Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
1h

Ok, I'm tired of being patient with Putin. He's being too tolerant to the dwarf thief in Kiev.

It's time he stepped up like Iran is stepping up.

Give them all you've got, Putin, let's get these greedy, stupid Euros out of the picture.

I'm going to add that to my thoughts and prayers more strongly from NOW on.

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
22m

"Desperation - someone is trying to widen the war."

What does Zelensky and Mileikowsky (aka Netanyahu) have in common?

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