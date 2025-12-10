Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
4h

As to good news/bad news, I'm only interested in the truth. All the money in the world is intent on ensuring that I don't know the truth, thus I can't count on tv news or read major newspapers or magazines. I did have Andrew Breitbart for a few precious years but he worked himself to death and died in 2012. A few talk radio programs like the late Rush Limbaugh's--which themselves were under constant attack by Establishment Republicans--were the only places left that might provide truthful information. It bothered George Soros that I might be listening to radio at all, so he's been picking up a lot of stations on the cheap. News station WINS in NY City is now just Soros propaganda. Though WABC radio in NY City isn't Soros owned, it's owned by a deeply Establishment Republican. So if I listen it's more to monitor what the Establishment is selling. Right now, Meaning in History is the only place I can go for the truth. After a few Nov. 2025 GOP electoral losses, a Hispanic GOP congressperson in Florida told the WABC radio audience that the losses were due to lack of GOP attention to Hispanics. As Meaning in History reported on Dec. 9, 2025, a Democrat was elected Mayor of Miami for the first time in 30 years. The two candidates in the runoff were Eileen Higgins and Emilio Gonzalez. The Democrat winner was blue eyed, blond haired Eileen Higgins. The Republican loser was the Hispanic, Emilio Gonzalez. Gonzalez has had plenty of attention, is a former Miami city manager and recently served on Pres. Trump’s Homeland Security Dept. transition team. To me this is neither good news nor bad news. It's just what happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
7h

Yes indeed the Supreme Court is a bright spot in an otherwise dark and dreary swamp. If congress wasn't so useless, and the administration so clueless but you know.

Trump is going to be the lamest duck very soon, he won't have to chicken out or cave in, he'll just be limping around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture