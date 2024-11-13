I can’t see a single thing that would qualify Pete Hegseth—”an American television host, author, and soon-to-be nominee for US Secretary of Defense”—to run a huge organization like DoD. Not one.
In January 2020, Hegseth expressed strong support for President Trump's decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. He also called on Trump to bomb the Iranian homeland, including cultural sites if they were storing weapons.
He has a zipper problem, which has been known to get politicians into trouble.
Hegseth and his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, divorced in 2009. He married his second wife, Samantha Deering, in 2010; they have three children.
In August 2017, while still married to Deering, Hegseth had a daughter with Fox executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, with whom he was having an extramarital relationship. He and Deering divorced in August 2017. Hegseth and Rauchet, who has three young children from her first marriage, married in August 2019.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Either a home run, won’t get through senate confirmation, or won’t last long. Hopefully being called in to do mass firings of woke warriors. His focus may be on fixing the broken culture.
This is another indication he’s looking for loyalty first and foremost. He’s still burning inside from those previously put in cabinet positions who succumbed to outside pressures and threats and didn’t read his guidebook.