Meaning In History

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awildgoose's avatar
awildgoose
1h

Simplicius76 has an excellent rundown on the mechanics of the Polish situation and how it came to be.

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occamsrazorback22's avatar
occamsrazorback22
2h

Fascism, like rust, never sleeps. Hot damn Hoss, the 20th c in Europe worked so well, let's do it again.

Washington "think yank"...(a typo I thought that needed no correction).

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