Max pressure would appear to be the recommendation of the Rubio/Bessent camp in the White House—heavily supported by Jewish Nationalists. As I wrote this morning, they’re not about to simply give up.

So, hardly had I published than I saw the news that CENTCOM has launched what it calls Operation Iron Gate, to shut down all traffic across Iran’s borders—a land blockade to go with the sea blockade. Now, my understanding is that this land blockade has actually been in place for some weeks, targeting primarily Iraq and Pakistan. What’s news is the CENTCOM announcement, which presumably includes some plans to enforce the blockade. The main enforcement provisions will probably be sanctions, rather than military strikes. Here’s what we’re seeing right now:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: US launches operation “Iron Gate” to isolate Iran by land, blocking ground routes to move “advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and revenue across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.” “The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Adm. Brad Cooper said, extending the naval blockade to Iran’s land borders. 1h￼ BREAKING: US formally demands Iraq to close all its border crossings with Iran, leaving only two open, Iraq’s foreign minister tells Al Jazeera. “The US is threatening Iraq with sanctions if it does not comply,” an Iraqi official said. It comes just hours after the US launched operation “Iron Gate” to isolate Iran by land by cutting off Iran’s land routes.

This, of course, is yet another act of war against Iran, and Iran has stated that it will respond to all acts of war. Among other Iranian preparations:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h BREAKING: Iran announces it has now lifted its self-imposed 2,000 kilometre range limit on ballistic missiles, bringing targets in Europe and remote US military bases in reach. “This restriction has been lifted for us,” IRGC spokesman Mohebbi said, adding that “Today, any point from which we feel a serious threat to the country can be our target.” It follows an order from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who told commanders to prepare an “immediate and geographically unrestricted response to any threat” and to demonstrate the capability in practice rather than make statements. Iran’s Khorramshahr missile is already assessed to reach around 3,000 km, and in March 2026 Iran launched two of them toward Diego Garcia around 4,000 km away, suggesting an even greater reach.

An interesting aspect of the CENTCOM statement is the reference to the Caspian Sea. That appears to be a pointed threat directed at Russia, since the Caspian Sea is a major trade conduit between Iran and Russia. Russia will obviously not buckle to such threats, but may respond asymmetrically.

Another interesting question is whether this plan comports with what appears to be the Dem plan: no deals, just walk away. Iran will certainly not consider this to be a walkaway—it’s yet another act of war.

The final consideration is, will this plan—if it has, as appears, bipartisan or Uniparty support—be seen by voters as an immediate breach of faith or stab in the back? The voters spoke and they want the war—the most unpopular war in America’s long history of wars around the world—to end. Viewed from this perspective, it strikes me that Iran has a strong incentive to escalate—not just a tactical military or economic incentive, but a strategic political incentive. To pit America’s voters against the Jewish Nationalist controlled political establishment.