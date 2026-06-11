Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
6hEdited

Insightful analysis by Alistair Crooke:

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/06/08/iran-takes-its-chances-with-war/

Iran delenda est.

Iran must be destroyed.

And the Iranian public believes this is the goal of Israel and the U.S. And the Irgc believes it’s in an existential fight for the revolution’s ideals.

My guess is the constant change in Trumps negotiations behavior is about Market manipulation, but also to flummox the Iranian negotiators / leadership with uncertainty. My guess it’s trumps standard negotiating style with intense threats and high drama to wear down the other side. Unfortunately the Iranians have decided Trump can’t be trusted and has no credibility. So they are retaliating automatically to any attack in a targeted manner.

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doug champion's avatar
doug champion
6h

Getting the market set for tomorrow's IPO? Can't have a bad day prior to that..

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