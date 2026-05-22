Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
8h

It's been a rough day. I can't believe I left out the graphics (where the numbers appear). Anyway ... I just bought a Chinese mini computer. Brand new, $319.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

14m￼

China's chip exports are surging:

China's chip exports jumped +100% YoY in April, to a record ~$31 billion.

This figure has TRIPLED over the last 2 years.

At the same time, overseas sales of laptops, tablets, and their components jumped +47% YoY.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura estimate that semiconductors, computers, and other AI-related products accounted for ~50% of China's export growth last month.

In total, Chinese exports rose +14% YoY in April, to $359 billion, the highest monthly reading on record.

Put differently, Chinese companies were generating ~$500 million in export revenue every hour on average last month.

China's economy is evolving with AI.

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
7h

A few world class things the USA has a surplus of:

Grifters

Scammers

Liars

Sociopaths

These are most common in the Empirial City on the Potomac.

All of them enabled by the mis/mal/un informed electorate.

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