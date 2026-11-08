This is rather interesting—at least it is to me. Since I use the term “Jewish Nationalism” on a regular basis (Talking Anti-Semitism Blues), I want to offer this further update on the J Street poll, because it does shed light on that issue. When I looked at the graphic below—posted by Max Blumenthal—my reaction was ran as follows.
It appears that Jews who are less strongly affiliated to any particular denomination are—compared to more strongly affiliated Jews—significantly less supportive of Israel and more inclined to sympathize with Palestinians. That probably means a less strongly developed sense of identity with a general “Jewish Nation.” The further conclusion is that this breaks down by age—not entirely, but to a predictable degree—with younger Jews significantly more likely to fall into that less strongly identifying or less strongly affiliated group. It’s not a 1:1 correlation, but it’s predictive. Now, what “sympathetic to both” actually means is anybody’s guess. Still, the category works in a certain way because it allows one to gauge how strongly the other two categories are held.
Here’s one notable out-take. If we assume that Reform Jews are, by and large, the most liberal or progressive in a general political sense, it’s rather remarkable that sympathy for Palestinians is a low as it is. It’s only when you get to the “no denomination” category—which probably translates to a less strong sense of Jewish identity—that you find a truly significant difference. And here again we appear to see a strong correlation in terms of age. Overall, the <50 age cohort is more sympathetic to Palestinians than to Israelis—if you discount the “sympathetic to both” category. But this is where the strength of feeling analysis becomes important.
So, having come to my own conclusions I consulted Brave AI—and, as you might expect, there’s a poll for that. This is important for understanding what those numbers in the graphic really mean:
Based on 2020 Pew Research Center data, Reform Judaism is the largest denominational group among American Jews, followed by a significant portion of the population that identifies with no specific branch.
Current Denominational Breakdown (2020 Pew Survey)
Reform: 37% (Largest affiliated group)
No particular branch: 32% (Includes those who are culturally Jewish or unaffiliated)
Conservative: 17%
Orthodox: 9% (Includes Modern Orthodox and Haredi/Ultra-Orthodox)
Other branches: 4% (Includes Reconstructionist, Humanist, and Jewish Renewal)
Key Trends and Demographics
Generational Shifts — Younger Jews (ages 18–29) are significantly more likely to identify as Orthodox (17%) or have no denominational affiliation (41%) compared to older generations, who predominantly identify as Reform or Conservative.
Retention and Switching
Orthodox and Reform communities have the highest retention rates, with 67% and 65% of adults, respectively, remaining in the denomination they were raised in. In contrast, only 42% of those raised Conservative remain in that movement; many switch to Reform (30%) or leave the faith entirely (7%).
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Zionist Jews committed a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza from 2023 to 2026. It’s a historical fact well documented with video, pictures and objective independent journalism. Only a Gaza Holocaust denier would deny it. They will carry that legacy just like Nazis do.
This is very interesting. Thank you.
By the way, you discussed Brave with me a while back and I've been intending to mention: you're right, it is different. In my experience, it pulls information back differently and seems less distractable than any of the others I've tried. It strikes me as similar to a research librarian, perhaps, more competently than others I have tried (and checked since trying Brave, too). So thank you, I appreciate the pointer.
Regarding these religious buckets, have you encountered anything about Chabad and its rise? I have come across multiple indications that it is the fastest growing sect in Judaism, with significant numbers in America and worldwide.
Their stats seem to be increasing in both contact/outreach/"at least once" categories, and in successful "conversions" or deepening of relationships.
A central target I've seen mentioned, is the body of Jews who have fallen away or don't describe themselves as religiously engaged.
Oddly, Pew categorized Chabad in the cultural activities section of its May 2021 report, but Chabad has a venerated rabbi, Schneerson, who produced doctrinal guidance as well as political benchmarks for the non-members to meet, which were theocratic because that was his orientation.
To my understanding, he's considered as a messiah by nontrivial numbers within.
Just to give a flavor of what his followers adopt, in his writings are items such as statements that Jews aren't subject to the laws of nature, because of their special relationship with their* god. They are subject to the laws of their god. For example, for regular humanity, corn comes up because of natural processes, but for Jews, corn they plant comes up because of intervention by their god. Also, teaching Jewish children from day one that they are special and apart seems mandated, not merely suggested.
Then, secondarily, a target seems to be Christians. I got the impression from a Zoom talk that Naomi Wolf gave, that there might be some aim of persuading that Judaism is the same as Christianity, and, due to some passages, fit to give Christianity spiritual guidance. She didn't step through it smoothly, and I wondered if the idea for the talk has been hers.
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*I mean no disrespect to anyone else's views but I can't see their usual-god or concept-of-god as the deity of Christianity. Looking at their perspective, whatever construct they worship, and what they say its views are, it is not a match. This is my evaluation of their standpoint, not an evaluation of any entity that they might have happened to document as trying to get through to them. I don't know how clearly that will come across, I am not talking about truth or reality here, rather, what they believe themselves to be doing.