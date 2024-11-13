I can’t see a single thing that would qualify Pete Hegseth—”an American television host, author, and soon-to-be nominee for US Secretary of Defense”—to run a huge organization like DoD. Not one.

In January 2020, Hegseth expressed strong support for President Trump's decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. He also called on Trump to bomb the Iranian homeland, including cultural sites if they were storing weapons.

He has a zipper problem, which has been known to get politicians into trouble.