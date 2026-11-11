Meaning In History

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
1h

Thanks, Mark. I entirely agree with you about Hegseth and honestly I wonder if he might never be impeached simply because doing so would necessitate Congress' concurrently implicating its abdication of its responsibilities, as you say.

Regarding the Dr. Mate video, I would encourage everyone to view it. He is a wise man and the video does help explain the madness currently in Israel. "What you've got is a brutal society that's functioning like a psychopath and on whom there are no limits. And given Western policy and Western ideology... there is an infrastructure of impunity." Spot on. It is greatly distressing that we are the enablers for this impunity; we not only have given permission and space to Israel but also the tools to enable such great evil and accomplish its results. Have we become psychopaths as well? Or are we in immediate danger of becoming such?

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Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

Turley may be right but it won’t matter. Hegseth will be impeached with the new Congress, though perhaps not convicted.

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