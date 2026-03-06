Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
4h

Michael Burry Stock Tracker ♟ @burrytracker·

3h￼

Breaking: BlackRock just froze $1.2 billion in withdrawal requests at its private credit fund.

Here's what happened:

• Investors in BlackRock's $26B fund asked to pull out 9.3% of their money

• BlackRock said no — capped withdrawals at 5%

• Blackstone's $82B fund saw record withdrawal requests the same week

• Blackstone had to put in $400M of its own cash to cover the exits

Two of the biggest funds on the planet are limiting how much you can take out.

Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
6h

When I saw this morning, the unconditional surrender demand from our Lord emperor Donald John Caligula Trump I could only laugh.

Somehow, in his delusional state of mind, I guess he thinks he is the reincarnation of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who bought all accounts, made the decision for unconditional surrender in World War II all on his own without consulting Churchill or anybody else .

Well, this is World War II and we don’t have the army or really even the navy to enforce this . It is absolutely irresponsible to even think that we could launch a ground war against Iran. There is no staging area that Iranian missiles could not take out but more importantly we don’t have the troops. We would need a minimum 1 million ground troops to even think about an invasion of a country the size of Iran.

Remember during World War II, it was estimated that we would need one million troops to invade Japan. Japan is a fraction of the size of Iran. Realistically, that would mean we would need 2 to 3,000,000 ground troops.

But what do we do? We encourage the one group of people we have betrayed over and over, the Kurds to try to enter Iran with what five or 10,000 fighters and they’ve already been wiped out.

You have to wonder what is going through the minds of the joint chiefs and the war planners. Do they have a clue about what they’re doing? Or are they just letting Trump blow in the wind so that he can take all the blame for what’s happening?

Then we have the absurdity of Trump talking about US Navy ships escorting tankers through Hormuz, the Navy is not going to put their ships at risk at a situation like that, nor are the shippers going to risk their crews and ships trying to move through that area when they can’t even get any insurance.

Iran has already wiped out billions of dollars in military radar, installations, and port installations at US bases in the gulf. It’s quite possible that most of that will never be rebuilt.

