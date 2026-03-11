Trump broadly hinted at his TACO plan yesterday, and today it was pretty explicit. He did a brief interview with Axios, and this is the key part:

Clearly, the basic idea is to say, ‘Hey, we hit everything we wanted to, there’s nothing left to hit, the war is over, it was the greatest victory ever.’ The basic problem with this plan almost goes without saying: Iran gets a vote—what if Iran says, in line with what they’ve already indicated: ‘No it’s not over and we’ll continue to wage war.’ How does the US get back to their bases, in that case? What happens with Israel? What happens with the global economy?

Trump seems to think he has an ace up his sleeve—Really Big Bombs. Somebody appears to have convinced him that if we show Iran the really big stuff they’ll fold their tent and call it quits. Check out the video in this next tweet. It looks like a really big explosion, but these things can be deceptive—is it the bomb, or is it what the bomb hit? Ignore the idiot nuke speculation, but note the time for future reference:

Online speculation is stirring that Israel deployed an AGM-68 carrying a tactical nuclear weapon so ~330Lb high explosive with 15kg nuclear load. Allegedly used in Shahr-e Qods Hours ago. If confirmed then this would drastically change public perception of this conflict. Conventional munitions can create mushroom clouds so that is why I'm not making any overt statement.

Perhaps more to the point:

General Yahya Rahim Safavi, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader and former IRGC commander: An American B-1 bomber took off at around 01:30 heading toward Iran. Iranian command was aware of the movement in real time through its intelligence networks. Safavi stated that Iran maintains strong intelligence coordination with several countries that track U.S. military movements via satellite surveillance. According to him, Iranian command receives live information on American aircraft launches from the United States, Diego Garcia, and U.S. bases in Europe. He added that Iran also tracks the movements of U.S. naval forces across the region, from the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean to the Fifth Fleet in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman, sometimes down to exact coordinates.

“Several countries” probably means “two countries”: Russia and China. The big bombers are in the UK right now. It’s unlikely that such a long flight would be undertaken unless it was carrying something big—or was redeploying to a location closer to Iran.

Now, who thinks the Iranians entered into this war unaware that the US has some really big bombs? Remember, that was supposedly what the B-2s supposedly dropped during Twelve Day War. Of course the Iranians are fully aware of what the US can do. They went into this with their eyes wide open, knowing this war would truly be existential—they had no illusions regarding the evil they would be up against. Consider—Trump murdered the new Supreme Leader’s wife and daughter when he murdered Khamenei. Khamenei fils knows better than most how evil the Anglo-Zionists are.

Trump’s plan could backfire spectacularly—for the entire world.

Is this where the B-1 was headed? To Romania?

The risk of this is that from Tabriz to Romania it is less than 2,000 km, very much within the range of the Iranian missiles. I would say that Iran today has at least 6 missiles and variants capable of hitting Romanian territory. ... The involvement of Romania is another escalation of a conflict that agonizes without having reached any objective until this date. … Romania grants the United States permission to deploy aircraft and up to 500 troops to support operations in Iran.

Is this the type of “strategic mistake” that Iran is warning against?

Senior Iranian military official to Al Jazeera: If Washington makes a strategic mistake, another strait will be placed in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz.

Obviously the reference is to the Red Sea. Do not doubt that Iran has been coordinating with the Houthis, even if the Houthis have been quiet thus far. Trump’s TACO plan could trigger even bigger problems than those the world is already facing. And bigger attacks on Iran could lead to bigger reactions from Russia and China. If Trump is unhappy about the support they’ve been providing to Iran thus far, he could be in for some very unpleasant surprises.

Iran published a hit list naming Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, IBM, Oracle, and Palantir offices across Israel, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi as legitimate targets - CNN

Finally, Trump will be giving Iran one more reason to go nuclear.

Patty Marins has a good post on the difficulty of taking out Iran’s missiles and launchers—a relevant consideration since we’re talking about the US maybe deploying the Big Bombs, presumably for that purpose. I’m going to quote just the conclusion, but first I need to relate that I’ve read that Iran’s missile launches are once again increasing—almost certainly due to the blinding of the US early warning system, but possibly also due to Iran’s success in downing Anglo-Zionist drones. Larry Johnson states that he has good sources who tell him that the number of lost drones may be twice what the US is admitting. So:

Returning to the launchers, the most intriguing part is that when we check with the specialists - like elmustek-, who collect visual evidence from this war, we see that only about 30 launchers have been destroyed to date with visual confirmation. But if that were really a problem, Iran could simply operate from its silos. The West has mapped around 25 Iranian bases that have 4-6 silos each. If 25 have been mapped, I’d say the real number could be between 50-100, which would give a total of 200-600 silos. Some of these silos use the revolver system, meaning one missile is launched, the drum rotates and already puts the next one in launch position. These revolver systems normally hold about 8 missiles each. I believe Iran has not yet entered the phase of massively using its silos, mainly because it doesn’t want satellites to map all of these bases. At least I don’t see Iran reducing launches due to a lack of launchers. But I assume they are focused on reducing the number of drones over their territory before increasing the launches. ...

Marins also has a good post on Iran’s switch from GPS to BeiDou, which we’ve mentioned in the past:

Switch from GPS to BeiDou increased precision and security of Iranian missiles As I reported before the war in this post: The Iranians switched from GPS-guided weapons and migrated to the Chinese network. With this, the jammers that were used massively during the 12 days were not effective against more modern Iranian missiles. The entire communications package of the BeiDou constellation is infinitely more resistant than conventional GPS. This explains the level of precision of the Iranians today, much higher than what was seen in the 12 days. They are the same missiles, but with safer and more precise navigation. With this, Iran is investing in jamming the GPS signal throughout the Strait of Hormuz, which should be expanded to other areas of the country and already occurs in some regions. …

Lastly, bear in mind that Israel has never confirmed casualties from the Twelve Day War. So don’t expect Israel to confirm what has been widely speculated for several days:

The news has been confirmed of the killing of each of the following... 1. Itamar Ben-Gvir / Minister of National Security After being injured, tomorrow's incident has been confirmed— the news of his death has now been confirmed. 2. David Barnea / Head of the Mossad 3. Shlomi Binder / Head of Intelligence 4. David Zini / Chief of General Staff 5. Tomer Bar / Commander of the Air Force

Iran seems to have good intel.