Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1h

Brandon Weichert is new find for me.

Very likeable - and seems informed.

Mario interviews him (9 hours ago):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ht2O5Gb_Clg

STRIKES FROM KUWAIT & BAHRAIN: Trump’s Massive Retaliation Explained - w/ Brandon Weichert

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6 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

Russia weakened The Beast

Ansar Allah weakened it further

Iran takes the kill shot

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