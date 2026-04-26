Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
8h

My own recognition that Israel is a terrorist state did not come until after Oct 7 2023. I thought that Israel needed to do something about the Hamas attacks, but as I watched what they were doing, it seemed completely out of proportion to the injury they received. So many said that Israel was allowed to level Gaza. There was no concern for the millions of civilians, trapped in an area that was undergoing relentless bombings, presumably to kill the terrorists. Then when I looked at Israeli past behavior in Lebanon, and the capture of our politicians like Haley and Pence who were blessing missiles destined to Israel, I realized that indeed we have lost our way. I began to read the history of the Israeli state, and realized that they were established due to the terrorism of their leaders, like Begin.

Israel must be kicked to the curb. They must withdraw from Gaza and Lebanon and Syria and the West Bank. They must not receive another dime of US aid. And their leaders must be placed before war tribunals and tried and brought to justice.

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Sarah T's avatar
Sarah T
8h

Thanks for the referral to Convo among the Ruins which is complimentary to this: Neutrality Studies & Black Elephant Experience Podcast interviewed Prof Norman Finkelstein to explain his view that,

​The Gaza Genocide is Changing America | Norman Finkelstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2okjLkJ2rQ He argues that the wind is shifting. And the rulers of the Empire don't like it at all. First and foremost the lobbyists who are so accustomed to calling the shots in "their" democracy.

Finkelstein says the failure of the Israelis to make the claim that Oct 7, 2023 was 'a Holocaust' stick was a very important moment...He develops his argument along some of the same lines as CARuins and tackles the nature of Zionism and the fact that people were confronted by the bald truth about the crimes being perpetrated with the US Government's participation... crimes which are ongoing but scarcely reported due to the illusion that there is a ''ceasefire''.

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