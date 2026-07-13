Prof Pape is, of course, taking a bit of a victory lap, and largely deserved. Like Doug Macgregor, Pape has been consistent in his warnings that worse is yet to come.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 12h￼ Everyone says Trump can’t escalate the Iran war because of the midterms So why did the U.S. strike another 140 targets today? 300 earlier this week? The answer isn’t military -- It’s political July 13 (Mon., 7 PM ET) on Escalation Trap substack, I’ll explain why incentives for escalation are getting stronger—not weaker—and why the next phase of the war is than most think

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 47m￼ Trump few days ago: “Iran must not charge tolls, it’s an international waterway, it’s illegal” Now: “We are going to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, and countries will pay us to protect it from anyone who tries to impose tolls.” zerohedge @zerohedge 1h *TRUMP: WE’LL BECOME THE GUARDIAN OF THE STRAIT *TRUMP: WE’RE GOING TO GET PAID FOR GUARDING IT

Now, I haven’t read Pape’s book—I’ve only read some of his substack articles and tweets and listened to his interviews. In the tweet above he does talk about the “political” “incentives” for escalation. I haven’t heard his explanations for this in full—the only things I’ve heard him say in this regard have to do with domestic politics dating back to Vietnam days. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. Come to think of it, a lot of water has gone under the bridge and/or through the straits since 9/ii.

Unlike Vietnam, Americans find themselves today at the tip of a global spear—the Anglo-Zionist war for global hegemony. This isn’t simply a war incentivized by typical domestic political considerations. It’s a full blown ideological, tribal jihad for world domination.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 1h￼ The “alienation” is evidence of the sense of entitlement that this class of donors have. As though they have “a right” to give money to influential members of our government, so that those members incur an *obligation* to the donors desires. This by itself is evidence of just how much of a problem we have, and why there needs to be a significant correction so that the needs of our country are prioritized above those of any third nation. POLITICO Pantsuit Politics 4h Vance’s tough talk on Israel is alienating some Jewish GOP donors http://dlvr.it/TTVsz8

I’m not clear that Pape is taking into account the effects of domestic political unrest. Opposition to Zionism in all its forms is at unheard of levels. Both houses of Congress—admittedly by narrow, non-binding margins—have voted to end the war. The economic crisis will deepen.

Beyond that, we have yet to hear from the rest of the world in full. The economic crisis that we see approaching has already arrived in other parts of the world, with the political unrest that economic crises always bring in their wake. The pressure is growing on Putin to put a full stop to Trump’s drone war shenanigans. Most of all, China has yet to assert its full weight—and China knows they’re the ultimate target.

We may yet see a deeply unpopular and unbalanced president faced with forces beyond his control and more powerful then any president has yet faced. Pape, to be fair, sees this war as unwinnable. The question to me is whether it’s unwinnable in the long term or in the short term.

For now it appears that someone or some cabal has persuaded Trump that, while decapitation didn’t work for regime change, striking at Iran’s oil production infrastructure will. I doubt that.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ Unless the Iranians have altered their playbook I guess this means they’ll start hitting Gulf energy infrastructure. I think the Trump administration has convinced itself it can manipulate the oil price and control the fallout of this. Yet another commodity guy @tleilax___ 7h Also multiple fires along the pipelines supplying Kharg’s pumping stations. So crippling Iranian exports is in play, question is what is the IRGC going to do about it? x.com/tleilax___/sta…

Who thinks Iran—in consultation with Russia and China—hasn’t gamed this out in every conceivable way? Me neither. Trump’s not the only one to escalate, and of course Pape is fully aware of the possibilities.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ Yemenis are approaching ships in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandan Strait. 2h￼ ￼ BREAKING!!! An oil tanker has been attacked off the coast of Yemen. The strait is possibly closing.

All that is yet to come. Meanwhile, last night: