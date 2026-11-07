Meaning In History

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S. R. C.
1h

As a side note, and for who has missed it, here's a gem from Judge Napolitano's INTEL Roundtable of 6-NOV where Lavrov is quoted as saying that the US has no plan to use a nuclear bomb against Iran. Worth watching to understand why Lavrov is confident of that statement: https://youtu.be/OYtxQv9lch8?t=762

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Yacheng
2h

In the words of that famous philosopher Hillary Clinton, “At this point what does it matter”. The status quo is unacceptable to both sides, so who throws the first punch is irrelevant to the outcome. This racket only travels one direction as long as Trump remains as he is incapable of accepting responsibility for the current situation.

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