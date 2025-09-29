Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
26m

Scott Ritter on Tomahawks to Ukraine

https://youtu.be/IEj9bGezlG4?t=1012

If we had these Tomahawk missiles tomorrow and the Ukrainians got them on Wednesday and fired them at Moscow on Thursday, what would happen? We'd all be dead by Friday because it would trigger an immediate Russian nuclear response that would then ping pong out of control and we'd have a general nuclear exchange and the entire world would be annihilated. The Tomahawk missile is an intermediate range nuclear capable missile with strategic importance attached to it. Just so people know, the ground launched version of the Tomahawk, which is what we're talking about giving the Ukrainians, was banned by the intermediate nuclear forces treaty back in 1987/88. Donald Trump withdrew from that treaty in 2019 and we've been deploying that missile ever since, or have the potential to deploy it. It is an American strategic system especially when it has a nuclear missile or nuclear warhead attached. It does have conventional capabilities but those are capabilities that cannot be transferred to third parties. ...

But the biggest thing is the the Tomahawk missile cannot be operated without American hands operating it. This isn't giving it to Ukraine and Ukraine suddenly is able to launch this missile. First of all, the guidance system. There's three aspects of it. There's GPS that's encrypted American military grade GPS. There's terrain following radar images that only we have. And then the final adjustments that are made--basically we take satellite photos of the target and we use real-time imagery from the system itself to align and zoom in. We control everything there. So, if a Tomahawk missile hits a Russian target, it's because the American intelligence personnel prepared the targeting deck to that. And the Tomahawk can't be fired without certain things going through certain classified communications channels that can only be handled by Americans.

So let me make it clear to Keith Kellogg and everybody listening. The United States will never ever provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. We know that. Russia knows that. Ukraine knows that. It's stupid for Keith Kellogg [and Veep Vance] to [talk about it] but this is part of the stupid game that he's playing. ... The goal here is to pressure Russia into having a trilateral meeting between the president of Russia, the president of United States and the president of of Ukraine. Something the Russians have said they're not doing. ... So this is all part of a game being played to put pressure on Russia to have such a meeting. Ukraine will never receive a Tomahawk missile because Donald Trump knows that if they do, the world ends. And Donald Trump's not in the world ending business at this point in time.

Mark Wauck
1m

Max B. saying that his Iranian contacts expect an attack momentarily. FWIW.

