Danny Davis featured an hour long interview with Tucker Carlson yesterday. I’ve prepared a kind of combo summary with brief quotes of those parts that I found most interesting. As you can see from the title, the focus is on the Anglo-Zionist wars on Iran on Russia. Thus, I’ve left out the closing sections on Gaza, but encourage those who haven’t yet listened to follow the link for the full interview.

There’s quite a bit of interest in the interview, although Tucker isn’t always totally forthcoming. He tends to speak using what might be termed ‘code words’. Thus, you won’t find him referring to ‘Jewish Nationalism’ or the Jewish influence in American politics—indeed, without pondering some of his code words, like ‘uniparty’, one would be hard pressed to divine that there is any Jewish influence in American politics at all. Instead, Tucker speaks of the ‘uniparty,’ of ‘Neocons’, he prominently mentions Gentile Zio-cultists, and he talks a lot about ‘Israelis’—even suggesting that ‘Israel’ controls the US.

As a supplement, therefore, I recommend a post I ran a bit more than two years ago:

In that post I argue that American politics is best understood as a battleground on which the contending forces are rival Jewish based ideologies. The rival forces are largely led and financed by Jews. They seek to recruit Gentile voters to their causes—sheer numbers demand that—but the leadership and direction is heavily Jewish. This phenomenon is at the root of the ‘uniparty’ that Tucker discusses, in which we find both Dems and GOPers largely providing the support for the Jewish wars on Iran and Russia (and ultimately China) that their largely Jewish donor base demands. Domestic policies may vary, but not by nearly as much as one might think from the campaign rhetoric, which is mostly tailored to appeal to Gentile voters of various types.

And so:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ ￼George Soros is the largest donor of the 2026 midterm election cycle, contributing $102 million to Democrats Ben Horowitz is the largest donor to Republicans in the midterm elections with $91,2 million Both are Jewish

Speaking of code words, the link provides an interesting argument from a rabbi, who identifies “white people”, of “White Supremacists” as “today’s Amalek, the enemy of our people”, to be extirpated. According to the rabbi, this can be done with violence but also ideologically—specifically by reaching out to “our Muslim neighbors”. He makes no mention of any Christian neighbors, which strengthens the suggestion that “white” is a codeword for ‘Christian’. I mention this because Tucker, at one point, using what I take to be another codeword, argues that “Israelis” very much wish to destroy “Europe”, which he identifies as the religious and cultural basis for “us”—by which I understand Americans and/or the Christian West. I leave readers to sort that out:

₿en Wehrman @benwehrman Jun 25￼ ￼ Rabbi Joshua Stanton: Jews Must Work to Destroy White Culture and White Nations via Diversity

In any event, here’s Tucker. Much is my summary, in note taking form, but Tucker’s words are in quotes:

TUCKER CARLSON: What’s Driving US Actions in Iran & Ukraine Wars Tucker felt—prior to the 2.0 version of Trump—that he had always been on the same page with Trump on Foreign Policy [FP] questions.

I have regularly argued that Trump 1.0 and 2.0 are really in continuity as regards FP—the overarching goal was always to pressure Russia into submission and into joining the war on China, to prevent China’s rise to independence from the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Tucker seems to sincerely fail to understand this and sincerely bought off on Trump’s “peace” shtick, rather than perceiving it for the campaign theater that it was. Well, lots of us were fooled. Tucker still seems genuinely confused.

He doesn’t believe Trump has dementia--he’s clever and especially understands power dynamics. He’s very smart in certain ways--especially assessing risks. Trump knew all the risks before choosing war on Iran, Tucker doesn’t understand why Trump did it.

Tucker regularly states, throughout the interview, that he “doesn’t understand” why Trump is doing what he’s doing—which I don’t really buy.

Tucker pointed out—in his numerous personal interaction with Trump—that the Iraq war ended up defining Dubya’s presidency. Iran, he specifically argued to Trump, will define Trump. Trump totally understood that. The administration was Neocon “stacked” from the beginning. Rubio, Waltz (”what is that???”), John Ratcliffe. Historically, these are all people who, in Tucker’s understanding, don’t agree with Trump’s FP views. Howard Lutnick ran the transition, donors had a say. Many early decisions were made with the goal of a regime change war on Iran in mind. It was a long term plan. “They” wanted to sideline anyone who opposed it.

Tucker has elsewhere argued that the war on Iran was a given as soon as the 2024 election results came in.

Were there “other reasons” for the decision? Trump still gets “very mad” if anyone suggests that. But there’s never any response to why Trump acted against the national interest and his own political interest. Regime change in Iran wasn’t the real goal. Permanent civil war was the real goal. That was the Israeli view, and “they” also want that for Russia. That has always been the long term Israeli goal for the Middle East--constant bloody sectarian warfare--forever civil wars. Tucker discussed that with Trump. Trump understood.

This—perpetual regional chaos—has long been viewed as beneficial to Israeli interests. There’s no secret in this. But note that Tucker also states that “Israelis” seek to destroy Russia. Elsewhere he refers to “Neocons” in this context, which suggests that “Israelis” are, at a minimum, a significant subset of “Neocons.” In reality of course, Jewish Nationalists—a far more accurate and descriptive designation—are the drivers and funders behind the Neocon movement. The “con” part disguises the Trotskyite roots and ideological underpinnings of the movement from the goyishe kop fellow travelers. Now we come to that other codeword: ‘Europe.’

Tucker also told Trump that a long term “Israeli” goal was to destroy Europe--it’s not just a Nazi thing, it’s Europe as a cultural designation. Trump never disagreed.

Now we come to the mysterious “greater power” that tells Trump what to do, how high to jump, etc.

DD quotes Tucker as having said that Trump isn’t free to make his own decisions because of a “greater power”. What is that “greater power.” In general, Tucker says, Trump answers to a “constituency.” Trump’s constituency is not voters, and that’s true going back many administrations. Economic questions tend to drive governance questions. Epstein is a good example of this reality. All you have to do is read his emails to realize he was far from being any kind of genius and that he wasn’t really in charge of anything--not a “puppet master.” But he had a lot of money. Where did he get his money? He didn’t earn it—it was given to him. So that means that Epstein was an employee for someone. Who was he working for?

Now, weirdly, Tucker argues, unconvincingly and in the face of all the evidence, that Epstein was employed or directed by people other than Jews. Epstein was somehow working for a “broader and deeper” movement than Jewish Nationalism. Huh. This looks like a bit of a misdirection play by Tucker—I don’t believe he’s as dumb or confused as he tries to make out. But then he gives it away by talking about “the richest people”. Does he mean the Rothschilds—to cite one example—with whom Epstein was on very familiar terms? They do have a lot of money.

“I can’t answer that question, but I mean, I think it’s not just Israel or the Jews or, you know, I think it’s much deeper and broader ... I think the biggest pools of capital have the most say. I think the richest people have the most power. I mean, that’s not news.” DD presses: Who benefits from pressuring Trump into a decision that runs counter to objective national interests? Tucker deflects a bit again: No one benefits, except Iran and China. The Israelis *thought* they were gonna benefit. Obviously the Israelis aren’t geniuses. But non-Jews also pushed for war on Iran--the Murdoch family pushed Trump very hard on this issue. They called Trump multiple times a day for months pushing for war on Iran.

Tucker wants us to believe that he’s a totally incurious guy. No exploration for why the Murdoch family has long backed what are quintessentially Jewish Nationalist projects.

Something is going on that has nothing to do with any election, and Tucker worries that, when people finally realize that, it’ll set the stage for a revolutionary moment. But he insists he doesn’t know who applies the pressure. “You can say [as Trump does] ‘I can tell Israel what to do,’ but if they give you the finger the minute you say that, then I guess you’re really not in charge. Israel’s in charge. And they are, obviously.” Trump has strong motives to rein Israel in and Tucker says he knows for a fact that Trump is very angry with Israel. “Israel used the pretext of this [Iran] war to immediately launch another war that has nothing to do with American interests, that kills Christians in the only country in the Middle East with a Christian president and Christian defense minister. And, like, we have to pay for it ... if you don’t think you can do anything about that, it tells you who’s in charge.” They get into a lengthy discussion of Mike Huckabee and how Evangelical Zionists prevailed on Trump not to fire him: “... the ludicrous position that American foreign policy ought to be controlled by like a heretical theological belief held by a tiny percentage of Americans. It would be like giving some weird cult total control over the US military. Oh, I guess we’ve done that. But it’s deranged.”

This begs the question, how did a tiny group of weird Gentile Zio cultists come to exercise the degree of control that they appear to exercise. Who are their finiancial backers—do they have access to the “pool of capital” Tucker refers to? Jeffrey Sachs likes to make the same sort of argument, that Gentile Zio cultists are the tail that wags the dog of American foreign policy, despite the good intentions of Jews. But, of course, we know all about Israeli influence over the cultists, and we also know where the funding for Israel comes from—people like Larry Ellison, and more. Tucker wants us to think he doesn’t get that, but he keeps dropping hints.

“I’ve talked to Trump about this at length. I mean, Trump’s like, “Why are you being mean to Mike Huckabee?” I said, “I wasn’t being mean to Mike Huckabee. He disgraced your administration and our nation. My dad was a US ambassador. I have some sense of like the role of the US ambassador, and it’s not to make up foreign policy based on your cultish religious beliefs. Like, that’s not allowed.” Okay? We don’t do that because we have a real country. We try to behave, you know, consistent with our country’s values. Like we’re there to represent our country. Anyway, I tell Trump this. He’s like, “Well, you know, Mike’s a nice guy. He’s like a harmless guy.” You know, he [Trump] gave me the same talk he always did about Pence. I was like, “Pence is a creep.” I would always tell Trump that he’s a creep. He’d be like, “Oh, Pence is a nice guy.” On Russia--It’s a “Neocon” war:

So here we see that “Neocon” is a very obvious codeword for Jewish Nationalists. It’s no secret that the entire Neocon movement was concocted by Jewish former Trots, who still direct and fund it. The line about “ancient grudges” against Russia is an absolute giveaway (which I’ve discussed at great length). Tucker professes, as usual, to have no clue as to the goal of the war on Russia, but then tells us exactly what that goal is:

“The Neocon lobby has kept this war alive. I don’t know what their goal is. I think they want to break up Russia for a bunch of different reasons. Reasons of avarice and ancient grudges mostly, but they want to break up Russia and steal its resources. Of course, the Russians know this. They talk about it constantly. It’s also true. And the result is that Europe is on the brink of like a nuclear exchange.” “[Russia is] not a gas station with nuclear weapons and anyone who says that like John McCain’s a freaking idiot or Keith Kellogg, one of the dumbest people I’ve ever talked to. I said to Trump, “This guy’s so dumb. And that’s your envoy.” And he’s like, “Well, not really, but sort of.” And that was just a sop to the Neocons, right? Keith Kellogg is like this elderly violence worshipper whose daughter I think works for the Ukrainian or whatever his motives are. But like he can be controlled by the war lobby [Jewish Nationalists] and that’s why they wanted him there. And Trump didn’t think it was a big deal to have Keith Kellogg there. Like he doesn’t think it’s a big deal to have Huckabee in Jerusalem. But it is a big deal. Actually your envoys matter a lot.”

Finally Tucker comes clean—he’s gonna stop “pretending”. Sort of. “The same people” who lobbied for war on Russia also lobbied for war on Iran, and “they” control Little Marco. It’s the “Neocons”.

“I don’t want to pretend. I know that where we are now is the product of lobbying by the same people who lobbied for the war with Iran. They control Marco Rubio. Obviously, that’s why he’s Secretary of State. That’s the only reason. ... He’s not a diplomat. He’s a tool of neocon donors, of course, as he’s always been.”

And more on “that same dedicated group of people”. That “same dedicated group of people” are out to destroy Amalek, er, Europe and Western civilization, and Tucker previously identified them as “Israelis.”

“So the whole thing is backwards. Americans don’t understand it, and they don’t because the same dedicated group of people have been lying to them and have their lawmakers in armlocks to force them to do their will, and their will is contrary to our interests and could wind up—I just want to say it again—destroying the center of Western civilization. Which is not the United States or Canada or Australia or New Zealand—those are outposts—but Western Europe. That’s the center of the whole culture, the whole enterprise, the religion, and that could be destroyed and like what are we doing? I thought we built all these post-war systems to prevent outbreak including the EU famously to after World War II to prevent another outbreak of war in the center of Europe. But we’re on the cusp of one and it’s because the people who run those countries are totally played out. They are also tools of the same forces. Their populations are dying in some cases by suicide. The whole project is ending. And so they’ve assumed this kind of nihilistic cast of mind where like they just don’t care. Just don’t care. We’re doing the right thing. It doesn’t matter. And they’ve got a bunch of, you know, girls in charge, basically, who don’t understand violence at all and don’t have any appreciation for its effects or what actual human suffering looks like. And they’re playing a game that’s so reckless. I never thought I would live to see it. But that’s what’s happening.” Talking about the DC ruling class going to war for Israel and its obsessions, Tucker compares it to parents preferring the neighbors kids to their own kids. It’s all a Uniparty thing (see up top).

Actually, I think that simile limps a bit, because I doubt that Chuck Schumer [self professed shomer of Israel] views American kids as his kids.