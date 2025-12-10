The first bit of news is bad news for the GOP. Wall St. isn’t the economy, and Republicans need to wise up to that. This is a preview of the midterms:

Democrats end 30-year losing streak in Miami as Trump-backed candidate falls short Higgins rides affordability push to Miami mayor’s office, backed by national Democratic machine “Tonight’s result is yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs for working families across the country,” the DNC’s Martin said in a statement Tuesday night.

Trump and Bessent trying to con Americans about what a great economy we have isn’t going to do the trick. And more wars will only make it all worse.

But, for those who say I only report bad news, here’s a feel good, good news story:

U.S. Supreme Court Smacks Down Lower Court in Major Win for Amish Families Fighting New York’s Draconian School Vaccine Mandates The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower-court decision that had sided with New York State’s sweeping school vaccine mandates, and ordered the case back to the appeals court for a full reconsideration. At the center of the case is a shocking and deeply disturbing campaign by New York officials to bankrupt Amish schools, intimidate parents, and shut down religious education entirely, all because the Amish refuse to inject their children with state-mandated vaccines that violate their longstanding religious beliefs.

Here’s the full “opinion”—in the form of an order:

CERTIORARI -- SUMMARY DISPOSITION 25-133 MILLER, JOSEPH, ET AL. V. McDONALD, COMM’R, ET AL. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for further consideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, 606 U. S. 522 (2025).

Gotta luv that. They took the case, tossed the judgment, sent it back to the 2nd Circuit—in effect telling them: “Read the case law and get it right, this time. And don’t waste our time with your stupidity.” A one sentence smackdown.

You can read more about the case here:

‘Checkmate’: U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win for Religious Exemptions The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court decision against a group of Amish parents and school leaders who challenged the state of New York’s vaccine mandates for schools, ruling that the appeals court must reconsider the case. Today’s ruling could have implications for other states that don’t allow religious exemptions, attorneys said.

This article makes it clear that the court is probably signaling a readiness to defend parents’ rights and religious rights in all sorts of situations: