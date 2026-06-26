Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

Judge Nap played a transcript of Trump on the phone to Netanyahu: 'Nobody likes you, even the Jews don't like you, even the Jews on this call [Kushner, Witkoff] don't like you!' Then asks for Mac's reaction:

"Well, it's good to know that our Jews are talking to their Jews and their Jews are talking to our Jews and the Jews have decided they don't like each other. I suppose I find the whole thing reprehensible. I don't even want to talk about it. I'm disgusted. I'm tired of listening to people talk about Jews instead of talking about Americans and American diplomats and American governmental officials and an American president."

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Mark Wauck
3h

Judge Nap: Mrs. Adleson's newspaper in Israel called called the MOU a betrayal of Israel and used the harshest language against the president personally that we have seen. I don't know how he deals with this.

Mac: Judge, with these people, you are with them or against them. There is no in between. And if you do not support them unconditionally, 100% you are the enemy. And everybody who's dealt with them understands that. That's true for Thomas Massie. That was true for Marjorie Taylor Green. Everybody on the hill has seen all of that as an object lesson. So I think President Trump understands that as well. He will have very powerful enemies arrayed against him if he does not go along. And of course he may believe that his power of personality and personal charm and brilliance will be enough to avert a larger regional war. I'm not convinced of that at all.

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