It’s been quite a while since I’ve referred to the work of law prof Jonathan Turley. At dinner tonight my wife told me that Turley had come out against the Hegseth impeachment. I more or less guessed what his argument would be, and I have to admit that Turley has a point. As I told my wife, to really make the charges stick, Congress needs to argue that Trump’s war are illegal. Then I went to Turley’s twitter feed and, sure enough, that’s essentially what he’s saying. IOW, if Congress wants to impeach Hegseth on the war charges, then they need to explain why they didn’t speak out and take action back when Trump started his wars. He has a point, although to my mind Hegseth’s orders to show no mercy, etc., are impeachable as high crimes or misdemeanors.

Here’s the core of Turley’s argument:

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley 4h￼ Rep. Ro Khanna just said that “we need to impeach Hegseth. If there was on message in the election, it was “we do not want war in Iran.” That is precisely what impeachment is not about. It is not a vote of no confidence or an amplification of policy disputes... ...The question is whether Hegseth committed a “high crime and misdemeanor” not whether he oversaw an unpopular war. The Iranian articles are flawed, in my view, in that the President was exercising the same power under the same constitutional interpretation as past presidents... ...If Khanna believes that commencing hostilities in Iran was impeachable, he and his colleagues will have to explain their lack of condemnation or action against Democratic presidents exercising the same authority.

But here’s the problem with Turley’s argument. If he really cares about the Constitution then he needs to also address how we got here. He is at least arguably correct that Trump’s wars have been waged under the same rationale as at least some wars under some past presidents. But does he really believe that the “constitutional interpretation” he refers to is legitimate? Does he really believe that the founding fathers really intended to allow a president to start wars on his own initiative? How did we get to this point, because I believe a commenter to Turley’s tweets is correct:

JohnnyHammersticks5643 @JohnnyH5643 1h￼ Ron Paul was correct then and is correct today. Every president since and including Clinton should have been impeached if we actually care about the Constitution and it’s rule of law.

The answer, of course, is that these wars have all been launched at the behest of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, which has bought off our elected representatives. Arguing constitutional interpretation without regard to history is specious.

Here’s an interesting 18 minute video that, in a way, gets into these issues:

Toward the end Dr. Maté makes this pointed statement:

Does America support Israel? Well, there’s three possible reasons. One is America loves the Jews. Well, let’s throw that one out cuz we know how America treated Jewish immigrants or even you know kept them out for a long time. But beyond that, states don’t love anybody. So that’s just nonsense. Number one. Number two, the Jews control America. Well, some people think that and certainly the Jewish community mainstream institutions wield and exercise a lot of power and influence in the US, but they don’t control the US. They wield influence, but they don’t control it. So, third one is it’s in the interests of the American Empire to support Zionism. Well, that’s true, …

In a sense, Maté is throwing the blame back on Americans, generally. And he’s right. Yes, Jews have influenced—bribed and bought off—American politicians to serve Jewish Nationalist interests. Including horrific wars, genocides, ethnic cleansings. It’s a fine distinction: At what point in a democracy does the exercise of influence become actual control? Is it possible that the same stricture I used against Turley’s ahistorical approach to this impeachment and these wars should also apply to Maté’s attempted distinction between influence and control? He’s right that we all remain free to speak out, and certainly he—and Ron Paul—has/have spoken out. But is it reasonable to hold everyone to that high standard? Isn’t it the case that those who wield influence rely upon general indifference, lack of knowledge, susceptibility to propaganda?

The bottom line, as it seems to me, is that what the nation needs is for Congress to own up to its own betrayal of the Constitution. And move forward.