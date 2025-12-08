Remarkable article at the Telegraph—speaks for itself:

EXCLUSIVE: Britain is "no longer capable" of running a nuclear submarine programme after "catastrophic" failures pushed it to the brink, an ex-Navy chief has said. Rear Admiral Philip Mathias said the "silent service" was highly unlikely to recover: Britain's nuclear submarine fleet 'no longer fit for purpose'

The NYT is shocked, shocked to find that corruption has going on in Ukraine. Weirdly, there’s no mention in the article of the fact that 70 out of 100 US senators have received money via Ukraine. Look, Ukraine has no money—contrary to what a commenter recently suggested. This is US money coming back to the US political establishment after being laundered through Ukraine:

Zelensky’s Government Sabotaged Oversight, Allowing Corruption to Fester Ukrainian leaders blame independent advisers for failing to prevent graft. A Times investigation found that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s own administration removed guardrails.

As if this wasn’t always part of the scheme right from the beginning. As if the US couldn’t have prevented it. As if those in the US who voted for “aid” to Ukraine didn’t know they’d be helping themselves to the money, too. Why else would you send all that money to one of the top world centers of money laundering—for decades?