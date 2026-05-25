Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
7h

"Trump kept screaming that he was going to be turned into another Jimmy Carter (also of Iran ill-repute)"

What scares Trump more than dead troops is *captured* troops:

Boomers hate Iran because of the endless/nightly "Iran hostage crisis" coverage (after they deposed the Shah).

If this repeated, Trump would be reliving this neocon nightmare - but w him as the "weak" president :-)

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
7h

Any insight on the U.S. bombing southern Iran today and how that affects things?

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