, suggesting that they were using Polish and Baltic airspace for the massed attacks in northern Russia. Map shows crash sites, target and assumed flight path. Convenient way of avoiding Russian air defences.

Armchair Warlord comments. This is an angle I’ve been wondering about—would Russia and China take more aggressive action in support of Iran? It doesn’t need to be in proximity to Iran. Taiwan, Baltics, …

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 15h I’ve been talking about this since 2023. I wouldn’t hold my breath expecting something dramatic in response, nothing about Ukraine laundering attacks through third-party countries seems to be worth Russia widening the war, although with Iran on that calculation may have changed. Worth noting that there’s reports of another wave of drone attacks in Leningrad Oblast tonight - presumably out of the Baltics. The Balts have previously allowed harassment from their territory but sustained attacks are new. Desperation - someone is trying to widen the war. Makes twisted but perfect sense that they are - with Iran on and the United States mired there for the foreseeable future Ukraine is doomed. Ukraine is thus desperately trying to provoke a Russian retaliatory strike on the Baltic States, gambling this would draw in some of NATO.

It’s a crazy world out there. Yesterday the Danish elections featured the Social Democrats, led by rabid Russo-phobe Mette Frederiksen, suffer their worst showing since 1903.