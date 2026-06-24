Where to start? OK, what I’ve been doing today, my wife and I took a grandson to the Botanic Gardens. We’ve been having incredibly beautiful weather here lately. Summers in Chicago are typically fairly hot and fairly humid. Instead we’ve been enjoying temperatures in the low 70s and correspondingly low humidity, with mostly clear skies. In the afternoon I did some yard work. It’s good to feel in touch with the real world for a while.

Here’s a great photo to ease us into the alternate universe of life in the Anglo-Zionist Empire:

The General @GeneralMCNews 22h BREAKING: Retired U.S. generals, admirals, intelligence officials, diplomats, and former government officials who advise policymakers on the Middle East met with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

Yeah, like, who’s in charge of America? Does this give you a clue? But, as UK readers will, hopefully, be well aware, it’s as bad or even worse. Some guy named Burnham is going to replace Starmer and his top priority is to do a quick trip to Israel. It used to be that a Brit PM couldn’t wait to fly to DC for a photo op.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to gaslight normal Americans—to little actual effect. As we documented yesterday (Good News - Bad News Monday), the polls show that Americans aren’t fooled by Trump’s shtick. They know that this war is a disaster, that America lost, that Trump is trying to exit with some shred of dignity—no, I misspeak. He’s trying to exit while fooling most of the people at least this time.

The stuff Trump and his flunkies, like Vance, say literally defies belief. Nobody believes it. I mean, do you believe that Iran is going to allow IAEA (i.e., Mossad and CIA spies) to inspect their nuclear sites, as Trump/Vance claim—but Iran has denied for months? Look, it was those inspections that allowed Mossad/CIA to ID top Iranian scientists for later assassination, and Iran is going to fall for that again? I don’t think so. Or how about this one? Trump saying today that he may have to “finish the job,” which, he says, could be done “in about a week.” It’s so insulting to anyone with an IQ above room temperature.

Other claims are just daft, like the one in which Trump claims that Iran is supposed to spend the money we stole and are now returning to buy American “corn and soybeans” to feed its population. Does Trump even realize that he’s talking about livestock feed?

Iran Observer @IranObserver0 13h￼ ￼BREAKING Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejects the idea of Purchasing U.S. Agricultural products with frozen funds: “We find it interesting that the goal of the war, which was announced as the destruction of Iranian civilization, has been reduced to enriching American farmers Iran’s frozen funds are accessible so that Iran can freely use them as needed”

And it goes on an on, especially the nonsense about how there’s now a “gusher” of oil leaving the Persian Gulf:

￼Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ I’ve been warning for months that this was going to be one of the biggest economic catastrophes in history. With the Strait of Hormuz closed for months, oil prices should have gone a lot higher than they did. Because they didn’t, the world drew down its stockpiles to dangerously low levels. The US simply had no good options left, so it had to make a deal, even if Iran got nearly all of their demands.

Everything you’re hearing from the White House is simply theater to get you to believe that the US has some control over Hormuz or over Jewish Nationalists. Little Marco is even dragging out the tired lie that Hormuz is “international waters”—it isn’t:

The real reality is that Iran controls Hormuz and nothing Trump or his flunkies say can change that hard fact: Iran holds the important cards and Trump needs to get out of this disaster. Trump and Vance trying to pull a fast one on the American people—the Iranians aren’t fooled. For a pretty cogent presentation of this, John Mearsheimer: Trump LOST, Iran Gets Spoils With Sanctions Relief. But another hard reality is, as noted above, that Americans aren’t fooled by Trump’s BS. Congress seems to be trying to internalize that reality, while not straying to far from the orders they receive from Jewish Nationalists. Thus …

Senate Passes Resolution Directing Trump to End Hostilities With Iran Rebuke comes a week after the president signed framework with Tehran WASHINGTON—The Senate voted to limit President Trump’s ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional authorization after four Republicans joined with Democrats in a stinging rebuke to Trump a week after he signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The resolution passed by the Senate Tuesday afternoon, in a 50-48 vote, directs the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress, other than to defend America, an ally or partner from “imminent attack.” The resolution, previously passed by the House, is nonbinding but marks the first time both chambers of Congress have passed the same measure to curb Trump’s power to wage the war against Iran.

Obviously Congress is positioning itself to blame Trump, when they could and should have nipped it in the bud by performing their constitutional war making authority. Nevertheless, it stands as a warning to Trump that he stands now in opposition to Congress as well as the will of We the People—at least as measured in the polls.

Now, what I’d like to do is go through some of the points that Danny Davis and Doug Macgregor discussed today. As you’ll see from the title, Mac is again making an argument that I’ve been making for months:

Actually, Mac—having recently argued that Trump needs to see this fiasco through—is now saying that he’d like to see Trump removed or sidelined via the threat of the 25th Amendment. But, he adds, he thinks it’s more likely to happen via impeachment. That is part of the significance of the Senate war resolution vote today. It’s a very real warning to Trump that he could be neutered or even removed if his screwups continue. There’s a mess in the economy ahead of us, and Congress needs someone to blame. Americans know that the war is to blame, so Congress is eyeing the possibility of shifting blame away from their own fecklessness.

Anyway.

It’s interesting that Trump won the plaudits of conservatives the first time around because he was credited with exposing the reality of the Deep State. Well, he’s done something of the sort all over again, only this time he has revealed the full reality of Jewish Nationalist control over the American government as well as the very real limits to American power projection capabilities. Of course, Trump 1.0 contributed mightily to setting the stage for this by Trump’s arming of Ukraine for war on Russia, as well as his machinations in the Middle East—including the assassination of Soleimani. All those preps have borne fruit—sour, rotten fruit. And just to show how difficult it has become to keep up with all the ramifications of what Trump has wrought, understand that China is coming out of this greatly empowered—and Trump doesn’t seem quite full aware of this:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon Jun 22￼ Be advised: China’s successful live demonstration of their DF-17 hypersonic weapon as well as their successful orbital mission of the Shenlong unmanned spaceplane (which launched a smaller, secondary object into orbit) is a decisive demonstration of what I’ve been warning about. China has flipped the military balance in the Western Pacific in their favor. Deterrence will not work anymore. The Chinese have broken out of the encirclement. Trump’s abject strategic failure in Iran has expedited this shift toward Chinese military supremacy in the Western Pacific. The US military lacks any known defense against these systems and lacks its own version of the DF-17. Washington has led us to the slaughter strategically.

Led us to the slaughter. Here’s how Mac puts it:

There was nothing we could seize that would make any difference to the ultimate outcome and ultimately if you’re going to ask us seize the Persian Gulf control of it that’s not going to happen. They they’ve mastered capabilities that make that an impossibility but nobody stood up and said it. So I think what we have to understand now is that they made a decision to go ahead and use the military power. It has not worked. We have lost the conflict against Iran. End of discussion. Period. That’s the truth.

Having stated that, Mac makes an interesting pivot that runs directly against what I’ve been saying, i.e., that there’s no military solution. Mac says that there IS a military solution. That solution is to simply get the hell out. Remember Vietnam, Afghanistan? All of this should have been anticipated, but it wasn’t. Now it’s time to bug out.

The real problem is, of course, that while a cut and run could be successfully executed, the global supply chains have been disrupted and even dismantled. The production process itself in the Gulf region has also been disrupted. The return to anything remotely like normal will happen only many months from now, and shifting the responsibility for that will be very, very difficult. And then there’s the AI bubble.

Here’s another problem that Mac brings up. Mac argues that Trump cannot deliver Israeli compliance, despite what Trump claims. Now, it’s true that Israeli is doing a limited withdrawal in Lebanon, but this is not the full withdrawal that the US told Iran it would deliver. Mac states that the only explanation for this is that Jewish Nationalists have something on Trump. Trump is in a box, politically, but the Jewish Nationalists are not about to let him out for free. They paid him good money, and they believe Trump owes them. Not you and me. Them. And yet Trump knows from internal WH polling (Danny says he’s heard this reliably) that the numbers against the war are overwhelming.

The possibility that all these problems could begin to interact is why Mac finally argues that impeachment could come “sooner rather than later.”

In connection with all the above, here are two good videos:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 6h￼ WATCH THIS. Owen Shroyer Updates @OwenShroyerHQ 7h Owen Shroyer discusses how members of Congress are actively working against the interests of the American people by attempting to further entrench the US into a long-term war against Iran on behalf of Israel.

Here’s Mario and Weichert. There’s a bunch of interest in this, but what may interest many readers comes around the 30 minute mark, when Weichert explains how Trump lost him: