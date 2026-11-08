Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
6h

Zionist Jews committed a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza from 2023 to 2026. It’s a historical fact well documented with video, pictures and objective independent journalism. Only a Gaza Holocaust denier would deny it. They will carry that legacy just like Nazis do.

Reply
Share
1 reply
longletters's avatar
longletters
6h

This is very interesting. Thank you.

By the way, you discussed Brave with me a while back and I've been intending to mention: you're right, it is different. In my experience, it pulls information back differently and seems less distractable than any of the others I've tried. It strikes me as similar to a research librarian, perhaps, more competently than others I have tried (and checked since trying Brave, too). So thank you, I appreciate the pointer.

Regarding these religious buckets, have you encountered anything about Chabad and its rise? I have come across multiple indications that it is the fastest growing sect in Judaism, with significant numbers in America and worldwide.

Their stats seem to be increasing in both contact/outreach/"at least once" categories, and in successful "conversions" or deepening of relationships.

A central target I've seen mentioned, is the body of Jews who have fallen away or don't describe themselves as religiously engaged.

Oddly, Pew categorized Chabad in the cultural activities section of its May 2021 report, but Chabad has a venerated rabbi, Schneerson, who produced doctrinal guidance as well as political benchmarks for the non-members to meet, which were theocratic because that was his orientation.

To my understanding, he's considered as a messiah by nontrivial numbers within.

Just to give a flavor of what his followers adopt, in his writings are items such as statements that Jews aren't subject to the laws of nature, because of their special relationship with their* god. They are subject to the laws of their god. For example, for regular humanity, corn comes up because of natural processes, but for Jews, corn they plant comes up because of intervention by their god. Also, teaching Jewish children from day one that they are special and apart seems mandated, not merely suggested.

Then, secondarily, a target seems to be Christians. I got the impression from a Zoom talk that Naomi Wolf gave, that there might be some aim of persuading that Judaism is the same as Christianity, and, due to some passages, fit to give Christianity spiritual guidance. She didn't step through it smoothly, and I wondered if the idea for the talk has been hers.

~

*I mean no disrespect to anyone else's views but I can't see their usual-god or concept-of-god as the deity of Christianity. Looking at their perspective, whatever construct they worship, and what they say its views are, it is not a match. This is my evaluation of their standpoint, not an evaluation of any entity that they might have happened to document as trying to get through to them. I don't know how clearly that will come across, I am not talking about truth or reality here, rather, what they believe themselves to be doing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture