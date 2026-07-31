This is stunning, but this is the plan Trump just enunciated: We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing. Like, what could go wrong with that—just look at how well doing what we’re doing has worked so far!

President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran is “going well,” detailing how U.S. forces are “hitting them hard” and predicting Iran will “eventually” have “no choice but to go home.” “It’s going well. All you can do is keep winning, then eventually something will happen. But we’re hitting them hard, knocking them out for a loop, and we just keep winning. Eventually they’ll have no choice but to go home,” Trump told Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on Friday.

Wait a moment. Isn’t Iran already at home? Whereas:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 1h￼ “The IRGC undermines freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”

So, in the last 24 hours Iran hit two tankers and turned back four. They were using unapproved routes, and one of them was a Qatari LNG tanker. Then the US turned back a Qatari LNG tanker that transited Hormuz using Iran’s approved route. Hormuz appears to be shut tight as a drum. How does that help anyone on the US side? And Iran struck Kuwaiti "vital and military" facilities last night. And this will make Iran “go home”? Maybe Trump needs to go home.

Make this make sense:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ In other words: Trump block U.S. ally’s LNG shipment to another U.S. ally. MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼ This shipment of Qatari Liquefied Natural Gas was destined to Pakistan, to “ease a deepening energy crunch”, per Bloomberg words. Trump doesn’t care, PR victory matters much to him than millions of people’s well being.

Generating good will everywhere—NOT. But following orders.

And have you been following the other story about Trump and USrael attacking a NATO ally—Spain? By having Morocco flood Spain with people.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 7h￼ What’s happening in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta? The pro-Israeli Moroccan regime is trying to pressure Sánchez’s anti-Israel government by flooding Ceuta with unemployed Moroccan civilians, hoping that pro-Israel far-right movements will gain political points from the situation. Danny Danon ￼ דני דנון @dannydanon￼ Spain, which never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel, has declared a state of emergency in Ceuta following the crisis over its immigration policy. Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa. Readers added context Spain’s central government has not declared a state of emergency in Ceuta over migration, though local authorities requested it. Ceuta is an autonomous city and integral part of Spain, not a colonial enclave. reuters.com/world/africa/l… en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceuta

Continuing a losing non-plan while antagonizing the entire world—except for Jewish Nationalists—doesn’t strike me as any sort of plan. The clock is ticking and time isn’t on Trump’s side.