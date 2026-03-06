Ordinarily you’d think that an ALL CAPS demand for UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER would mean that the trajectory of events is spiraling downward. But the internet is forever, so … awkward:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 12m￼ Today, President Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” The last time we saw this happen was on June 17th, 2025. 6 days later, on June 23rd, a ceasefire was announced. Will history repeat itself on March 12th? [Note date boxed in red]

Once you aware of this, you will also realize that nothing that Trump or his regime officials say can be taken at face value. The war being a “15 out of 10”, therefore, doesn’t rule out a TACO. Nonsense like that may actually be prep for a TACO.

Posting today may be a bit of a jumble, there’s so much going on. I may try to ignore regime BS—tempting as it is to expose—in order to tighten things up and focus on the bigger picture. Still, news is coming from so many directions, addressing so many issues, that the result may be a bit jumbled.

The bottom line is that Trump went into this—crazy as it sounds—thinking that this would be a Weekend War—started on Friday and ending with UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER on Sunday, and then Trump picks the “acceptable” Supreme Leader. Really. That’s the only way I can think of to explain the seeming lack of any plan beyond assassination of the Supreme Leader. Trump ignored all Iran’s warnings that it would go after US bases, presuming that the UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER would preempt that. It didn’t, and now those bases and their super expensive, complex, and irreplaceable radars are getting smoked. If anything can force the US out of the entire region, that will.

For pretty good big picture military roundups that also cut through fair amounts of the BS, I recommend these two early day roundups.

I’ll be starting with some of the economic fallout, since that will undoubtedly have a major impact on whether or not Trump TACOs.

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC 4h￼ The oligarchs directing “the crew at the White House” understand the consequences, just as they did with Ukraine, NordStream, etc. The system they built became untenable, and they’re trying in vain to maintain control somehow. This sounds crazy because it is. Last hurrah. Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ The crew in the White House have no idea what the consequences will be of taking 25% of the world’s energy off-line. It will be a disaster 1 million times worse than Covid. LNG shipping rates soar 650% from $40,000 to $300,000 per day. The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: 3 of the 4 big Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar) are discussing withdrawing from US and other investments as the toll from the war with Iran mounts, per FT. Details Include: 1. “Budget stains” are reportedly mounting due to reduced income from energy, shipping, and tourism 2. Countries could reassess investment commitments to US 3. The move would be viewed as a “precautionary measure” 4. Moves that jeopardize US investments could “pressure” President Trump Over $2 trillion in US investment appears to be at risk.

susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى @susanabulhawa ￼remember when Rubio said that Iran was run by religious lunatics? just like Israel, US accusations are confessions. Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ ￼ ￼ Trump’s spiritual advisor and personal pastor, evangelist Paula White … who prayed with him yesterday in the white house says: “Saying no to Trump is saying NO to god” She also declared the White House to be holy ground. Second Video

Makes as much sense as what we’re getting from the Trump regime officials.