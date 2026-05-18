Remember when America had a Constitution? That Constitution provided that America would not go to war without a declaration by the elected representatives of the American people. OK, that’s a bit simplistic. America was always considered able to defend itself against attack without a declaration of full blown war. For example, when presidents asked Congress for a declaration of war against the Barbary pirate states that were preying upon US shipping, Congress responded with authorizations to defend American lives and interests. Since then there have been many American wars, at home and abroad, but typically they have included input from representatives of the American people.

This current Trump regime may be the first to prosecute war on a massive scale without any input save that of a president’s say so—not even any significant address to the American people, mostly just one-off comments to MSM reporters and bullshit social media gaslighting that portray their author as a world bestriding colossus of war, crushing all opposition. Opposition in Congress has been limited almost exclusively to partisan sniping, rather than principled debate. And now Trump, having suffered a humiliating defeat in his second go at Iran, having failed to get Xi’s blessing for more war, is preparing—as it seems—for what the Jewish Nationalist overlords who own our politicians and run America regard as the now or never moment. And if it’s their now or never moment, then it’s the same for their frontman, Trump.

Just to provide a picture of where we are as a nation and a people, here is a snapshot of the latest polling—which offers no new insights that previous polling hasn’t provided. As usual, you can tell from the numbers that Independents are a major portion of the electorate. The only war support of any moment comes from the Boomer GOPers—even younger Republicans oppose Trump’s wars. No matter. No address to the nation, just another sneak attack, or attempt at such:

In the face of such massive American rejection of this war for Jewish Supremacy, Trump is touting a war of genocide against Iran—the kind of war Jewish Supremacists prefer. Sean Foo captures the mood:

The moment the China summit ended Trump immediately went back into full war mode against Iran. And the rhetoric coming out right now is absolutely insane. Just go on to True Social and what do you see? Massive American flags, arrows all across the Middle East pointing towards Iran. We have threat after threat and messages hinting at escalation strikes and even broader military action. At one point Trump literally warned, “For Iran, the clock is ticking and they better move fast or there won’t be anything left of them.” Now, that’s a crazy statement. Honestly, what’s even crazier is that it feels like no one’s economic or financial well being matters anymore. Not that of Americans, not of allies, not of global markets, because if this escalates further, everyone is going to pay the price. You’re going to have gasoline prices explode, inflation is going to surge, and bond markets are going to implode. And yet, Washington still appears willing to push forward. Lindsey Graham and many hawks in Washington are openly signaling that this conflict may need to escalate harder before negotiations can even happen. Q: Do you agree with the president that he shouldn’t be taking Americans financial situation into account when dealing with Iran? Lindsey!: That’s his Churchill moment. When Churchill came into power, he promised blood, sweat, toil, heartache. Do I worry about gas prices? Yes. But President Trump’s right. The biggest threat to the stability in the world is a nuclear armed Iran. And whatever price we have to pay, we will pay. Trump came back from China without the one thing he desperately needed--real strategic support against Iran. China is not going to help the United States wage this war. And the moment Trump realized that, his rhetoric immediately became more and more aggressive again. There are already reports that Trump has been speaking directly with Netanyahu again about Iran and about the next steps they’re going to take, which kind of tells you something big is coming soon. It’s just over the horizon, because the gap between what Washington wants and what Iran is demanding is now so massive that compromise is quite impossible here.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 19h￼ Trump is sending a clear message: The war is NOT over The next shock is coming, Including to the world economy

Of course, when Churchill—a certifiable sociopath—came into power, England was already immersed in war. Churchill had not just run a national election campaign—as Trump had—promising an end to the wars that Americans have come to hate and reject. Instead, Trump has given us non-stop war, kidnapping, inhuman blockades, and indecent bullying. Without any authorization from our elected representatives—only from the money interests who supported him.

Alastair Crooke, also this morning, sketches out the big picture of the now or never moment [edited for written format]:

[The] ideologues in Washington and Tel Aviv, ... what is their end game here? I think the endgame is the belief that this moment is now or never. That if they don’t do the war on Iran now—a war that will damage or really bring down Iran—it’s never going to happen. There’s never again going to be a president--whether a Jewish president or a president as Jewish orientated as Trump--in the United States who will be able to destroy Iran. And if Iran is not destroyed in this next period, then Iran emerges in a very strong, potentially dominant, position in the region--and Israel correspondingly becomes a defeated asset in this region. This, of course, is anathema, because it means a shift in power away from those who support Israeli predominance in the world and the effects of Israeli predominance spread more widely across Europe and the United States. This would shatter the whole power structure behind the push for securing a [Jewish] predominance not only in the region but--as Netanyahu says--to make Israel a global power and influence. You and I, of course, were not privy to the private conversations that President Trump had with President Xi last week, nor will we be privy to the private conversations that President Putin will have with President Xi this week. But one would think that the Pentagon and Tel Aviv would know that Russia and China will not allow Iran to fall. But at the same time it’s seen to be too humiliating to simply accept that Iran has broken free from the fetters and bonds that have held it for 47 years in this cage of sanctions and tariffs and UN resolutions and IEA inspections. Iran is going to reassert its sovereignty, and that is something Russia and China have strongly supported--the fact that Iran is fighting for its sovereignty. They endorse that and they will not allow that sovereignty to be crushed in the political interests of one man and Netanyahu.

Russia and China know that the Jewish Nationalist war on Iran is existential not only for Iran but also for them. Yet Trump and Congress—under direction and control—appear set to plunge forward without regard for the interests of Americans. As nearly as I can tell the last remaining real hope to avoid another disastrous war rests in Beijing and Moscow. Reports are that both Russia and China have told Trump repeatedly that a resumed bombing campaign in “unacceptable.” During the ceasefire they have been actively assisting Iran to prepare for a resumed war. Putin will be in Beijing this week. Will Trump go to war?

Many readers have come to Meaning in History from Elizabeth Nickson’s substack, so I’m glad to return the favor. Nickson, in a wide ranging article, sketches out the hubristic grift that the ruling class of the West—prominently including hangers on such as the Trumps, Kushners, and Witkoffs—are engaged in. And remember—they’re doing this without our consent or even that of our elected—but otherwise fully owned—representatives.

The Gleaming City of the Future will Rise on Gaza’s Blasted Heath - The Fever Dream of Our AI Overlords. And the Trump kids. You cannot conceive the scope of this plan. It blows the Old World Order out of its socks. Over many many visits, public and private, the Trump team in office - and the family when not - have been building the future. And not just the future for the Middle East, a clear alternate to the New World Order dreamed up by factotums at the UN, WEF, Atlantic Council, and Chatham House, backed by fully insolvent, corrupted European aristocrats and bankers.

Saturday I quoted Robert Barnes regarding the incredible AIPAC drive to defeat Thomas Massie in a primary election:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law The highest amount spent per potential voter in any campaign on negative ads is about $2/voter. The negative campaign ads against Massie are more than 50 times higher at more than $100/voter. Unheard of & unprecedented.

Here’s a further update on that election and the candidate that AIPAC hopes Boomers will put into Congress:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ “What Gallrein represents is something both parties have been quietly building toward for twenty-five years: the national security state as its own source of political legitimacy, floating above democratic accountability, not answerable to the public it claims to serve.” He also represents the subjugation of the national interest to Israeli exceptionalism Ken Klippenstein @kenklippenstein￼ I went through all of Ed Gallrein’s interviews and this guy is laughably deep state. He literally says his background is classified, cites anonymous endorsements from unnamed national security officials, and more: Iran War vs. Epstein Files Politician whose background is secret challenges one who released Epstein files