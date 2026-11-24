We can dispose of the Russia update quickly. Readers may have seen the reports that Kushkoff somehow talked Putin into committing suicide by agreeing to US security guarantees to Ukraine. It’s absurd and, more to the point, untrue:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 Nov 22 Russia went to war, Mr. Kushner, specifically because of the threat of NATO, in any form, in Ukraine on its border. In what universe are they going to now submit to a “NATO-like Article 5-type” security guarantee, when they have the military and economic advantage and all the assets they need to win a war of attrition, in which they have to give up nothing? And I’ll go ahead and ask the obvious part out loud: what Western country, in some hypothetical future, is ever going to wage war on Russia because of an attack on Ukraine, when none of them have been willing to do it for the last five years? Answer: Nobody will. Therefore, pretending an Article 5 guarantee is real is only a myth that we’re fooling ourselves with.

In the circumstances, I can’t conceive of any outlet that could be more authoritative in denial of this silly scheme than the JPost:

Lavrov weighed in, in his own way:

Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil @ivan_8848 Following the attacks in Crimea, Lavrov stated in an interview that southwestern Ukraine and Kyiv are Russian land, inhabited by Russian people baptized in the same baptismal font. He added: “...it would be useful for Western countries to recall the words of a Swedish general, who once remarked that Russians have the unpleasant habit of doing what they promise.” --- NATO took great pleasure in carrying out the operation involving the Crimean Bridge. At a meeting in Berlin, they popped champagne. The price will be paid by the poor Ukrainian (if there is anyone left capable of paying).

But the Dems will be continuing the forever wars—in both Russia and Iran. They’re eager for war on Russia and they just received their instructions on Iran.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Nov 22 Democrats just won Congress -- They may keep Trump’s Iran war running anyway Thomas Friedman told them: don’t cut the money Two days later, House Democrats backed away Drift equals a new forever war, still hands Iran the Gulf, and you pay at the pump

Will the American people raise the roof over this betrayal?

Now, regarding Jensen Huang, both MoA and Philip Pilkington caution that this soap opera—or whatever it is—is almost certainly not over.

Nvidia Has Been Saved For Now But The China Hawks Will Be Back The defenestration of Jensen Huang was arranged by the China hawks. They were supported by the so called frontier labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, which are striving for global monopoly positions. They hated Huang’s arguing for open source AI models. The China hawks have lost a battle. That’s good. But they won’t give up.

PP, in his interview with Mario, expanded on that. Basically, he explained that if Huang is allowed to cooperate with China’s open source models, China’s AI will run the board against the would be monopolistic American closed source model, that are unable to present a path to profits. But there’s much more at stake, as we explained here. The whole transformation of the Anglo-Zionist Empire into a globally dominant security state is at stake. So, as we keep emphasizing, the Anglo-Zionists aren’t about to just give up.

Now, for a good explanation of what China is up to, that interview of PP with Mario is a good listen. It’s refreshing for the fact that PP probably talks over Mario to put him in his place even more than Mario tries to interject comments over PP. Here’s Mario’s summary. The summary is a bit skeletal, but it gives an idea of the topics that were covered.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼￼ Rubio tried to take down Jensen Huang. Trump and JD Vance put him back. Philip Pilkington, economist and author of The Collapse of Global Liberalism, says this was never really about Nvidia. The real fight is open source vs. closed source AI. ￼Angelica ￼￼￼￼￼@AngelicaOung￼ Found on threads: “open-sourcer Jensen Huang” The national security establishment backed Anthropic and OpenAI. Closed models keep state-level capabilities locked up. Huang was funding the other side. Rubio pushed him out. Vance brought him back. Trump took the credit. But Pilkington says don’t call it a win yet. The national security faction doesn’t quit. If open source wins, it doesn’t just beat Anthropic. It nukes the business model of every closed AI company sitting on billion-dollar valuations with no serious revenue stream. Pilkington’s word for Anthropic’s model: tulips. Their IPO agreed. Then there’s the dollar. Pilkington flew to Beijing and met with a PBoC-adjacent think tank. Asked them directly why they’re letting the renminbi appreciate. The answer: they want it to become a global borrowing currency. Renminbi lending rates are almost half the dollar’s. Panda bonds are already being issued by Western institutions. The dollar isn’t collapsing tomorrow. But the architecture is shifting.

In other words, the dollar’s not going to simply vanish, but China will become a world center for finance. And that’s also part of what China’s gold buying binge is all about. As you may have noticed, PP is basically saying the same things that Sean Foo has been saying. You can look at the hit on Huang as one more desperate attempt to keep China down. It’s all tied together.

Lastly, Matt Bracken is a wild and crazy guy. That’s where I found these: