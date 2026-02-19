I’ve been reading and listening to the usual suspects today, in between running errands. The consensus of one and all is that Trump is about to launch a war on Iran—simply on his say-so. This has to be one of the low points of the American Republic, such as it remains.

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 5h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼The U.S. has given Iran an ultimatum: dismantle the nuclear program or face “other options,” - Fox News

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 10h BREAKING: Axios reports that there is evidence that US war with Iran is “imminent” and Israel is preparing for a scenario of “war within days,” which is expected to include: 1. Weeks-long “full-fledged” war unlike the Venezuela operation, sources say 2. Joint US-Israeli campaign that is much broader in scope than 12-day war in June 3. US armada now consists of 2 aircraft carriers, 12 warships, hundreds of fighter jets, and multiple air defense systems 4. More than 150 US military cargo flights have moved weapons systems and ammunition to the Middle East 5. Another 50 fighter jets in 24 hours, including F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s Oil prices are surging above $64/barrel on the news.

The consensus on timing is sooner rather than later, and the explanation is that this amount of military resources cannot be put in place—as we’re doing now in the Middle Eat—and go unused for any lengthy period of time. You either use them or remove them. The toll of maintenance and preparedness is simply too high. In that light, this item takes on added interest:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 7h NEW: ￼￼ Russian Navy prepares for military exercises with Iran The Russian Navy has stationed at the port of Bandar Abbas to participate in joint naval drills with the Iranian Navy tomorrow in the Gulf of Oman

My understanding is that Chinese naval vessels have been in the Gulf of Oman region—smack in the middle of the operational area for the Abe Lincoln CSG—for a week or more, awaiting these drills. According to Larry Johnson, these naval exercises are scheduled to go on for two weeks. Both LJ and Danny Davis believe that is the time frame for the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran to get under way. Would Russian and Chinese ships—with their formidable ship to ship and ship to air armament—get involved? Would they relay intel to Iran? Are there also Russian subs lurking in the region (I’d be very surprised if there weren’t). Obviously time will tell.

There are a lot of questions about this operation. One of the keys here is the length of time. Can the US maintain and resupply its forces for multiple weeks? But the other big question, of course, is how much aid Iran has received and will continue to receive from Russia and China. By most accounts Iran has received, at a minimum, advanced radar systems and has been receiving aid in constructing a layered AD. The integrated Chinese systems are linked to China’s BeiDou satellite system, allowing Iran to pick up airplanes hundreds of miles outside of Iranian airspace. Exactly how well developed all this is remains to be seen. It could be a game changer.

Global Surveillance @Globalsurv￼ BREAKING; CHINA Assisting IRAN with Intel, surveillance and real time tracking Through Satellites to Expose US Military Buildups and Positions into Open-Source Targets for IRAN military. China is effectively serving as Iran’s advanced surveillance and reconnaissance partner—providing satellite imagery, navigation support, and possibly real-time intelligence including access to the BeiDou navigation system as an alternative to U.S.-controlled GPS —amid heightened US-Iran tensions Unconfirmed claims point to real-time data sharing on U.S. naval and air movements, potentially leveling the playing field for Iran against superior U.S. forces

But let’s turn to the bigger picture, starting with Alastair Crooke:

Crooke covers a lot of economic issues, but I extracted disconnected paragraphs that caught my attention and will fit in with this post. Note that Crooke, like most knowledgeable observers, ties all this in to the nihilistic immoralism that Rubio recently enunciated in Munich:

We now can see more clearly the Trump Administration’s chosen path: In the wake of Davos and Munich, we have some light, both on Trump’s towering ambitions, and the means by which he hopes to achieve them. It may nonetheless be too late. Past policies shackle America’s future. Russia acting alone may not be able to burst Trump’s bubble, but China, Russia and Iran together can — and might. At Munich, Marco Rubio laid out the context to an unashamedly brash ambition: ... The US is intent on restoring Western dominance. That past age can be recovered, ... What could put a halt to this ambitious Trumpian enterprise of upending law, asking no one’s permission to act? Lacking any other measure beyond cultivating a Nietzsche-esque Will to Power. What might stand in its way? Well ... China. China, together with Russia, Iran and the BRICS more widely, might stand in the way. And as always, Hubris -- alone in herself -- can lead to downfall. America is indeed shackled by its past decisions: Its skew to a financialised economic model; its bipolar economic and political construct; its dependency on external supply lines; its uncontrolled spending profligacy; its debt mountain and the choice to pursue an AI model that will put many of the western Middle Classes out of a job, all mitigate for ‘project failure’. China is what America’s new posture is all about — strangling the Chinese economy through trade ‘war’; a naval blockade to choke off its energy corridors; militarising the First Island Chain; seizing tankers and destroying Chinese supply lines. Blockades on Venezuela, Cuba and Iran are all linked. If dollar hegemony cannot be maintained, then Trump is determined to achieve US energy dominance. The Trump Team is replete with China ‘hawks’, military hawks and trade hawks. But China knows what the US plans -- and has prepared. For now, Team Trump is focussed on separating the fronts: The US cannot fight both Russia, China and Iran. So it is ‘Iran First’, then a weakening of Russia -- plus a tightening of blockades and sieges around China.

So the point of this is that the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran is definitely existential for China, giving China strong incentives for involvement. Scott Ritter expands on the military angle here, with special emphasis on the danger of nuclear war. Let me say up front that—while I agree that there is a real danger of nuclear escalation—I believe that Scott fails to mention many of the difficulties that a conventional war on Iran could encounter. For example, he suggests that US destroyers would be loaded out with 50/50 Tomahawks/AD missiles. I wonder whether that is possible when you take into consideration Iran’s ability to overwhelm anti-missile defenses. Scott also simply asserts US ability to reload missile launchers at sea. Again, I’ve heard reliably that that is not possible with regard to AD missiles. The operation itself, if possible, could place the ships at great risk. Further, Iran is said to have GPS jamming abilities that could enter into the equation, since many US weapons—including Tomahawk—use GPS guidance. Finally, there’s the whole issue of maintaining all this equipment under attack—a time consuming and complex business in times of peace. However …

Having voiced those caveats, Scott makes a variety of points that are worth pondering. He has strong views, including that the only sensible option for Iran at this point is a preemptive strike. Again, this is a brief excerpt:

So, then, you have to ask yourself, ‘Are we really going to let Iran beat us? If we’re going to do all of this, put all of these resources in there, put the full weight of America behind this, can we afford to lose?’ The answer is: Probably not. The problem is nobody can afford to lose the war.

I.e., Iran, China, Russia—none of them can afford a loss in this war.

Nima: Scott, do you see the possibility of the war getting nuclear? Yeah, 100%. Again, I would caution the Ayatollah regarding his desire to sink an American aircraft carrier. James G. Stavridis, James George Stavridis (born February 15, 1955) is a retired United States Navy admiral and vice chair, global affairs, and a managing director-partner of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, The Carlyle Group Inc. is an American multinational company with operations in private equity, alternative asset management and financial services. As of 2023, the company had $426 billion of assets under management. and chair of the board of trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation. Stavridis serves as senior military analyst for CNN. He is also chair emeritus of the board of directors of the United States Naval Institute. former NATO Supreme Commander, US Navy Admiral. He wrote a book, a novel about a potential war with China. 2034: A Novel of the Next World War. In the novel there is a US - China war in the South China Sea, in which the Chinese sink an American aircraft carrier, using their ballistic missile capabilities. Stavridis is a man who knows what American war planning is, knows it intimately, and therefore you have to respect the scenario, as it said the automatic response of the United States was to launch a nuclear attack against China as a warning for China not to go any further--that you don’t get to sink any more American aircraft carriers. And so, in the novel, we launched a nuclear attack against a Chinese city. Now, some people might say, that’s just fiction. But it’s fiction written by a man who’s fully aware of what reality is. I would say that we can’t allow anybody to sink an American aircraft carrier. And if Iran does, I believe the consequences would be nuclear. The same thing if we engage in this action and Iran exhausts our conventional capabilities. I don’t think we call it quits and walk away.

Bear in mind, however, that the logic of nuclear war is: Use it or lose it. If someone starts tossing nukes around, you’d better use yours before they target you. Iran can’t nuke the US, but if the US nuked Iran would Russia and/or China nuke us? Scott is now going to argue that America is ruled by literally insane people. If you’re Putin/Xi and Trump starts tossing nukes around, can you afford to sit on your hands?

This is why we can’t allow this war to start. Whether anything I say comes to pass--I don’t want to know. I don’t want to prove it. I don’t want to. I just say that the United States is no longer constrained by the moral compass that once held back the nuclear hand. We are governed by madmen--insane people who have no sense of moral obligation to the legacy of arms control. They don’t believe in arms control. They don’t believe that a nuclear war can’t be won. They believe that a nuclear war can be won and should be won. They don’t believe that we should never use nuclear weapons. They believe that because we have nuclear weapons, we must use nuclear weapons because that is an expression of American power. We’re literally in one of the most insane periods of American history. Again, I come back to my condemnation of the millennial generation that has failed the American constitutional republic, because they don’t know what the constitutional republic is. ... That’s what’s happening today. ... Everything that our founding fathers warned about has come to pass and we have failed every test of the American democratic experiment, every test of the constitutional republic. ... Trump has removed all constraint regarding anything dealing with nuclear, don’t be surprised if the outcome of an existential conflict is a nuclear war. Nima: Do you see that Iran is planning how to respond together with Russians and Chinese? No. If they were, they’d be launching a preemptive attack. It’s the only response. It’s the only way out at this point in time. ..., Russia is is engaged in a existential struggle right now. We tend to forget that point--that Russia is knee deep, neck deep, in an existential struggle for survival against the West in Ukraine. It’s a war they can’t afford to lose. And so their focus and their efforts are on this war. They are going to support Iran, but you know the the real player here would be China.

I tend to disagree on this point. As I’ve argued in the past, I believe Iran is existential for Russia—for the same reasons that Scott himself maintains that Iran is the sine qua non for BRICS. If Russia can’t win without BRICS, and BRICS can’t survive without Iran, well …

If I were the Chinese--because understand this, Iran is an important supplier of energy to China and China’s goal is to make it an even more important supplier of energy. The success of BRICS hinges on Iran. If the United States is allowed to physically remove a BRICS member that sets in place a model that can be repeated over and over again. So as BRICS attempts to expand we start picking them off. And you know, we’re not going to pick off Russia and China or India, we’ll corrupt India the way we corrupted Venezuela. But we can take Brazil out in a heartbeat. We can take out South Africa in a heartbeat. It’s a death sentence. So China should make it clear that an American attack against Iran will mean that there are no more limits on China’s approach towards Taiwan. Now, you’ve created a conundrum for the United States because we can’t fight two wars at once. We can’t fight this major existential struggle against Iran and defend Taiwan at once. But nobody’s willing to do that right now because everybody still believes that America’s serious about diplomacy. We’re not. We’re not serious. We’re sucker punching you. We’re sucker punching Russia. We’re sucker punching China. We’re sucker punching Iran. By letting people believe that we can sit down and we can talk and we can have these discussions and we’re really concerned about what you believe and yes we want to live in peace. No. We’re America. We want to dominate the world. ... The ultimate containment of China is the recognition of Taiwan. And there’s enough people in the United States that want to move in that direction. And if we win a war against Iran, that’s probably the direction we’re going to go. So again, the Chinese are in the same position as the Iranians are. Without a decisive Chinese statement and without a decisive Iranian statement, the United States will sense passivity, and that means weakness and they’ll strike.

As mentioned above, both Danny Davis and Larry Johnson weighed in on the question of war when and what would happen. They both agree with Ritter on war and its timing, for the same reasons. LJ, for example, points out that the Gulf War was locked in about three weeks before it broke out. There is a difference from the currently planned war, in that the Gulf War involved a large ground force, which is not planned at this point. Still, the logistics of maintenance, supply, positioning, etc. are formidable and difficult to walk back.

As for the outcome, both DD and LJ are far more skeptical about the US’s ability to accomplish the two basic tasks:

Knock out Iran’s ballistic missiles to a significant degree; and that depends on the ability to

Defeat Iran’s upgraded AD and achieve full control of Iran’s airspace.

LJ flat out disputes any notion that the USAF could locate and knock out Iran’s ballistic missiles. He points out that years ago Alastair Crooke was a weapons inspector in Iran. At that time he visited 57 missile sites! There were then and are now many more, including sites that allow for launch from underground. He also points to our failure to suppress the far less complex Houthi missile network.

