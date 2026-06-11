Meaning In History

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Alex's avatar
Alex
4h

The clown show aside, this still leaves the more interesting question, can this stop Israel from bombing Gaza and Lebanon? I would say that's the true measure of an end to the conflict. Everything else is smoke screens and market manipulation.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
3h

Well, let’s look what happened on the stock market today this morning it was down, and then this afternoon it ended up almost 1000 points.

I left the house to run a few errands a little while ago and at that time, Trump was ready to increase the pressure on Iran and was all in on putting ground troops on Kharg island.

Now I get home and find out that Trump has pulled all of these attacks on Iran and it’s not going to try to invade the island . So who got to him? Did the military finally tell him it was a suicide mission?

This is the problem we have no consistency. We have no idea where Trump is coming from, from one minute to the next, literally.

What I do believe is that in the next six weeks or so reality is going to hit us regardless of what this idiot does or doesn’t do .

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