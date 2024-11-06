For those interested in the fate of the various lawfare actions against Trump, I refer you to Jonathan Turley. He explains why Trump has won that biggest ever jury verdict:
Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley
Special Counsel Jack Smith this morning is reportedly in discussions on the possible dropping of his two federal cases against the president-elect. The prosecutorial campaigns appear to be collapsing with the political campaigns against Trump.
The Thrill is Gone: Will the Prosectorial Campaigns Collapses with the Political Campaign Against...
Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley
The NY Post is out with my column on the coming developments in the cases against Trump and how the thrill may be gone from lawfare as Smith reportedly discusses the dropping of his two federal cases.
Lawfare versus Trump falls apart as he wins the presidency again
Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley
These cases are now legal versions of the Flying Dutchman — ships destined to sail endlessly but never make port. If there is a single captain on that hapless crew, it is Special Counsel Jack Smith who is now a lame-duck prosecutor.
Donald Trump just won the greatest jury verdict in American history
Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley
The Hill is out with my column on what now happens with the cases against Trump after what may be the largest jury verdict rendered in history.
Donald Trump just won the greatest jury verdict in American history
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I’m sure judge Chutkan is now shaving her head bald to protest an inability to lock Trump up.
Can he sue for malicious prosecution? It would be cathartic for the nation and funny if he could bankrupt James.