Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
1h

Nope, I said before that he won't go now. Actually, I think he should be dissuaded from going. He's too toxic to be allowed out. See all the trouble he's created with Carney and canola oil.

That's good news about China being in charge of the UN. I think the UN is worthless so I don't pay it much attention.

Plus there is all that news about him being a drug addict, sniffing his Adderall before he scarfs it down. He must be mad about that.

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
1h

Come-uppance, and a cornered rat.

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