I tend to like Glenn Diesen as an interviewee—giving his own views—than as an interviewer. Today he was interviewed by Mario Nawfal for about 38 minutes. One of his main insights, as I see it, is that he believes the Trumpian Anglo-Zionists believe they possess escalation control—you know, today we negotiate, tomorrow we’ll bomb, and on and on it goes, wearing the other side down. This was the thinking when the inevitability of the MOU had to be accepted Diesen also believes that Trump is dealing with an IRGC that is not about to back down and will escalate on its own rather than playing along. As we seem to have seen today. It’s Trump now being drawn into an new war that he can’t afford to get into. I think you’ll find Diesen fairly incisive.

What I’ll do is paste in Mario’s summary (which isn’t exactly how I would summarize). If you follow the link you’ll get the full video:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Every time Iran resists in the Strait of Hormuz, it looks like an overreaction. That’s not by accident. Prof. Glenn Diesen, political scientist and one of the sharpest analysts on great power conflict, joined me as U.S. strikes on Iran were actively ongoing. He thinks the U.S. has been quietly carving off pieces of the MOU, pushing ships through without transponders, establishing its own corridor. Each step is deliberate. “When you just do these small steps, everything the opponent will do to resist will look like an overreaction. This is by design.” Iran won’t let the U.S. return to the pre-war status quo, the same dynamic he sees with Russia in Ukraine. There’s no going back. That’s why BOTH conflicts keep climbing the escalation ladder. Every weapon consumed in the Iran war was earmarked for a future conflict with China. Russia and China both know this. The degradation of U.S. military capacity in the Middle East is a strategic gift... to both. Will Iran blink? Glenn doesn’t think so. The hardliners who said the MOU would never be honored have already been proven right. And next time, they’ll have far more influence.

The next recommendation is a four part substack series by commentator Richard Cook. It’s a bit long for me to summarize, partly because I’ve been working in the yard for the last two days to avoid the 100°F / 37.778°C temperatures next week. What I’ll do is I’ll link to the fourth part here: The Extortionist Loop - Part 4: Market Fraud, Tactical Collapse, and the Terminal Verdict on the Trump Executive, because you’ll find links to the first three parts at the end of it. But here is the beginning of the first part, to give you the flavor of it all:

The Extortionist Loop - Part 1: Trump’s Short-Term Market Ruses and the Architecture of Insider Trading Russia Truth Jul 12, 2026 The modern financial matrix has been converted into a playground for high-tier executive fraud. Over the last several months, U.S. President Donald Trump has pioneered a highly disruptive method of geopolitical market manipulation, deploying his personal media channels and carefully timed press brief leaks to systematically alternate between declaring total war and fabricating imaginary diplomatic breakthroughs with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This behavior mirrors the exact operational blueprint of a localized protection racket or a backstreet extortionist: generating intense structural panic, squeezing global commodities, and then pocketing the immediate financial premiums. Yet, as the June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) undergoes a terminal collapse under the weight of fresh U.S. strikes and the total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the limits of this conmanship have been laid bare. The multi-polar world and serious international market observers are entirely un-fooled by these erratic narrative pivots. The only entities continuing to validate and profit from this theater are a deeply corrupt, sycophantic inner circle of political allies, family members, and select hedge fund managers who operate directly within the executive information loop, exploiting insider timing vectors to siphon billions out of the global energy architecture. …

Lastly, for those who want to stay on top of the Lindsey! thing, the first part of this Brandon W. and Karen K. video gets into it. I suspect you’ll enjoy it.