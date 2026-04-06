Meaning In History

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G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
1h

ISIS did the same in Iraq with ancient Babylonian carvings. Trump is down at the same level as those murderers.

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
40m

The Iranians are really getting inside Trump's head. And there's plenty of empty space to play around with.

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