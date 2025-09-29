Israel and the US are preparing to ATTACK Iran once again - Russian news agency TASS

Megatron @Megatron_ron 9h￼ BREAKING: ￼ More then 8 US aerial tankers departed the US towards Europe, with most already arriving in the UK. The last time this happened was when Israel and the US attacked Iran.

And, after getting instructions from Netanyahu today …

Trump to attend Tuesday’s unprecedented gathering of US military commanders “It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message,” Trump told NBC News.

Don’t hold your breath on that doubling of missile production—the gathered admirals and generals won’t be—but it’s the intention that counts.

As we never tire of saying, the Anglo-Zionist war on the world is a bankers war to preserve Anglo-Zionist world hegemony. That hegemony is based on the supremacy of King Dollar as the world reserve currency, which is threatened by unsustainable US debt—I think it’s now at $38 trillion. The debt can’t be paid back. Period. The only way, therefore, to maintain supremacy is through military intimidation and taking control of a dominant position over the one thing the world can’t do without—oil and gas. Everything you see happening around you—Russia, China, Iran, India, Venezuela, Argentina, Afghanistan, the Jewish war for control of all media—it’s all connected. In 25 words or less, if BRICS succeeds the Anglo-Zionist Empire collapses.

To prevent that, Trump was returned to the White House on a platform of lies and BS—the peace candidate and all that jazz. Trump is the frontman for the Anglo-Zionist war on the world, kept in line with money and blackmail. He is beyond a doubt The War President. This culminating phase of the war has been in the planning for years; Trump is simply the puppet for the moment. We had a bit of misdirection with DOGE early on, but for at least six months it’s been pretty much war 24/7, with occasional misdirection for the knuckleheads. As we maintained yesterday, you need to ignore Trump’s lies and disinformation—he is not a peace president. He’s a war president and the war on the world will continue and will include Russia and China. The point here is that Trump is trying to do most of this with the minimum of US military involvement, preferring the tariff and sanctions path. But that bluff is being called, and the time is coming when Big War can no longer be avoided.

This morning Alastair Crooke went into all the above once again with Judge Nap, adding fascinating connections and details. Crooke’s remarks began after the Judge raised the issue of just what Trump is up to, seeming to hand off the war on Russia to the Euros, while also rattling Tomahawks at Russia—seeming to threaten a hail of Tomahawks directed from Ukraine at Moscow and St. Petersburg. Crook responds that, for the moment, Trump needs to freeze Russia into the Special Military Operation in Ukraine to give the Anglo-Zionists a free hand in Iran. Read carefully:

Crooke: What is going on is that actually this increased tension with Russia is more about keeping Russia busy and occupied. The main event for President Trump is, in fact, the war on Iran and the subsequent control of oil--the oil and gas resources of the Middle East, taken together with Venezuela and its massive oil resources and Argentina, where a deal has been done, which has got large shale oil and gas resources. I think this is all about the American debt and about Trump’s aim to put all of these assets in the balance sheet and to pay down the debt from these resources. So what we’re really seeing in Ukraine is quite clear because, although Trump just took the Kellogg line--you know, Ukraine is winning, Ukraine is doing fine. He said all that but he said equally, ‘I don’t want escalation,’ so he was facing both ways on this. He said, “Okay, yes, Ukraine is winning, so we don’t really have to do anything. Europeans can pay for everything as well. That’s fine, but at the same time, I don’t want to see an increase in tensions with Russia.” In other words, he wants the Russian conflict parked, simmering, but not going into a boil when the real issue is going to be the coming conflict with Iran. I think what the Trump team expects, but I don’t think will get, is a capitulation by Iran. But if not they will go to war and I think they will try and take the resources of the Middle East add them to the resources of South America and feel that this is the means to deal with the US debt overhang. So I think that’s what we’re seeing primarily in Trump’s handoff of the [Ukraine/Russia] issue to the Europeans ... ... The last thing Trump wants--and this is what the it’s all about-- is Russia in the Middle East if there’s going to be an attack on Iran. You’ll recall that from the very outset the great achievement of Wolfowitz was getting Russia out of the Middle East, and thereby allowing America to dominate the whole of the Middle East and its resources. What they don’t want is for Russia--or China, perhaps--to come in in support of Iran if Iran is attacked by either Israel or by both the US and Israel. Russia and China have used very tough language in a statement regarding the snapback sanctions [that were supposedly triggered against Iran by France, UK, and Germany]. Russia and China said, ‘as far as we’re concerned the snapback hasn’t even occurred. It was illegal, procedurally flawed, and as far as we’re concerned, the JCPOA therefore has not been suspended. The sanctions are not in place. We do not accept that in any way at all. And furthermore, in our view in fact, the JCPOA continues till the 18th of October.’ 18th of October is the sunset of the JCPOA. That’s the time it ends anyway. It was always scheduled to end then and all the things fall at that point in mid-October, which is why the European three have been racing to get the snapback sanctions in place. [Among the sanctions supposedly triggered by the snapback provisions are sanctions on] the supply of conventional weapons to Iran. So Russia is taking a very strong line, [stating that the triggering of snapback was illegitimate and that they will not enforce it]. What’s important to Trump and the White House at the moment is that, if there’s going to be an attack on Iran, they want it to happen while Russia is still busy fighting the war in Ukraine. Because if the war is over before the attack comes, then it’s quite possible that Russia might be more disposed to support, even if it’s support only in terms of providing air defense weapons and more equipment to Iran. So I think that’s why Trump is keeping the thing [i.e., the war hysteria in Europe] going. And this whole thing is also tied into Venezuela, because it’s all about energy resources. And then, finally, in the last resort it’s all about US debt and how to pay off and reduce the great overhang. I think Larry Fink, the head of Black Rock, said that at the moment the only thing that is keeping things intact is that this surging stock market is backstopping the bond market. If the bond market starts to collapse then America will be overwhelmed, in his view, by its deficits. So this is how we have to read what’s happening with Russia, with Israel, with Gaza, and Venezuela--all within this context of the broader picture of Trump struggling to try to sort out America’s debt overhang.

With regard to that final sentence, we turn again to PP:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ As investors start to realise that there is a massive AI bubble in the US - caused by companies creating artificial demand for their chips - Huawei ramps up production for tangible domestic demand caused by US chip sanctions. It’s getting hard to watch.

Again, we see why Trump keeps trying to keep the bubble intact, inflated. It’s to buy time for the war. We see why Trump keeps the Euros rattling their empty scabbards. It remains, of course, that this is brinkmanship, playing with fire:

Richard @ricwe123￼ Vladimir Putin isn’t stupid, he knows very well that every time Western long-range missiles hit Russian soil, it’s not Ukrainians behind the controls, it’s NATO personnel pulling the trigger. That makes places like Wiesbaden, where these attacks are coordinated and executed, legitimate military targets. Germany might think it’s playing puppet master from a safe distance, but it’s painting a bullseye on its own cities. ...

We also see why Trump—actually from the days of his campaign—has encouraged and now enables the Jewish Nationalist takeover of American media. It’s to keep Americans blinded to reality and in line:

The eighth front [of Israel’s seven front war on the world, as described by Netanyahu] is inside the United States: it is the front is against the podcasters, the influencers on the internet. Israel has largely bought the mainstream media and has been controlling that since the Obama administration. We all see that now. The details of how much they were controlling things through COVID and everything else. And now the eighth front is really the war that Max Blumenthal has been outlining very clearly--the war against people like Charlie Kirk and against others who are questioning why it is Israel first and not America first, and asking about this takeover of America by Israel and these big Jewish oligarch billionaires who seem to wield huge influence, who have just bought TikTok because they don’t like TikTok. Its algorithm doesn’t give enough support to Israel. So they’re going to change the algorithm to make sure it changes its position. So that’s the the eighth front. The front is to maintain control and to have influence over young Americans, be they Republican or Democrats. But young Americans are drifting away from support for Israel, as is the rest of the world. And this is an existential threat because if Israel loses America, it’s an existential threat to its future. If they’ve lost the young they are going to lose America. Not today, not tomorrow, but this is the eighth front. This is the big war that Israel and Netanyahu believe they cannot lose. They must keep the control over the internet media system as well as the mainline system. So they’re splashing out, buying up as much as they can.

￼Disclose.tv @disclosetv￼ NEW - Netanyahu mission-briefed American influencers today, stating TikTok is the “most important” weapon in securing Israel’s right-wing support: “Weapons change over time... the most important ones are the social media,” he said. “The most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok... I hope it goes through because it can be consequential.” Netanyahu also noted X is crucial, emphasizing Elon Musk is “not an enemy, he’s a friend. We should talk to him.” Candace Owens @RealCandaceO Sep 27￼ Trump just allowing Israel to purchase our speech because he’s entirely impotent when it comes to Bibi. Israel is so retarded that they don’t realize this purchase will have the opposite desired effect.

Let’s pivot back to Trump’s upcoming second attack on Iran. Yesterday, we talked about the importance that regaining the use of the major Bagram airbase in Afghanistan could have—in many respects, but most immediately in the upcoming attack on Iran. Here’s a map that shows the attack routes from Israel to Iran, illustrating how attacks from Afghanistan could be highly effective if Iran is occupied with other attack vectors:

Iran, of course, is preparing for this. Beyond any shadow of a doubt they’re being intensively assisted by Russia and China—in no particular order. The 12 Day War was a disaster for the Anglo-Zionists and the next war could be worse, but these are desperate times for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. To show how dangerous this is, here’s an excerpt from Danny Davis this morning regarding Russia’s preparation for war—not just against Ukraine, not just against NATO, but against the entire West. Russia’s preparedness, its awareness of Trump’s malign intent and untrustworthiness, has only intensified since the 12 Day War. Russia’s—and China’s and Iran’s—levels of preparedness are increasing exponentially in comparison with US levels.