This is rather interesting—at least it is to me. Since I use the term “Jewish Nationalism” on a regular basis (Talking Anti-Semitism Blues), I want to offer this further update on the J Street poll, because it does shed light on that issue. When I looked at the graphic below—posted by Max Blumenthal—my reaction was ran as follows.

It appears that Jews who are less strongly affiliated to any particular denomination are—compared to more strongly affiliated Jews—significantly less supportive of Israel and more inclined to sympathize with Palestinians. That probably means a less strongly developed sense of identity with a general “Jewish Nation.” The further conclusion is that this breaks down by age—not entirely, but to a predictable degree—with younger Jews significantly more likely to fall into that less strongly identifying or less strongly affiliated group. It’s not a 1:1 correlation, but it’s predictive. Now, what “sympathetic to both” actually means is anybody’s guess. Still, the category works in a certain way because it allows one to gauge how strongly the other two categories are held.

Here’s one notable out-take. If we assume that Reform Jews are, by and large, the most liberal or progressive in a general political sense, it’s rather remarkable that sympathy for Palestinians is a low as it is. It’s only when you get to the “no denomination” category—which probably translates to a less strong sense of Jewish identity—that you find a truly significant difference. And here again we appear to see a strong correlation in terms of age. Overall, the <50 age cohort is more sympathetic to Palestinians than to Israelis—if you discount the “sympathetic to both” category. But this is where the strength of feeling analysis becomes important.

So, having come to my own conclusions I consulted Brave AI—and, as you might expect, there’s a poll for that. This is important for understanding what those numbers in the graphic really mean: