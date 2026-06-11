This is such BS, so I won’t spend much time on it:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 22m￼ ￼￼Iran’s Tasnim News Agency: “Trump has announced 38 times in the past two months that an agreement is imminent! Within 3 days, he had imagined sending Vance to Pakistan 4 times. Until the possible understanding is announced by Iran, any news from Trump in this regard should be considered as part of his previous messages.” Clown country USA strikes again. I’m sure there’s an Axios article to accompany this charade again. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 59m BREAKING!!! TACOS FOR EVERYONE ON US!!! Donald Trump has once again backed off from his threats against Iran. We’ve lost count of how many times this has happened.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1m￼ ￼ President Trump told NYP that the long-awaited agreement to begin nuclear negotiations with Tehran is “pretty much all wrapped up.”

OK, there’s the clue: “pretty much” all wrapped up. IOW, not wrapped up.

￼ Israeli officials were caught off guard by President Trump’s announcement, i24NEWS reports. One official told i24NEWS that officials are currently relying on Trump’s public statements and said Israel needs to hear Iran’s official response before determining whether the president’s assessment is accurate, noting that past experience suggests it may not always be. ￼ No text has been approved for the initial agreement with the United States, this was told to Fars by an informed source close to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s negotiation team. Trump’s claim comes while Iran and the United States experienced one of their most intense clashes since the ceasefire announcement early Thursday morning.

My conclusion is that this was all performative. Trump was using the US military for his own personal/political (hard to separate) purposes.