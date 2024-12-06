Overall, I doubt that many, if any, readers here were surprised at how the interview went. Tucker stuck to broadly diplomatic matters for the most part, and Lavrov responded in kind—that was to be expected. Lavrov isn’t a head of state, so you wouldn’t expect the kind of wide open, free wheeling interview that we saw with Putin. What Lavrov did accomplish, I think—and perhaps this is what Tucker wanted to accomplish—was to show that Russians, including the Russians that our Zionist rulers refuse to talk to, are reasonable and intelligent people. Not monsters. Overall, I thought Lavrov came across as less defensive, perhaps, than Putin did in speaking with Tucker (contrast Putin’s Tucker interview to his conversations with Oliver Stone). Perhaps Tucker has built up a degree of trust with the Russians, perhaps the context—a time of war—had made Putin a bit more wary. Obviously Lavrov is in his element in these types of exchanges.

From my standpoint, the most interesting part was when Tucker asked whether ending sanctions is a precondition for negotiations. Perhaps I was imagining, but I thought I sensed that Lavrov showed a bit of caution in his response. He definitely paused to gather his thoughts, a clear sign that Tucker had hit on a sensitive point. Lavrov’s response was that “probably many in Russia” would like to make an end to sanctions a precondition, but that Russia has learned from the sanctions that it’s best to be self reliant. I call that a hedge. He didn’t commit one way or the other on what is sure to be a big issue going forward. Perhaps Lavrov’s refusal to commit—polite to the point of urbanity—was a matter of national pride. Or perhaps he didn’t want to show Russia’s hand on this important matter. Or maybe his view is that the sanctions issue is one of those things that should take care of itself—if the American side is genuinely interested in a new relationship with Russia. A litmus test, if you will.

Here’s hoping that this very civil exchange will lead Trump’s team to adopt a constructive approach and drop the tough guy routine. If there was any broad takeaway, it was that the Russians remain open to talking—to adults.