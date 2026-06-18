Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand

14h￼

***Unreal: the symbolism of Trump signing a surrender agreement at Versailles in which the US agrees to pay massive reparations is just too perfect.***

I wouldn't be surprised if Macron weaponized Trump's complete ignorance of history and told him something like: "Mr. President, Versailles is where the most consequential deal of the 20th century was signed. Yours deserves the same stage."

Either that or Macron stumbled into the perfect historical parallel through sheer obliviousness - which, knowing him, is actually even more likely.

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

These strikes--which couldn't happen without NATO assistance--could lead to expansion of the war BEYOND Ukraine:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1

20m￼

I know supporters of Ukraine will cheer this on, but these kinds of hits will no more knock Russia out of the war than the past three years of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine have not knocked them out of the war.

HOWEVER…

These big public strikes on important centers are more likely to spur Russia to EXPAND its war against Ukraine rather than cause them to contract. Thus, the perverse likely outcome: *successful* Ukrainian strikes into the heart of Russia will push Putin to hit Ukraine even harder, killing more UAF soldiers and destroying more of the country.

What these strikes WON’T do is help Ukraine win the war.

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