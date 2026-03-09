Before we get to the obvious news, check this out:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Reports coming in that USAF refuelling tankers are GTFOing the Middle East. It looks like they were targeted with Iranian missiles last night. No refuelling means no more bombing raids… Ali @MerruX 4h Mutiple USAF tankers which had been supporting Us operation in iran from Saudi Arabia have left for Europe. They have been evacuated out of Prince Sultan Airbase. Us can no longer protect this airbase given interceptor shortages.

Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan 4h￼ Logistics; refuel, replenish, replace, repair. If you can’t sustain this close to the lines of engagement, time becomes the enemy of operational effectiveness. Imagine wanting to sustain anything meaningful in the Western Pacific! The emperor is buck-naked.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean the end of the bombing, but it definitely complicates things mightily. The Anglo-Zionists’ strikes are being pushed to starting points that are farther and farther away from Iran.

Last night I saw an Israeli news source reporting that the US was informed of Israeli plans to strike at the refinery in Tehran—but that the US wasn’t aware of the extent of the planned strike, which is having catastrophic environmental impacts that are expected to extend into Central Asian countries, and possibly all the way to China. Today that report is being confirmed. The US is saying it has no plans to attack energy infrastructure. Sorry, it’s way too late for that.

How stupid can one man be? Trump was duped into this incredibly insane war by fast talking Jewish Nationalists and their agents, who sold a bill of goods about a Weekend War that would cause the Iranian “house of cards” to collapse. The plan has always been to get the US so deeply involved that Trump will be afraid to TACO. And that can only be done by inducing Iranian retaliation that will inflict US casualties and economic pain—triggering cries for revenge against any state that defends itself. Of course Jewish Nationalists didn’t tell the US about that plan.

But how’s this for doubling down on stupid? The US just attacked Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf. Apparently the Dope in the WH thinks Iran will just go, ‘Oh, yeah, tankers aren’t infrastructure so we can’t retaliate against infrastructure.’ Guess again. This means the Strait of Hormuz is totally closed.

The whole mad scheme was predicated on the Jewish Nationalist fantasy that Iran would “fracture”. Who’s fracturing now?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ The Americans seem to want to blame rising oil prices on Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. This is obvious cope.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic has completed its transition period in strict accordance with its constitutional procedures—and Putin quickly called Tehran to pledge his continuing support. The new Supreme Leader is the old one’s son. The difference is that the son is the Zionist Entity’s worst nightmare.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 12h￼ They’re terrified because the succession didn’t fracture the system. They were banking on chaos, factional paralysis, IRGC-clerical tension, some kind of power scramble they could exploit. Instead they got a seamless handoff to someone with ideological continuity, military fluency, and legitimacy inside every core institution that matters. Mojtaba stepping in this cleanly signals internal cohesion at a moment when they needed the opposite. . The zionist channels are rattled. Channel 14 spent time panicking over the election of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, calling him “everything we fear in our enemy.” A 56-year-old veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, a cleric shaped by Islamic scholarship, a man who moved through the Revolutionary Guard’s orbit and understands military power firsthand. In their words, he carries “all the worst traits” they see in an enemy. In other words, the succession worked exactly as intended. The Assembly of Experts moved quickly, consulted, closed ranks, and handed leadership to someone they know can carry the weight. Their fear says more than their analysis ever will.

So much for the “house of cards.” At the rate events are developing, Trump may find out first hand what a house of cards really looks like. Here’s what it looks like when Plan A blows up in your face and you have no Plan B—because you bought into the ruse that Plan A was infallible.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ Narco Rubio says the objective is to destroy the missiles and navy. Another guy says it’s regime change. A third says it’s the nuclear problem. Then another one is somewhat honest and says it’s oil. But no one seems to know what the goal really is.

Then there’s this—what could possibly go wrong? Are we seeing some sort of hubristic pattern here?

Craig Murray @CraigMurrayOrg￼ Israeli society is fracturing. They bought the dream that they could steal other people’s land and property with impunity, and live high on US subsidy. They were fine with shooting kids but never expected anyone would shoot back.

Hmmmm. I wonder whether Iran is sharing intel with Hezbollah. I also wonder where the intel came from:

￼Ibrahim Majed @IbrahimMajed￼ 𝗛𝗘𝗭𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗛 𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗦𝗥𝗔𝗘𝗟𝗜 𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗘 Hezbollah has reportedly targeted a secret and sensitive location containing radar systems belonging to the Israeli army, situated between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The strike is said to have focused on a site used for monitoring and early warning, highlighting a significant escalation in the scope and depth of the confrontation.

Looks like someone had a plan, and it wasn’t the Anglo-Zionists. And it’s not as if Iran didn’t tell us about their plan well ahead of time:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Iranian strategists are on television saying exactly what their strategy is… 1/ Attrit the limited force sent to the Gulf until their logistics snap. 2/ Drive up the oil price and collapse the global economy. Are people in DC unfamiliar at this stage!?

Trump is telling Americans that it will all be over soon and we’ll all be thanking him. Right.

More fool he:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The current oil shock is 5-10 times larger than previous oil shocks. If the Middle East does not get back to normal soon we are in for a global depression. Your living standards will fall, you may not be able to fill up your car, and you may lose your job. The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: The world is now experiencing its largest oil supply shock in history, losing nearly 20 million barrels of oil supply per day. Top oil supply shocks: 1. Hormuz Closure (NOW): -20 million b/d 2. Iranian Revolution (1978): -5.5 million b/d 3. Yom Kippur War (1973): -4.5 million b/d 4. Iraq-Kuwait War (1990): -4.3 million b/d 5. Iran-Iraq War (1980): -4.0 million b/d 6. Russia-Ukraine War (2022): -2.0 million b/d The current supply shock is roughly the same size as the top 2-6 COMBINED.

So much involved here beyond oil—just one example:

Did you notice that Russia won’t be affected?

Reminder: Iran says it’s not interested in a ceasefire—only a permanent end to the war, which will include the US exiting its bases. Which Iran is systematically dismantling. Reminds me of Putin’s stand. So what if Trump tries to TACO—unilaterally declare victory and go home? To the extent that it withdraws targets from Iran’s striking range it could work, but absolutely nobody will be fooled by the declaration of victory. And what happens then to the Zionist Entity?

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 16h￼ A sophisticated man like Bessent “unsanctioning” Russian oil as Russia is… 1. Openly supporting Iran 2. Reportedly helping Iran target US assets 3. Still fighting Ukraine …strongly suggests the Trump Admin knows these oil disruptions are going to be longer than expected.

Blue Georgia @BlueATLGeorgia 23h Latest script just dropped: “Short-term pain for long-term gain”

Joke’s on us, but I’m not laughing.

What an idiot.