Polling isn’t something I actively follow, except when it pops up on the sites or feeds that I regularly monitor. Today I picked this (below) up from Ed Dowd’s feed. Dowd is definitely not anti-Trump, although he’s also not a knee jerk supporter. I’ve been saying that I don’t believe the bullying and the military action is going to play well with key demographics and could end up being very bad news for Republicans, come the midterms. Those demographics—women in general, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians—have never been majority GOPers. We know that. But what so many “conservatives” don’t seem to get is that their base is only about a third of those who vote, and to win you need to persuade at least half of the Independent third of the country. When polling shows your approval at -10, you’re in trouble.

Trump understands that, but he doesn’t seem to understand that turning America over to insane Jewish Nationalists isn’t a winner—not even in Zio-America. He’s living in an echo chamber where Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio and Lindsey! tell him he’s doing great. What’s really bad for the Congressional GOP is that, as far as I can tell, they have no record at all to run on. That, IMO, leaves them vulnerable.

Check this out and see what you think. Lots of people in denial. My guess is that most of these deniers are the people who never think about the rest of the world from day to day—or even from year to year. Even though world events have—for many decades-heavily shaped the America we live in. A clue that America is waking up—and that’s bad news for the Ruling Class and the Deep State—is the way public opinion rejected genocide while the Ruling Class embraced it. Deniers are the minority and they better wake up to that.