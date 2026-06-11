We’re learning a bit more. It leads to speculation, not certainty. But …

I just heard Danny Davis tell Prof Mearsheimer that—according to people close to the “negotiations”—there has for a long time been an agreed framework for negotiations going forward. The only holdup in going forward was Trump himself. Trump kept pulling various tricks to delay signing off on that agreement, probably because he was fishing around for a better face saving way to exit this disaster.

So what are we seeing? With Congress out of town, Trump launches a major escalation of his war on Iran and threatens to make this a continuing escalation—complete with an invasion of sorts. Then he quickly TACOs, claiming that there’s an agreement that’s “pretty much wrapped up”, claiming that Iran had begged him: No mas! Which Iran categorically denied, but who listens to Iran? In reality, that “pretty much wrapped up” agreement is the exact same agreement that Trump had delayed signing off on, while fishing around for that better face saving exit.

Thus, one way to look at this is that Trump is truly desperate to end this disaster that is tanking him politically, but that in the face of an Iran that won’t budge—time is on Iran’s side and working strongly against Trump’s interests—Trump adopted the desperate ploy described above. The solution for Trump was to create the appearance of coercing Iran into a “deal”. The reality, of course, is that the “deal” is almost certainly some version of the “deal” that Iran had been holding out for all along. The only difference is that Trump will then claim a victory. With the hope that the American people will somehow forget who will have been to blame for the pain they’ll be feeling.