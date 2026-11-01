The Polish opposition to Tusk is fighting back. As noted yesterday, Poland’s president, Karol Nawrocki, swiftly returned to Poland (he was mid-flight on a state trip) and went to the Constitutional Court—Tusk’s target for takeover—amid confusion among the riot police that Tusk had deployed in his bid to seize control of the Court. Tusk is well known as a rabid supporter of the EU and the opposition is putting out their narrative for Tusk’s plan—a plan that is line with previous takeovers by the EU in Central Europe and the Balkans. Andrew Korybko (h/t various commenters) presents that narrative in his second substack article on the Tusk coup attempt:

It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see the strong points of this narrative in Poland. Others are noting further connections to the EU gangsters. The Tusk forces are fighting back with the other half of the appeal to history: The Russia Hoax. Where in the world did they get the idea of running a Russia Hoax in Poland against populists? Oh, wait … I should ask Brave AI:

Anne Applebaum and Hillary Clinton share a professional and political association defined by mutual respect, shared focus on democracy, and several public interactions over the years. Political Endorsement: In July 2016, Applebaum explicitly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in a Washington Post column, citing her concern that Donald Trump was “bent on destroying the alliances that preserve international peace and American power.” Media Appearances: Applebaum appeared as a guest on Hillary Clinton‘s podcast You and Me Both in March 2022, discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat to global democracy. Clinton also featured Applebaum in a video discussing the “myth of inevitable democracy.” Professional Recognition: Applebaum reviewed Clinton’s 2014 memoir Hard Choices, critiquing its style while acknowledging Clinton’s pragmatic approach to foreign policy. Conversely, Applebaum has written positively about Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, noting her effective agenda-setting and commitment to human rights. Shared Advocacy: Both are prominent voices in defending liberal democracy. Applebaum, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and The Atlantic staff writer, frequently collaborates with or references Clinton’s work in promoting international democratic institutions and countering authoritarianism.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ Radek Applebaum has finally commented on Poland’s Constitutional Court crisis, with talking points that sound like they came straight from his wife’s desk. His take: if pro-Russian media praise you, you should “think twice.” And the real scandal is a photo of PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński standing next to Grzegorz Braun, a man Sikorski says should be “on the complete margins of Polish politics.” He’s not wrong that it’s strange. Kaczyński and Braun can’t stand each other, and for years they were barely on speaking terms. Then Tusk’s government sent riot police to the Constitutional Court and locked out its president, and suddenly PiS, Confederation and Braun [reps of the three main, but often feuding, opposition parties] are all standing outside the same gate. It takes real talent to unite the entire Polish right against you in one night, then blame it on Russia.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ Speaking of the Applebaums... Back in February, Tusk posted this photo of himself reading “Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World,” with the caption: “In the time of strategic uncertainty, it’s worth knowing who we’re dealing with.” The author is Anne Applebaum, a Jewish-American journalist at The Atlantic, Pulitzer winner, and wife of Tusk’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. So the Prime Minister promoted a book by his own Foreign Minister’s wife, about the dangers of leaders who grab institutions by force. Nine months later, his government sent riot police to the Constitutional Court. Applebaum isn’t just a journalist. She’s a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins, where she runs a program on “disinformation,” a former senior fellow at the Washington think tank CEPA, where she led a project on “countering Russian disinformation” in Eastern Europe, and has sat on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, the US government-funded body that bankrolls NGOs and media abroad. In “Autocracy, Inc.” she lumps Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela and others into one global network of “dictators,” a worldview where anyone outside the Western camp is an enemy and every domestic critic is a potential foreign agent. Sound familiar? It’s the same logic Tusk used last night to blame the Constitutional Court crisis on “Russian bots.”