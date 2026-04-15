Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
11h

Could this be a ploy to get past the War Power deadline with the option to launch a new 60 day war later? Not sure I get it.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

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BREAKING: The US and Iran are weighing extending their ceasefire by two more weeks.

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
11hEdited

The crux of our problem as a nation.

"The Dems, of course, would like the disastrous war to continue—but only if that can be pinned on the Republicans....."

It doesn't matter that innocents are dying. It doesn't matter that we're needlessly depleting our ordnance, losing planes and materiel. It doesn't matter that we've lost servicemen. It doesn't matter about inflation, job loss or human suffering. It doesn't matter that we've alienated our nation's standing among nations.

What matters is that the Dems can regain power. (It'd be the same if the parties were reversed.)

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