Mark Wauck
2h

LOL:

https://x.com/i/status/2030802968962854982

TedTheKitty
1hEdited

About the refuelers: Every day of the conflict, I've seen 8-10 Stratotankers leave Tel Aviv in a group for bombing runs. Happens several times a day. There are ZERO in the air this morning, but I'll keep watching that traffic. In fact, the skies are pretty calm over the ME right now, compared to what it has been the past week, which is a frenzy of activity.

It also appears that DHS is scrambling to get US citizens out of the ME. For the past 3 days, they have had 2 airliners running 24/7, out of Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai and taking folks to Athens or Istanbul.

Apparently, we were not able to handle the logistics once this got going, and the Saudis, Kuwaitis and the UAE for a couple of days have been flying their military cargo planes, almost non stop to Europe and even to the US to pick up whatever we've got left in the cupboard.

The fertilizer issue is something I hadn't even considered. That's going to have far-reaching consequences later on. Everything about this conflict has created nothing but a global disaster. I'm starting to believe that these Anglo-Zionist loonies really do want to destroy the world.

EDIT: just watched 5 Stratotankers take off from Tel Aviv. But, they flew in a holding pattern over Tel Aviv; not venturing through Iraq to the Persian Gulf as per usual. Stayed up about 30 minutes, all are landing now. Too risky to run the regular flight program, perhaps?

