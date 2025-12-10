Two Briefs: Miami; Amish Schools
The first bit of news is bad news for the GOP. Wall St. isn’t the economy, and Republicans need to wise up to that. This is a preview of the midterms:
Democrats end 30-year losing streak in Miami as Trump-backed candidate falls short
Higgins rides affordability push to Miami mayor’s office, backed by national Democratic machine
“Tonight’s result is yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs for working families across the country,” the DNC’s Martin said in a statement Tuesday night.
Trump and Bessent trying to con Americans about what a great economy we have isn’t going to do the trick. And more wars will only make it all worse.
But, for those who say I only report bad news, here’s a feel good, good news story:
U.S. Supreme Court Smacks Down Lower Court in Major Win for Amish Families Fighting New York’s Draconian School Vaccine Mandates
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower-court decision that had sided with New York State’s sweeping school vaccine mandates, and ordered the case back to the appeals court for a full reconsideration.
At the center of the case is a shocking and deeply disturbing campaign by New York officials to bankrupt Amish schools, intimidate parents, and shut down religious education entirely, all because the Amish refuse to inject their children with state-mandated vaccines that violate their longstanding religious beliefs.
Here’s the full “opinion”—in the form of an order:
CERTIORARI -- SUMMARY DISPOSITION
25-133 MILLER, JOSEPH, ET AL. V. McDONALD, COMM’R, ET AL.
The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The
judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United
States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for further
consideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, 606 U. S. 522
(2025).
Gotta luv that. They took the case, tossed the judgment, sent it back to the 2nd Circuit—in effect telling them: “Read the case law and get it right, this time. And don’t waste our time with your stupidity.” A one sentence smackdown.
You can read more about the case here:
‘Checkmate’: U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win for Religious Exemptions
The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court decision against a group of Amish parents and school leaders who challenged the state of New York’s vaccine mandates for schools, ruling that the appeals court must reconsider the case. Today’s ruling could have implications for other states that don’t allow religious exemptions, attorneys said.
This article makes it clear that the court is probably signaling a readiness to defend parents’ rights and religious rights in all sorts of situations:
Not only did the Supreme Court today announce that it would hear the case — which is rare, Gibson said — but it handed down its decision on the spot via a “summary disposition” in which it vacated the 2nd Circuit’s judgment.
“The case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for further consideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor,” the summary disposition stated.
“This is huge,” Gibson said, because Mahmoud v. Taylor — a Supreme Court decision released in June — negated the 2nd Circuit’s legal arguments for denying the Miller plaintiffs the right to a religious exemption.
“All of the reasons, basically, that the 2nd Circuit cited to say they weren’t giving relief were overturned in Mahmud v. Taylor,” Gibson explained.
“I don’t see any way that the 2nd Circuit could uphold its dismissal,” in light of the Supreme Court’s instructions, she said. “By vacating the dismissal, the Supreme Court signaled that Mahmoud applies to vaccine cases. Mahmoud provides incredibly broad protection to parental religious rights infringed by school policies.”
…
However, this summer, the Supreme Court ruled in Mahmud v. Taylor that the Yoder exception applies more broadly.
For instance, the Mahmud v. Taylor case was about how public schools must offer opt-outs for parents who object to LGBTQ-themed elementary school books due to their religious beliefs.
As to good news/bad news, I'm only interested in the truth. All the money in the world is intent on ensuring that I don't know the truth, thus I can't count on tv news or read major newspapers or magazines. I did have Andrew Breitbart for a few precious years but he worked himself to death and died in 2012. A few talk radio programs like the late Rush Limbaugh's--which themselves were under constant attack by Establishment Republicans--were the only places left that might provide truthful information. It bothered George Soros that I might be listening to radio at all, so he's been picking up a lot of stations on the cheap. News station WINS in NY City is now just Soros propaganda. Though WABC radio in NY City isn't Soros owned, it's owned by a deeply Establishment Republican. So if I listen it's more to monitor what the Establishment is selling. Right now, Meaning in History is the only place I can go for the truth. After a few Nov. 2025 GOP electoral losses, a Hispanic GOP congressperson in Florida told the WABC radio audience that the losses were due to lack of GOP attention to Hispanics. As Meaning in History reported on Dec. 9, 2025, a Democrat was elected Mayor of Miami for the first time in 30 years. The two candidates in the runoff were Eileen Higgins and Emilio Gonzalez. The Democrat winner was blue eyed, blond haired Eileen Higgins. The Republican loser was the Hispanic, Emilio Gonzalez. Gonzalez has had plenty of attention, is a former Miami city manager and recently served on Pres. Trump’s Homeland Security Dept. transition team. To me this is neither good news nor bad news. It's just what happened.
Yes indeed the Supreme Court is a bright spot in an otherwise dark and dreary swamp. If congress wasn't so useless, and the administration so clueless but you know.
Trump is going to be the lamest duck very soon, he won't have to chicken out or cave in, he'll just be limping around.