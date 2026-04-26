Danny Davis offered an impassioned monologue today that deserves a full viewing: US/Israel v Iran War Has Already Become a “World” War /Lt Col Daniel Davis. I’ll lead into that with a few tweets that express pessimism about the possibility of ending Trump’s crazy war on Iran any time soon. I’ve suggested those difficulties in the past—Trump is locked in by the power Jewish Nationalists hold over America as well as by the very structure of the petrodollar system, which gives the Anglo-Zionist leverage over the world yet also gives the Gulf Arab oil states leverage over the US (so, see, or example Update: UAE’s Demand For A USD Swapline). It’s at least a double bind—actually, you could probably multiply the binds.

The stupidity of what Trump did almost defies description. But, strangely as it may seem, his pivot from bombing to blockading—too avoid a TACO—is actually likely to compound the stupidity.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 19h￼ Looks like i was right. Bannon’s WarRoom @Bannons_WarRoom · Apr 18 BRANDON WEICHERT: We are still not close to a deal. Any deal that sees the Iranians in control of the Strait of Hormuz, in any way, is going to be perceived as a failure. — The fear in Riyadh and elsewhere in the Arab states is if that Strait remains closed, then nobody is selling oil.

Weichert, of course, is MAGA—or former/recovering MAGA. Richard Haass is about as establishment as one can be:

Richard N. Haass @RichardHaass￼ Iran has proven to be far more resourceful & resilient than Trump bargained for. Almost all his assumptions were wrong-which explains why the Strait is closed & talks are stalled. https://open.substack.com/pub/richardhaass/p/the-us-iran-and-the-art-of-the-deal

Danny Citrinowicz is Israeli:

Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz ,داني سيترينوفيتش @citrinowicz 12h￼ Plain and simple: The assumption that a naval blockade will compel Iran’s current leadership to abandon its nuclear program, missile arsenal, and regional proxy network is as flawed as the belief that the Iranian regime can be toppled from the air, or that eliminating Khamenei would lead to meaningful regime change. As if the recent war with Iran didn’t already make this clear: the regime is not going to shift its core positions and fundamentally views U.S. demands as a call for his surrender.

Robert Pape, academic:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Apr 24￼ Sanctions don’t end conflicts. They transform them. The Pattern: Economic pressure -> No results -> Political frustration -> Military escalation Sanctions aren’t the alternative to war They’re often the on-ramp to it

The bad news, as I’ve been arguing, is that the economic damage to the entire world—including to Americans ()—is already baked in. Professor Pape has been eloquent on that score. The worse news is, as above, there is now no easy way out for Trump. That means what’s now bad will soon get worse. Soon. Just a few more weeks of Hormuz being effectively closed will snowball the negative effects.

So much for the lead in. Here’s Danny Davis’ wake-up call to Americans. This war is not in the interest of Americans or any ordinary people around the world:

This disastrous war will further the transformation and demolition of the America we grew up in. H/T to commenter Ray for pointing to this thoughtful reflection on a key part of this transformation:

The Last Taboo in American Politics Is Cracking A moral and political rupture is underway as more Americans question the silence, pressure and power that long shielded Israel from scrutiny. Conversations Among the Ruins Apr 20, 2026 For years, one of the clearest signs of power in Washington was not what could be said, but what could not [be said]. As public opinion shifts, the old guardians of the narrative appear less confident, more defensive, and increasingly unable to contain scrutiny. There were whole areas of American public life where criticism was permitted, even fashionable. ... But on one question in particular, the boundaries were unusually rigid. To challenge Israel’s conduct, or more pointedly, to question the structure of influence that has long protected it from meaningful scrutiny in the United States, was to risk immediate professional and social punishment. That silence is now breaking. What has changed is not merely opinion about a foreign country. It is something deeper and more destabilizing. Millions of Americans have begun to suspect that they were not simply misinformed, but managed. They are asking whether one of the most consequential features of American foreign policy has been insulated from democratic accountability for decades. They are asking why criticism that is routine in every other arena has been treated as intolerable here. And they are asking what happens when a political order built on taboo begins to lose its grip.

The author goes on to describe how the new technology and alt media led to this loosening of the taboo’s grip on our lives: “Images of bombed neighborhoods, dead children, shattered hospitals and desperate civilians … flooded the phones of ordinary people.” Americans could no longer look away, and they were subjected to gleeful rejoicing at the carnage by Jewish Nationalists. Images of IDF “soldiers” posing in female bedwear as they looted Gazan homes.

The author goes on to describe the mythology that had held Americans captive for so long, how it was propagated, and the anxiety that now grips our rulers:

Power rarely fears criticism in the abstract. What it fears is legitimacy draining away in public, especially all at once. Once a subject ceases to be untouchable, institutional authority can weaken with surprising speed. A taboo often looks permanent right until the moment it collapses. Then it collapses everywhere. The response to such a collapse is usually not persuasion. It is discipline. One can already see the outlines of that discipline taking shape. Protesters have been arrested. Students and faculty have been investigated, suspended or fired. Speech on major platforms appears increasingly vulnerable to moderation policies that are opaque in method and political in effect. The pressure is often indirect, which is what makes it both effective and deniable. A platform tweaks an algorithm. An institution cites safety. A donor makes a call. A government invokes extremism. A career narrows quietly. No single act appears decisive, yet the cumulative effect is unmistakable. People learn where the invisible fences are.

In other words, our rulers are attempting to re-institute the taboo, even to the point of buying up major media platforms to censor what Americans are allowed to know. The polling tells us that this attempt isn’t working. The alt media makes gatekeeping the truth so much more difficult—re-bottling the truth once the genie lets it out of the bottle is a trick that has not yet been perfected in America. And so the article ends on a reflective note:

What comes next is uncertain. There may be electoral consequences. There may be harsher efforts at containment. There may be more overt attempts to equate dissent with extremism or disloyalty. There will certainly be efforts to fracture this new coalition before it matures. But one fact now seems difficult to reverse: a great many Americans no longer accept the old commands to look away, keep quiet and trust the professionals.

Significantly, Trump’s ability to lead his own movement back into ignorance is slipping.

Once that happens, the argument changes. The issue is no longer only Israel. It is the character of the American republic itself. It is whether foreign policy can remain exempt from democratic scrutiny if enough money, fear and institutional pressure are applied. It is whether a citizenry that has glimpsed the machinery behind the curtain will retreat into private comfort, or decide that the burden of self-government includes saying aloud what powerful people prefer left unsaid. Every political order has its test of seriousness. This may be one of ours. If the public cannot speak honestly about war, influence and censorship, then much of what Americans claim to believe about their own freedom is decorative.

Israeli soldiers looting—example: