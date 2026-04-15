Today is officially day 46 of Trump’s war on Iran. And that means there are exactly two weeks to go before Congress will be required to vote on whether to authorize war on Iran. Oh, you thought there already was a war? No, that was just a war to head off Iran’s imminent attack on the US. Or maybe to head off Iranians in nuclear suicide vests from swarming our grocery stores—per Veep Vance. This was all just a sick excursion. But:

Republicans Face Crucial Test on Iran War as 60-Day Deadline Looms Over the past six weeks, Republicans in Congress have largely stood behind President Donald Trump as he launched and escalated a war in Iran without their approval. But that support may soon be severely tested as the conflict nears its 60th day, and Congress’s constitutional authority to declare war runs up against a statutory deadline that even Trump may not be able to ignore. Under the War Powers Act of 1973, presidents must terminate military operations after 60 days unless Congress has voted to declare war or passed legislation to authorize the use of force. The law allows for a single 30-day extension, but only if the president certifies to Congress in writing that additional time is necessary to ensure the safe withdrawal of U.S. troops. So far, Congress has not approved any authorization for the use of military force tied to Iran. … The U.S. military campaign, which began on Feb. 28, will reach the 60-day mark on April 29, but Trump has until May 1 to seek congressional approval to continue operations in Iran since he formally notified Congress of the strikes on March 2, when the 60-day clock is triggered. Many lawmakers in both parties have pointed to May 1 as both a legal inflection point and a moment of reckoning for the legislative branch: They can either end the war or give it a stamp of approval to continue indefinitely. …

This deadline adds meaning to Trump’s claim that his war on Iran is “close to over.” This will be a tough vote for Congress which, institutionally, is averse to taking responsibility for anything important that Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of. Trump knows that, and that probably explains his outbursts of pique at Iran for not agreeing to be defeated—Trump can’t admit defeat, but he needs an out that Iran sees no reason to provide. Or, if Iran agrees to provide Trump with an off ramp, it will only come at a very steep price.

For Republicans, they know the economic costs of this war will only continue to increase—in an economy that was already struggling. I was listening Steve Jermy on Danny Davis’ show yesterday. Jermy—who studied economics at Cambridge—believes that the global economy is akin to a post-iceberg Titanic. Energy shortages are spreading—I read about diesel rationing in Australia, for example. Jermy made the point that most people don’t understand how energy intensive agriculture is—without even getting into the question of the Gulf supply of chemicals for fertilizer. Supply chains are being massively disrupted and that will cause shortages, because the supply chains were set by the market on the basis of short term profits—”just in time” inventory. The coming disruptions will force businesses to shut down, and it will take many months to set operations back up. And that’s without repairs to damaged oil and gas production facilities. Jermy calculates that if Trump’s war continues much longer the coming economic downturn could last into 2028.

The Dems, of course, would like the disastrous war to continue—but only if that can be pinned on the Republicans. If the Republicans fall short of the necessary votes things will get rather dicey for the Dems. In that situation, intra-party divisions could be exposed. The Dems could find themselves at serious odds with their voters, who overwhelmingly oppose the war. And, of course, both parties are heavily funded by Jewish money, which has backed the war.

Trump faces a failed war effort that has seriously attrited precision munitions and has had a detrimental effect on all aspects of the US military—logistics, preparedness, morale. A pro-war vote would end up being a poison pill. Politically, the last thing Trump needs is more war at this point—for all the long term economic reasons that Steve Jermy pointed out. Trump desperately needs an exit strategy, but only if he can claim victory—this is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation because a long war won’t provide victory.

Trump would undoubtedly attack Congress if Congress shuts the war down without a victory narrative for Trump. However, the counter narrative—that Trump destroyed the world economy and immiserated Americans—would almost certainly prevail. It’s the economy, dumbass. My best guess is that Iran, Russia, and China understand all of the above. China, especially, wants to avoid total disaster for the world economy because China—unlike the Anglo-Zionist—prefers to make business, not war. But surrendering sovereignty isn’t an option for any of these three countries.

The question is, can they come up with some way for Trump to embrace defeat in terms of the outcome of the war while enabling his victory narrative—at least in the short term? That’ll be tough. In the absence of Iranian capitulation, Trump could be forced into a renewal of the failed bombing campaign, with the hope that he can then TACO right at the War Powers deadline. But that’s not really a solution, because many issues would remain unresolved. For example, the issue of US bases would remain a political problem for Trump—how can he claim victory if he’s forced to abandon bases? Then again, how can he explain the stripping of military assets from Asia—with the empowering of China—as a victory? All in all, Iran has the stronger hand.