I was just listening to Judge Nap’s Intel roundup with Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern. LJ mentioned that he has heard from a source he considers reliable that the Trump team has traced $49 billion that was given to Ukraine but somehow wound up in bank accounts in the Caribbean. One suspects that this could prove to be the tip of an iceberg when all is said and done. Corruption and money laundering between the US and Ukraine was spectacular but almost certainly not unique.

The other item is explained in this article at Red State, which cites Margot Cleveland as authority:

The long and the short of this is that in at several of the funding cut off cases where TROs were entered, the little noticed wording of the order provides that Trump can do anything legal (DUH!). The point is, most grants/contracts provide that the government can cancel for many reasons or just because. Thus many of these tough sounding TROs were entered for the PR splash but are basically toothless:

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland BREAKING: Court enters TRO barring Trump from freezing federal grant funding unless allowed by grant! An absolutely ridiculous order because it is a "comply with the law injunction" and also alternative mechanism to enforce so APA doesn't provide claim. 1/

So, Trump Administration needs to have staffer pull grants cancelled related to these plaintiffs, confirm it has provisions that allow grant to be canceled (which is likely all of them) and that is compliance.

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland￼ ￼￼￼Judge in ￼case denies stay pending appeal. Court's reasoning based on his huge walk back of what he really enjoined saying basically "oh, I've only ordered you to not do what you can't legally do." 1/ 5:30 PM · Feb 12, 2025

Lot of winning going on for the long term. The Swamp is grasping for straws, but some of the judges—cited also by Cleveland—are getting annoyed at having their time wasted on stupid TROs.