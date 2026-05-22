Sean Foo, in the transcript down below, ends with my refrain: Everything is connected. But before we get to that I want to quickly reprise—and expand a bit—my big picture of Trump’s plan.

Trump’s plan revolved around his Tariff Shock and Awe—a huge tax on consumers. But that was just a ploy. The whole purpose of the tariffs was to Shake Down the World—the Great Shakedown. It was supposed to bring in $17T-18T to bail out the US and to finance the shoring up of US global hegemony. Trump was going to toss two grand apiece to the little people, but the rest would be divvied up to the Big Boys—the Tech Bros for AI, to Big Defense to rebuild the US military, to construction to give the US a first world infrastructure, and so on. Did I forget a cut to Trump, his family, and his cronies? Sorry. Them, too.

But this Big Grift wouldn’t come without strings attached—nobody gets a significant share of that kind of money without kicking back. And where there’s a kickback to be had, you’ll usually find politicians with their hands out. Have you ever wondered why Trump has had such a free pass from the political establishment? Why Congress showed no real interest in protecting its tariff prerogatives, its war making authority? There was an expectation of a major kickback.

We all know what happened. Basically, China called Trump’s bluff and made it stick—they had the rare earths card and they played it. The the SCOTUS—pointy heads who took the Constitution seriously—lowered their boom, to. It turns out, however, that Trump had a Plan B. Call it Venezuela. And then Iran. Control of the major part of world energy could be parlayed into another strongarm move to shake down the world. But Iran—backed by China and Russia—once again called Trump’s bluff. And this time, beyond a domestic political defeat, Trump found himself—along with the world economy—hostage to the Islamic Republic.

Trump has been desperately seeking some way out of this latest dead end, but there doesn’t appear to be one. He even tried a humiliating pilgrimage to the Great Hall of the People in China, but Xi basically laughed in his face. Trump has been trying the usual threats and military buildups—saber rattling—but Iran hasn’t budged. Again, the bluff called—because renewed war is likely to make everything worse.

I go back to my question when the war on Iran began: Can Trump make it to November? With the Great Grift off the board, will the political establishment pull the plug? They have plenty of ammunition.

China Bans Nvidia Chips DURING Summit as Sweeping Layoffs Expose Terrifying US Tech Panic

Nvidia might be in serious trouble, especially going forward. And this is exactly what we have been saying. The AI bubble has grown way too fast way too soon, and things simply cannot keep up with expectations anymore. Now, here’s the thing. Nvidia just posted record quarterly revenue. Sales hit $91 billion. That is more than all the analysts were expecting, but expectations were $5 billion higher than that. And because of that gap, that one single gap, Nvidia fell over 3% despite breaking their own revenue record.

0.29

Now, let that sink in. Record revenue, record sales--and the stock still drops. That tells you everything you need to know about where the AI hype train is right now. Investors don’t believe there’s room for explosive growth anymore. And without China, how exactly does Nvidia reach their goal of $1 trillion in business? Because that number ain’t happening without Chinese demand. Not even close. And let’s talk about Jensen Huang and his big China tour. Because despite everything that happened on that trip, China has made their position crystal clear. They’re not buying Nvidia chips and they’re moving towards full self-sufficiency. So, while Jensen was literally walking the streets of Beijing, China banned Nvidia’s RTX gaming chip. That’s not a rumor, not a trap. It’s a ban. The chip was added to a list of banned goods at the Chinese customs, and this happened during the summit.

1:33

This isn’t even their most powerful chip. Now, the RTX V2 is basically a stripped down, watered down, variant that was designed specifically for the Chinese market after all the sanctions. They banned a discount version. Now, the version designed to give China access to something while still complying with US export rules. China looked at it and said, “No thanks.” And this is bigger than it sounds. That chip wasn’t just for gamers. A lot of AI developers were buying it too. It was one of the few legal pathways left for Chinese companies to get access to Nvidia’s chips, and now that door is shut.

1:49

But here’s what’s really going on. China has confirmed their move towards building their own chips through Huawei and Capricorn. And they have been very intentional about this because, if you think about it from Beijing’s perspective, if you buy watered down chips from the US, you will always be behind the AI race. You’ll be one generation behind. There’s no fire in you to innovate. Worse, every single dollar spent on Nvidia chips is a dollar dollar flowing out of China into the US tech ecosystem. You are literally funding your competitor. Would any adversary do that? So, China has made a strategic calculation and Jensen Huang, despite his best efforts, despite a PR campaign, couldn’t really change it.

Now, let’s talk about why this isn’t just posturing. China is building a real, serious, and well funded semiconductor industry. And the numbers are frightening for Washington. Just before Trump’s trip to China, China state broadcaster CCTV ran a segment on Huawei’s secret research lab in Shanghai.

3:23

That wasn’t accidental. That was a flex, a direct message to Trump and Nvidia. We are coming for you. And they have the money to back it up. The US has allocated around $75 billion for their own domestic semiconductor push. That may sound like a lot, but China’s semiconductor investment fund is sitting at nearly $142 billion. That’s almost double.

3:50

And here’s what makes that gap even more dangerous. Money stretches further in China. They have dirt cheap power, affordable labor, and they have world-class automation infrastructure. So, every dollar in China does more work than every dollar in the US. You’re not just comparing $75 billion to $142 billion. You’re maybe comparing it to effective output of $200, maybe even $300 billion. So, the real gap is much much larger. Then look at Huawei specifically. They spent $28 billion on R&D in 2025 alone. Guys, that’s 22% of their total revenue going straight into research. 54% of their entire workforce is in R&D, research and development. Thousands and thousands of scientists and engineers all focused on one goal, catching up with and eventually surpassing US chips.

4:29

Now compare that to Nvidia. The R&D intensity is around 10 to 15% at most. And yes, they are brilliant at what they do, but the intensity of focus, the sheer manpower and the capital being deployed by China really dwarfs what Nvidia is putting to pure chips research. China has a three-year road map to close the gap with Nvidia. And by 2028, they believe they can be meaningfully competitive. And it’s not just individual chip power. Huawei is planning to link 15,000 of the Ascend chips together to create super clusters by 2027, maybe 2028--clusters that could actually leapfrog Nvidia’s AI accelerators in total compute and do it at a much lower price. Jensen Huang himself has admitted he regrets Washington’s decision to sanction China. ... Nvidia had--call it 90-some odd % of the world’s market share. Today in China we have now dropped to zero. Conceding an entire market the size of China probably doesn’t make a lot of strategic sense. They have slammed the door shut themselves. The sanctions accelerated their independence. Washington may have handed China the motivation they needed to go fully self-sufficient.

Now, while Nvidia is dealing with their China problem, something equally alarming is happening across the rest of US tech. The hyperscaler bet is getting absolutely insane. And guys, the cracks are starting to form.

6:27

Now, AI spending in 2026 is already projected to hit $800 billion. From just five companies: Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. Now, $800 billion is going to data centers, AI infrastructure, and compute power. And in 2027 that number is slated to hit $1 trillion. $1 trillion from five companies in a single year. Guys, can you make it make sense? The problem is that this is happening at the exact wrong time because interest rates are not coming down. Thanks to the war on Iran and the persistent inflation we are all witnessing. We have the 10 year yield pushing above 4.6%, which means tech companies have to pay much more to borrow the same amount of money they were borrowing two to three years ago. So what are they going to do? They have to cut costs everywhere else. And that means jobs. Now, Meta just announced massive layoffs--seven to 8,000 jobs gone. Engineering teams, product teams, entire departments, they’re gone.

7:37

They’re all being sacrificed to stack cash and fund the AI infrastructure. And Meta is not alone here. Oracle has already laid off tens of thousands of workers. And more cuts are coming across big tech. We are nowhere near the end of this crazy wave. Tech companies are using AI to cut the very workers who help build their products, and they are doing it openly. It’s terrifying to watch. Even finance is doing it. This won’t just stop at the big tech firms. It’s going to enter banks. It’s going to enter hedge funds and other financial institutions as well. These are not mid-tier white collar jobs. These are extraordinarily high-skilled jobs being--I’m going to pick a word--being automated by anthropogenic AI. Citadel is using AI to replace high tier white collar jobs. Not just customer service, not just data entry people--higher tier roles that people spent years training for. And here’s what one engineer posted on Blind that really stuck with me.

“Now, what’s the point of getting a good performance review if you can still be laid off anywhere?”

This one question captures the anxiety sweeping through the entire tech industry right now. And not just tech--other companies as well. Performance doesn’t protect you anymore. It’s not a bulletproof shield. You’re just a line item. And if cutting you funds another GPU cluster, you might be gone. And this is the real cause of the AI bet. As long as interest rates stay elevated, this pressure will only intensify. Companies will either replace workers with AI or cut workers to fund AI, probably both at the same time.

Now, let’s zoom out from this, because the Iran war fallout isn’t just hitting Silicon Valley. It’s hitting governments all around the world, and some of them are making decisions that would have been unthinkable 2 years ago. The United Kingdom, the UK, is now buying Russian oil. Let me say that again. The UK, one of the strongest voices for sanctions against Russia, against the Ukraine war, is now walking back their import ban on diesel and jet fuel derived from Russian crude. At least there’s a loophole there. Starmer has no choice but to defer the ban because the alternative is watching energy prices spiral out of control, and then watching your economy implode as a result. And why are prices spiraling? Because of the Hormuz crisis. Iran has officially launched their Persian Gulf Strait Authority website and established formal jurisdiction over those waters.

10:21

It’s quite wild. The IRGC has laid claim to entire shipping lanes and, if ships want to cross, they’ll need authorization, which means they’ll probably need to pay a toll--and that toll is increasingly being demanded in Chinese yuan and maybe cryptocurrency. Now this is not a drill. This is the architecture of a new global energy order being built and enforced in real time. Meanwhile, Trump keeps giving us Captain Obvious moments. Yes, we know oil can’t flow through the strait. That’s the whole problem. And it’s not going to flow until Iran decides it will. And Iran is in no rush.

Trump: Oil is going to come tumbling down. There’s so much oil. We have 1,600 ships in the straight that are loaded up with oil that are going to be coming out very soon. So, uh, we’ll have to see, but the military has been unbelievable. The blockade has been infallible. Not one ship has gotten through.

Now, for the UK specifically, energy prices have climbed back up to Ukraine war levels. That spike happened in just a matter of weeks, and the ripple effects are brutal. You have gasoline prices, diesel prices, food prices, rent--everything’s going up together, guys. At the same time, the UK government is trying to push budget cuts to reduce the deficit. So you have inflation spiking while government spending is being slashed. That is the GDP disaster in slow motion and the only escape valve left is cheap energy, and the only cheap energy available right now comes from Russia. So Starmer has opened the door. You can bet other EU governments are looking at the cards they have, quietly doing the same math, and something tells you they might come to the same conclusion.

And this brings us to Scott Bessent, the US Treasury secretary, our best friend. Even he has TACOed on Russian oil. The Treasury just issued another 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy Russian crude without triggering US sanctions.

12:34

Think about that. The US, the architect of the sanctions regime against Russia, is now telling the world, “Hey, you might be able to buy Russian oil now.” Because the alternative is a global energy crisis that destroys the dollar system faster than Russia ever could, right? And every waiver strengthens Russia. Every purchase gets denominated in rubles or yuan. So de-dollarization will accelerate. BRICS is going to get stronger. Every time Washington tries to do something, they just make the Global South even stronger. And, meanwhile, China is building their own chips. Huawei is closing the gap. And Nvidia is really going to lose $50 billion in potential revenue.

This whole mess is just getting worse every second. Everything is connected, guys. The oil crisis feeds inflation. Inflation keeps rates high. High rates squeeze big tech. That’s why all the layoffs are happening and China is using this time, this precious time, to build independence. The US is losing leverage everywhere on chips, on bonds, on energy and, of course, on Iran. So there are really no easy moves left on this board. This whole board is more or less shattered.