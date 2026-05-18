Meaning In History

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
10hEdited

I’m surprised so many gop think the war is the right thing. My acquiescences don’t, and are super worried on the economy.

Obama ignored the 60 day deadline on Libya, and we are still living with the fallout.

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
7h

I hope Massie wins. That would be one giant middle finger salute to Trump, President Netanyahu, the Zionist child killers, and our would be overlords.

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