Nothing new expected, so no surprises—via Megatron:

BREAKING:

￼￼￼Iran has submitted its response to Pakistan regarding the U.S. 45-day ceasefire proposal – IRNA

Iran rejects a temporary ceasefire and demands the following:

– A permanent end to the war on all theatres in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Gaza, with guarantees.

– The dismantling of all U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf.

– Implementation of a new transit protocol that recognizes Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and allows Iran to collect tolls.

– The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran.

– Acknowledging Iran’s right to peaceful uranium enrichment per its inherent right under the NPT and the United Nations charter.

– The paying of reparations for economic damages suffered during the war.