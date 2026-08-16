Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: The Trump administration is actively discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings, per former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MTG says "yes you read that correctly. It's real. I'm not speculating, I know."

"Our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran even though Trump claims he's won the war like 40 times and says the US controls the Strait of Hormuz," she adds.

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Mark Wauck
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Maj. (Ret.) Richard Ojeda @Ojeda4America￼￼

I served 24 years in the United States military. No commander in chief I have ever served under, democrat or republican, has ever had this level of indifference for our troops.

NONE. It’s a damn disgrace. These people are spitting in the faces of our service members everyday.￼

I did 3 combat deployments in the Middle East. I spent most of my time serving outside the wire in remote areas where it was difficult to access us.

Not ONCE did I ever allow my troops to go hungry or be ill-equipped. They don’t give a damn about our troops.

That’s a fact.￼￼

They will wrap themselves in the flag, call themselves patriots, and use our troops for photo ops.

But when duty calls, and it’s time to take care of our troops, they are too busy building golden statues of a draft dodging coward while our troops are going hungry.

SICKENING.

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