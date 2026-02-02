This latest Sean Foo episode starts out a bit slowly—speculation about why Trump picked Epstein friend Warsh, which doesn’t really lead anywhere solid. But it picks up as he makes his overall argument that the dollar crisis has the US between a rock and a hard place. No good choices—bite the bullet or stay in denial. Rather than deliver the hard truths to the American people, Trump has chosen the path of denial—the delusion that by bullying and demonizing foreigners, kidnapping their leaders, threatening them with tariffs, we can dig our way out of this hole. The law of holes still applies. From a political standpoint, Trump has over promised with his claims of a quick fix and his insistence that everything is better than ever before. That means he’ll own what comes next. And, having reneged on many of his promises, he’ll get scant sympathy. Appointing a former Soros consigliere as SecTreas was a major clue regarding things to come.

US Decision COLLAPSES Global Assets, Canada Fund SLAMS USD, China CUT From Venezuela Oil So Trump finally made his Federal Reserve pick--and we just began a nasty sell off across multiple asset classes. Wall Street was bracing for either Kevin Hasset or Rick Ryder to become Fed chair. Those two were notorious doves who favored multiple interest rate cuts. In other words, Wall Street and all the money managers were bracing for US rates to plummet, but instead they got a shock when Trump moved to nominate Kevin Warsh, who’s more hawkish than the other two. But we need to understand his bias, which can be confusing to many. Warsh was anti-inflation and supported higher rates before, but now he supports lower interest rates during Trump’s term. That’s mighty convenient, isn’t it? Secondly, he believes in reducing the Fed’s balance sheet. Basically, he doesn’t want quantitative easing. He wants the markets to function naturally so that interest rates will come down—eventually. Now, this sounds noble, but is this actually possible? If the Fed doesn’t step in to buy US bonds—or if the Fed dares to dump their holdings of treasuries—this could spike yields higher at a time where the market needs lower rates. There are a lot of contradictions to the new appointment of this Fed chair. The markets are haywire because it’s still a coin toss how Fed policy will land. He’s just one man and the other 11 voting members can vote against him—it’s not a one-man show.

It’s not just the market that needs lower rates. Trump needs lower rates to keep the market bubble inflated, because the “great” markets are his preferred talking point for gaslighting the public about how well they’re all doing.

After Trump’s nomination, the market still don’t know what to make of it. The US dollar is up by almost 1%. Some believe he will keep rates high and protect the dollar a little more, especially after Trump’s disastrous statement a few days back. But the 30-year bond yield has also risen, showing that inflation is still a problem. It also reflects how the Fed might be dumping their holdings of US bonds or resume QT. Once again, the confusion is real. Trump is trying to walk back multiple mistakes with this one single Fed pick. He’s trying to show the world that Fed independence is still a thing. He’s also trying to appoint a slightly less hawkish Fed chair to prevent the dollar from imploding even further. And if we listen to Kevin’s view of money printing, it’s understandable why the markets took a sudden plunge. He sounds really pro Main Street and anti-Wall Street. Warsh: Quantitative easing is fundamentally different than cutting interest rates in that it appears to be working through fundamentally different transmission channels. No longer credit channels and lending channels appear to be the dominant way in which it impacts the economy. It appears much more to be working itself through asset prices. Whether you think about housing stocks or financial stocks, I think that is the dominant channel. And as a first approximation, if three quarters of our fellow citizens get 96% of their income from labor income, it strikes me we ought not be dismissive and saying, “Oh, everybody wins.” According to him, QE helps to push asset prices higher at the expense of the working class--and that’s 100% correct. However, does he even have a choice to tighten monetary policy today? That is the big question. It’s critical to look at the bigger picture. What does Trump want to achieve and how can he possibly allow interest rates to stay high? If Bessent needs to borrow more money to fund Washington, borrowing costs will have to come down, especially for short-term bonds. Interest costs today are at all-time high, hitting $270 billion in just a quarter, 3 months. If this continues, we will end the year again at above a trillion dollars in interest payments. This makes it 12% higher than the previous years. Unfortunately, the US government has to make an impossible choice. Either they allow the debt to blow up, which eventually leads to a bond and dollar crisis, or they cut rates, which also might lead to a bond and dollar crisis. And to be frank, we have no idea which is the worst option of the two. The markets believe that by the end of April, interest rates will stay unchanged. There’s a 70% chance that the Fed doesn’t cut and we stay at 3.75% in the Fed funds. So the long-term bias is still towards currency debasement to ensure the debt market doesn’t collapse. But short-term, it’s anyone’s guess how the markets will react. So the corrections we see across asset classes, including gold and silver, could continue in the immediate future. Short-term wise, we can expect rates to stay high because inflation is back up on the rise. The effects of Trump’s tariffs are catching up. Producers are beginning to pay much higher prices to manufacture goods in the US. Producer prices are up by 3%. Core prices are up by 3.3% which tells us inflation for manufacturers is even more entrenched. So, Americans are about to pay higher prices for their goods. This is also horrible news for US exports. The tariffs are making prices less competitive for the global markets.

Note what’s going on in both the preceding paragraph and in this next paragraph—it’s all related. The US needs to import all sorts of “stuff” in order to make autos (and many other things) here. But the tariffs on that imported “stuff” raises the cost of manufacturing in the US.

The Fed is essentially trapped in a no-win scenario. If they cut interest rates now, inflation will take root even further. Consumer spending could collapse. But if they don’t, borrowing costs will further hammer on companies. The US is facing a manufacturing collapse. Volkswagen, for example, is pulling their plans for a US Audi plant. Tariffs are making it impossible to manufacture in the country. No matter what the Fed does, they can’t change. They can’t U-turn economic policy. Everything they do is a band-aid to delay the inevitable. And if Kevin Warsh makes a wrong move, it could collapse the US economy even further. And as this chaos plays out, Trump is ramping up the trade war on his allies, which is simply crazy. Washington just can’t believe Canada is moving away and pivoting to China. He’s now using tariffs to force the Canadian economy to import Gulfream jets made by the US MIC company. And if they don’t, the Canadian jet company Bombardier will get punished. Trump could impose a 50% tariff on all aircraft from Canada sold to the US. What’s weird is the threat to decertify all planes made there. I didn’t know that the White House certified planes in the first place. The problem with all these threats is how it just pushes allies away. Many countries in the world are just waiting for an excuse to de-dollarize and Trump is giving it to them. We know the BRICS countries are eager to dump US bonds. No surprise here. Russia is done with treasuries. India is dumping and so is China. But you know things are bad when finance giants in the G7 are telling the world to de-dollarize, that the dollar is no longer the best asset around. There’s no turning back from this one. One of Canada’s biggest institutional investors just slammed the dollar. Dollar assets are no longer seen as a safe haven asset. Investment Management Corp of Ontario or IMO just told investors to consider other assets. The Swiss Franc, gold, and even the Japanese yen is a better asset versus the dollar. They call Trump’s approach unconventional and unpredictable, which is a polite way of saying that things are getting crazy. His approach could weigh on the dollar while lifting inflation and bond yields. In other words, the dollar could continue collapsing while bond values might continue to fall despite red cards from the Fed later on down the year. They are recommending investors to shift their exposures away from the US to manage risk. This definitely isn’t good for dollar demand long-term. This fund isn’t a fly by night operation. They are managing more than $86 billion worth of money. If more hedge funds begin to think this way, the exodus away from dollar assets is going to be significant. And if money stops flowing to US assets, especially Treasury bonds, this will make it much harder to borrow money at lower rates.

This next part is key. The tariffs are a tax on US consumers. The idea of a tariff war in which “China will eat the tariffs” was always just a joke—a joke on you, the consumer. The whole idea was to raise your taxes to further subsidize Trump’s big government plans. Remember the $1.5T “defense” budget? But the exercise is self defeating if the tariffs raise the cost of imports for consumers, and consumers cut back their purchases—which is exactly what’s happening.