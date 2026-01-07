Trump's Polling
Polling isn’t something I actively follow, except when it pops up on the sites or feeds that I regularly monitor. Today I picked this (below) up from Ed Dowd’s feed. Dowd is definitely not anti-Trump, although he’s also not a knee jerk supporter. I’ve been saying that I don’t believe the bullying and the military action is going to play well with key demographics and could end up being very bad news for Republicans, come the midterms. Those demographics—women in general, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians—have never been majority GOPers. We know that. But what so many “conservatives” don’t seem to get is that their base is only about a third of those who vote, and to win you need to persuade at least half of the Independent third of the country. When polling shows your approval at -10, you’re in trouble.
Trump understands that, but he doesn’t seem to understand that turning America over to insane Jewish Nationalists isn’t a winner—not even in Zio-America. He’s living in an echo chamber where Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio and Lindsey! tell him he’s doing great. What’s really bad for the Congressional GOP is that, as far as I can tell, they have no record at all to run on. That, IMO, leaves them vulnerable.
Check this out and see what you think. Lots of people in denial. My guess is that most of these deniers are the people who never think about the rest of the world from day to day—or even from year to year. Even though world events have—for many decades-heavily shaped the America we live in. A clue that America is waking up—and that’s bad news for the Ruling Class and the Deep State—is the way public opinion rejected genocide while the Ruling Class embraced it. Deniers are the minority and they better wake up to that.
ThePatrioticBlonde￼ @ImBreckWorsham￼￼
Trump has told House Republicans that he wishes they could explain to him “what the hell is going on with the public,” saying he “has the right policies and doesn’t understand recent criticism.”
He’s SERIOUS.
He TRULY doesn’t get it.
￼2:33 PM · Jan 6, 2026
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster￼
￼Trump’s big tent looks like it is crumbling.
39% woman approval
28% black approval
39% independent approval
17% Dem approval
-10 overall net approval
7:59 AM · Jan 6, 2026
WOKE’S BANE ￼￼@2A_Warrior
28% black approval doesn’t seem like “crumbling “ and 17% dem approval is higher than I thought. But as I asked yesterday , why are your polls going down , while almost everyone else’s , including RCP average are going up ?
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster
Trump black approval was north of 40 for most of the first half of this year.
Absolutely wild.
Tactical Tom ￼@tgdesrosier
Mark - Trump’s strategy on the economy has been to let what he already did, play out, which should bring everybody economic-fairyland by Nov 26. If his plan works, do you think GOP will improve their fortunes in the mid-terms?
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster
Well put. I heard punxsutawney Phil is going to crawl out of his hole with a golden yardstick and measure the economy the day before the election.
Trapper ￼￼￼ @johnnydmcmahan
I seriously doubt it. The demographics you are posting aren’t the ones that got him elected.
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster
No, he got elected totally by Republican ID white male voters /s.
Don’t be retarded.
Jejune The Annihilator @Midnight_JJ0
Wow - but I thought imperialist wars of conquest against small, defenseless countries to steal their resources are so popular! Lindsey Graham says so!
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster
I hope when comedy movies come back, they ruthlessly parody him.
Imjusthere @RadicalMod77
Jan 6￼
Mark has joined the “walls are closing in on Trump” crowd. Just silly
Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster
I’m posting numbers, dumbass
Michelle #AmericaFirst @MichelleRM68
Well let’s see, possibly one of the reasons may be no one voted for our govt. to be running a regime change in Venezuela or any other country, in fact we voted for the opposite.
No legislative record? Yes they do. The made health care more expensive for about half the country.
Trump may not be *the* anti-Christ, but he'll do for now