Trump’s big plans for a remake of Anglo-Zionist hegemony under continued US military and financial leadership appear to be in shambles—and nowhere more so than in his war on Russia. Yesterday we referred to Russia’s new Burevestnik cruise missile as a “game changer”. This is a nuclear powered and nuclear capable cruise missile that has a virtually unlimited range and flight time, and verges on the impossible to detect. Today we have a bit more, and especially regarding the way this new weapon fits into the new nuclear strategy that the Anglo-Zionists have forced Russia to develop to defend against “decapitation” strikes—a favorite Anglo-Zionist tactic which Trump has embraced. The threat of “deep strikes” into Russia using weapons like the Tomahawk that have nuclear capabilities has raised Russian concerns to new levels.

First, here are excerpts from an article by a former US army person who is now based in Russia, Stanislav Krapivnik. I don’t know what actual technical credentials he possesses, but his observations basically fall within the range of common sense:

Russia’s newly tested unlimited-range nuclear-powered missile, the Burevestnik, is a game-changing weapon that is bound to significantly affect US President Donald Trump’s plan to build the ‘Golden Dome’ anti-missile system, former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik believes. … “The Burevestnik is a game changer… the missile can go around anti-aircraft zones around radar zones… it stayed in the air for 16 hours. Possibly can stay in the air longer. What this means is it’s a second-strike weapon, which means that if Russia is struck, it will strike back,” Krapivnik said. … “Right now, radar systems and anti-aircraft systems, normally for ballistic missiles like this, are set up on likely ballistic trajectories from nations that may fire on the US: North Korea, China, and Russia. So they don’t have to cover the entire US. With this missile, they would have to cover the entire United States, which makes everything much, much more difficult and much more expensive,” Krapivnik stated. … “The further society walks away from being able to recognize truth, the more it comes to the point where it’s going to collapse. And the West is at the brink of collapse; they don’t recognize the truth no matter what,” Krapivnik said, adding that the expected “continuous denial of reality” is “the same thing that we saw with hypersonic missiles.”

Philip Pilkington has an 18 part thread on this development. I excerpt the portion that explains how this fits in with the new Russian military doctrine:

7/ Next we need to understand how and why it would be used. This has to do with the change to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Putin announced these changes last November. As usual Westerners were fed nonsense about these changes being told it was aimless posturing by “failed Russia”. 8/ In fact, the changes gave the Russians the ability to launch nuclear weapons in the case of a conventional strike against Russia that threatens the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia - or of Belarus. 9/ The Russians are talking here about any attempt to destroy the Russian government through a so-called “decapitation strike”. 10/ Here’s how it would play out. If Russia were concerned that the Western powers were moving for a decapitation strike, or any other strike that would threaten the Russian state, they would launch the Burevestniks. 11/ The Burevestniks would then start to “loiter” at various points around the earth - likely within striking range of their targets. 12/ These targets would very likely be the decision-making centres in the West. The Russians alluded to this being the purpose of the weapon explicitly. 13/ At this point it becomes a case of “do you feel lucky, punk”. If the West want to try a decapitation strike or anything similar on Russia, they will be facing down a Burevestnik strike on themselves.

Now, all this arises in the context of significant Russian progress in liberating the totality of the Donbass. There are two major encirclements or “cauldrons” that have developed, in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, with up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops trapped. This post explains the criticality of the situation in Pokrovsk and the rest of Donbass for the entire war on Russia:

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic 9h￼ ￼￼￼Russian Forces Overwhelming Ukrainian Defenses at Pokrovsk ￼Even pro-Ukrainian “Live UA Map” - a visual representation of Ukraine’s General Staff’s updates - shows Russian forces inside Pokrovsk; ￼In less than a month Russian forces went from the perimeter to occupying parts of the central city and surrounding urban areas; ￼Despite the map showing what looks like a partial encirclement, through long-range weapons, including drones, artillery, and missiles, Ukrainian positions have been operationally encircled for weeks if not longer; ￼The loss of Pokrovsk will be catastrophic for Ukraine’s remaining defenses - as longer range and more numerous Russian drones are deployed in the area it will begin creating a similar operational encirclement for the remaining “defense belt” centered on Kramatorsk and Slavyansk; ￼As Ukraine loses this pivotal defensive position in central Donetsk, it faces losing Lyman and Siversk further north which will put even more pressure on remaining positions; US panic is setting in with sanctions, long-range strikes, and other threats being used to try and force Russia into a “Minsk 3.0” ceasefire before a cascading collapse takes place along Ukrainian lines and before European troops are ready to enter into Ukraine and stabilize a buffer zone.

Now, focus on the reference to US panic in the face of a collapse of any possibility of forcing Russia into a Minsk 3.0 ceasefire, allowing for a reformation of Ukrainian proxy forces. Alexander Mercouris explains the logic here. This also goes to the claim that Russian progress has been limited and slow in terms of territory:

Battle for Pokrovsk nears its end Alexander: If Donbass falls, the main leverage Ukraine and the West had over the Russians in terms of ending the war is gone, because the Russians had to capture Donbass in order to achieve their objectives in the Special Military Operation. So that provided scope for negotiation, if you like. You could trade Donbass for other things. If Donbass falls, the Russians have outlined a whole list of other things that they want to see happen. Even the Institute for the Study of War now admits that Donbass was the great shield that Ukraine had. The incentive for the Russians to slow down goes and the incentive for the Russians to negotiate at all is much reduced, because what at that point does Ukraine still have left to trade? It just becomes a question of Russian demands from this point on. Demands which Ukraine can’t satisfy without a complete change of the political systems in Ukraine itself--and Medvedev, of course, has been talking about the need for regime change in Kiev for a long time. Lavrov is now saying the same. Alex: Well, it takes away the the leverage from the United States as well, right? Alexander: Absolutely. Yeah. I mean, this is their war. This is Trump’s war. So, he loses leverage as well when Donetsk is fully captured. Absolutely. And this is, of course, where the whole business of telling Trump that everything is fine comes in. ‘The Ukrainians are actually winning. The Russians are suffering a massive losses.’ People have tried to get Trump to believe that he doesn’t have to surrender Donbass. Now what he’s going to find is that that whole line of diplomacy has gone, because the Russians are going to take it anyway. Apparently, somebody--Vance, Witkoff, who knows?--according to the British media, somebody tried to explain this to Trump some time ago, that there is really no point in backing Zelensky over withdrawal from Donbass, because the Ukrainians are going to lose it anyway. But Trump obviously didn’t take that seriously and didn’t listen. And at some point over the next few months, he’s going to find that his major leverage over the Russians has gone. Alex: Yeah, he’s going to take a big L on Ukraine. Alexander: He’s going to take a big L in a lot of areas when it comes to foreign policy. A lot of areas. It’s going to be a very rough next year for Trump when it comes to foreign policy. I my own view, actually, and I’m going to say this. I think next year is going to be difficult for Trump altogether. I think that there are growing issues in the economy as well. There’s likely to be a judgment against him at the Supreme Court over tariffs. This is the rumor. This is apparently where the direction of travel is going. He’s antagonized China. He’s infuriated Russia, embarrassed Putin. I think a lot of things are going to come together next year. And the battles in Donbass are going to be just one of them.

The resulting situation in US politics is complex. This morning Alastair Crooke spoke, as usual, with Judge Nap. The title of the video is highly misleading, because the discussion had overwhelmingly to do with Russia. When the question came up of the complete debacle of Trump canceling the Budapest meeting that he had managed to talk Putin into, Crooke explained that this disastrous decision—which cut Trump off at the knees—was arrived at by “the cadre of [Anglo-Zionist] billionaires who decide these things”, who had decided that Trump was treading on territory that threatened their cherished hopes for revenge against Russia. Trump had been flirting with agreeing to a substantive and comprehensive peace settlement with Russia—we saw that new directin after the Alaska meeting, and the agreement to have Rubio hash such matters out with Lavrov before the Budapest meeting clearly pointed toward a peace settlement, rather than another ceasefire ruse. That’s when Trump’s controllers put their foot down and force Trump to back out of his own initiative in humiliating fashion.

Crooke maintains the the Dmitriev visit to the US to explain Russia’s perspective was undertaken by Russia. However, Alexander Mercouris is of the view that Dmitriev was actually invited by, as it were, “dissidents” within the US establishment, who were the ones seeking to present the Russia view to Americans. The end result, of course, amounts to the same thing—Dmitriev did, indeed, present the Russian case. That there is such a split within the US, as implied by Mercouris, does appear to be the case, because sanctions against Dmitriev had to be lifted to allow his entry to the US. Russia could not simply send him to DC. US permission had to be given. The new RAND paper on China, which we discussed last week, looks like another clear signal of a split of opinion. But Crooke’s point remains: Trump is not a free agent and has to knuckle under to the Anglo-Zionist billionaires who run the West, and who are largely directed by Jewish Nationalists. We are left with a complete debacle, in which both Russia and China are enraged with the United States.

Lastly for now, for anyone who may be inclined to believe that I pitched the TACO moment—Trump’s climbdown from confrontation with China—too strongly, Crooke, in the closing moments of the video pointed to a highly significant development that occurred just as Trump was arriving in Asia. The importance of this event is impossible to overestimate. It’s another game changing development:

Judge: President Trump arrived in South Korea either last night or this morning and was met with a surprise from the new prime minister of Japan. What did she do that the US didn’t expect? Crooke: As soon as she took office, she’d been expected to be pro-American, pro- armament and pro the war against China, and she went and talked to all of her corporate leaders and they said, “Listen, madam, Japan cannot sustain another trade war.” And so she gave a speech to the parliament and to the public saying, “No, we have to balance. China is no longer the enemy.” I mean, this is huge. China is no longer the enemy and that we’re going to try and get a trade area between China, Japan, and South Korea. Of course, this is enormous. She said a common currency area, clearing area between China, Japan, and South Korea. And they’re discussing that now at their meetings at ASEAN. Of course it’ll take time and the West will do its best to make sure it doesn’t come into being. But for the first time after the Second World War a Japanese prime minister was able to indicate that she did not see China as an enemy and was not prepared to be a pawn in America’s attempt to pressure China.

This is a huge blow to King Dollar—and therefore Anglo-Zionist—hegemony. The ramifications go far beyond just China and Asia. The war on Russia will also be affected. The entire Anglo-Zionist Empire will come under increasing pressure. All this is upcoming as Trump attempts to patch things together according to his Anglo-Zionist overlords, as Alexander Mercouris maintains.