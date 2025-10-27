Meaning In History

TomA
10m

Russia rose from the ashes of Soviet collapse after a very difficult 1990s of misery and exploitation. We can do likewise; and the sooner we hit bottom, the faster the rebound. And we can and should learn from the Russian experience. If their citizens had acted quicker to rid themselves of the parasitic oligarchs that were selling out Russia, their bottom could have been much much shorter with far less pain and suffering. Our seminal problems are not external. We did this to ourselves. We continually elect the worst of us to high office, where they solely enrich themselves and never leave. Our system is broken and we cannot fix it by staying on the sidelines. It's time for hard men to resurface and act.

Mimi Alberu
23m

From Larry Johnson:

"I was interviewed late last week by Stanislav “Stas” Krapivnik. Stas is a Russian-American military analyst, commentator, and consultant specializing in geopolitics, military strategy, NATO affairs, economics, supply chains, and international relations. He is frequently featured in pro-Russian and independent media outlets, providing insights on conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, global economics, and regional dynamics in the South Caucasus. Based in Moscow since around 2010, Krapivnik operates as an independent contractor and maintains a YouTube channel (@MrSlavikman) where he discusses these topics.

Stas is an American citizen who was born in Luhansk (then part of the Soviet Union, now in eastern Ukraine) during the Soviet era. His family emigrated to the United States when he was seven years old. Stas joined the US Army, rising to the rank of major until his discharge in 2004. He cited disillusionment with US military actions in the former Yugoslavia (e.g., NATO’s 1999 bombing campaign) as a key reason for leaving, which he described as conflicting with his values and involving operations near his homeland."

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/a-video-update-on-the-wests-faltering

