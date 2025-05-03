Meaning In History

The whole point of using the Signal app was to keep Israel informed in real-time of US geopolitical and military activities that relate to its interests. This was a feature and not a bug. Waltz undoubtably intended this outcome with both the use of the app and the inclusion of Goldberg on the attendees list. He was doing his job of keeping Israel in the loop. That was, and is, his primary responsibility on the Trump team. He was appointed as a Fifth Columnist. And he is not alone in that role. Is this bad for the US? Of course it is. But that is the current reality in which we live.

First, classified information may never be stored on unclassified devices regardless of the encryption mechanisms used. An unclassified device is never authorized for the storage of classified information. If a device contains classified information, it must be protected as such, which means it can’t leave the facility in which it is used unless the proper handling procedures are followed.

Second, if the modified Signal is centrally archiving messages for later retrieval and decryption, then the keys must also be archived, which means that the communications are not private between the Signal participants. Since the modified Signal version was done by Israel, we must assume that Israel has all the archived messages and their keys. Which means that Israel is aware of everything that has been communicated using their Signal.

Third, just because a conversation is not technically considered classified, it may contain OPSEC material which is sensitive and can be exploited by one’s enemies or friends.

Finally, there is no reason to use Signal in this irresponsible fashion. There are plenty of methods for secure communications between government officials. They may be less convenient, but they are required when having classified or sensitive discussions. Standard procedures are not to talk around classified material on unclassified phones and to use classified phones even when discussing unclassified material whenever possible.

Waltz should know better and so should all the conversation participants. They were sloppy. Punishment for these sorts of behaviors include receiving a security violation and/or security clearance revocation.

