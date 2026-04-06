Update: Iran's Terms
Nothing new expected, so no surprises—via Megatron:
BREAKING:
￼￼￼Iran has submitted its response to Pakistan regarding the U.S. 45-day ceasefire proposal – IRNA
Iran rejects a temporary ceasefire and demands the following:
– A permanent end to the war on all theatres in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Gaza, with guarantees.
– The dismantling of all U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf.
– Implementation of a new transit protocol that recognizes Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and allows Iran to collect tolls.
– The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran.
– Acknowledging Iran’s right to peaceful uranium enrichment per its inherent right under the NPT and the United Nations charter.
– The paying of reparations for economic damages suffered during the war.
All entirely reasonable. In response to such reasonableness:
Trump:
“The entire country could be taken out in one night.
And that night could be tomorrow night.”
Trump has embraced the Jewish Nationalist way of war:
Harrison Berger @BergerPosts
4h￼
Israel and its army of loyalists constantly tell us that Israel is fighting a battle on our behalf to save “civilization.”
Yet it is hard to think of any force in recent history more destructive and threatening to civilization than the Greater Israel project, which wages an ISIS-style campaign to destroy every artifact, center of knowledge, and beauty in the region:
Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼
Make no mistake: destroying world-class universities, like the US just did with Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, isn’t just an attack on Iran but it’s literally an attack on all of us, on all of humanity.
It’s not Iran that “won” when Maryam Mirzakhani made her discoveries that won her a Fields Medal: it’s all of mathematics, and everything mathematics is used for. Human progress won, technology won, we all won.
It’s the same type of stuff the Mongols did during the sack of Baghdad and their destruction of the House of Wisdom: we ALL lost something irreplaceable back then, entire fields of human knowledge set back.
That’s what bombing a university does. It doesn’t just destroy buildings. It destroys us, all of us.
Omid Memarian @Omid_M
15h
Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, one of Iran’s top science and engineering institutions, was bombed tonight, and a number of schools reportedly damaged.
Founded in 1966 (as Aryamehr University), Sharif is a cornerstone of Iran’s scientific and academic life.
Trump is America’s shame.
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ISIS did the same in Iraq with ancient Babylonian carvings. Trump is down at the same level as those murderers.
The Iranians are really getting inside Trump's head. And there's plenty of empty space to play around with.