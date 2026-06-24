Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4h

Thanks for your reporting Mark.

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aDoozy
28mEdited

Mark, your June 23, 2026 post is a work of art. You told the story of a day that began with the peace and beauty of God's ordered creation. You then set to work in relaying the geopolitical disorder of the day to us.

I thought of two classical music pieces that illustrate the description of your day.

You began in the Botanical Gardens with your loved ones, followed by caring for your yard in the lovely weather. Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, ‘Emperor’ – Adagio un pocco mosso:

https://youtu.be/0KRSx1lpjT8?si=gKMx8DiDyqdl-SRk

Your writing about war, a fragile memorandum, and trouble ahead caused me to think of Béla Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 1...depicting the dissonance and chaos of the news:

https://youtu.be/UkYlTUeWXyc?si=jY1Fq-HvN8_96Eph

Thank you for sharing your gift of writing--your artwork--with us. Your gathering of sources, analysis, clarity, and personalizing truly make an impact.

Both clips are not long, yet enough to illustrate the points.

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