I’m not a finance or investment guy. I can only say I wish I understood these things better. I mean, I get it that “all wars are bankers wars”, and that the Anglo-Zionist war on the world is no different. Trump has a bold plan to rescue Anglo-Zionist hegemony by, well, it sounds like a massive devaluation of the dollar. In other words, what everyone suspected: Inflate our way out of our unpayable debt. So, stop just short of actually defaulting on that mountain of debt. That much we all understand. It has to happen, but the how and the details matter.

I got onto this by a post at Zerohedge that’s essentially a come on to gold buggish presentation. Here’s the Zerohedge come on link:

What sparked this speculation has been the massive transfer of gold—physical gold—to New York from London. As the authors say, any time that happens you know something big is in the works. You also know that the little guy is probably gonna get screwed. The rich will get richer. So here’s the real presentation:

Get Ready for Trump's Monetary Reset A gold panic in London has Europe and the world wondering what’s next

I can’t possibly wrap my head around all this—it’s long—and I don’t have the background to explain it. That’s why I’m soliciting comments. Consider these brief excerpts as a way to gin up interest among those who do understand these things.

Since roughly November 2024, some “unknown” buyer in the US has purchased 2,000 metric tons - 64 million ounces. That’s almost 25% of all the massive gold stockpile supposedly held by the US government. Only a few institutions have pockets deep enough to buy 64 million ounces. So whoever it is, this is a major player… and a signal something’s coming. But there are a few disquieting things about this buyer.… They don’t care about price… or making a short term profit.

Obviously, whoever’s behind this has an in with Trump 2.0 at the very highest level—they know what’s coming. My guess is that these people need a safe haven outside the UK, so there’s a coordinated transfer of physical gold to the US as that safe haven.

Up till now the position of the USD as the world reserve currency has been a recipe for US failure—that’s not news. There have been repeated serious warning signs, but no one saw a way out of the trap.

To most people, this situation is hopelessly tangled and confusing. Every past administration since Reagan has thrown up their hands. The political class has simply agreed to milk it for all the wealth they can get - refusing to make any attempt to right the ship of state. Now, Trump has surrounded himself with his own cadre of wealthy, successful billionaires. The difference is… Trump’s team really does have a workable plan to avoid The Abyss and bring about a new golden age for America. So the first thing Trump’s team did was… Spark a run on gold in London.

Let’s amend that slightly. Trump’s team THINKS it can solve this. They have a plan. Whether it’s workable is one question. The other question is: Who does it work for?

Who can demand physical delivery and who might want the safety gold brings in this time of historic geopolitical flux. The US government wants its gold - either the Fed or the US Treasury. Of course, I can’t know for sure, but whoever it is… Trump wants the gold from London inside the US as part of his plan.

Me? I’ll call this gold influx Anglo-Zionist gold. And it might explain why Trump is so clearly a bought man. He can’t pull this off without the bankstas. But that’s only part of it.

He knows what’s coming. And he believes with unshakable confidence that he is the man for this hour of world history. This move by Trump’s Team is a signal something huge is coming - and it’s a lot bigger than just gold or money. I think I‘ve discovered what it is. … Other Central Banks have been taking delivery for years now. China has been taking delivery for years… stockpiling and preparing. Now, we’re about to find out what they’ve been preparing for… If you pay attention to the markets like I do… Something big is about to go down in the world’s monetary system. The other powers in the world like China, Russia and the BRICS nations want to know just how solvent (or insolvent) the US really is. Because they want out of the current, US-led monetary order. Trump knows a new monetary regime is coming - so he’s getting in a position to propose one. It will be a system designed to build a bridge over The Abyss. Trump isn’t just remonetizing gold because of other Central Banks buying… Trump has a plan to monetize everything - and put the US back on a path of real wealth through productivity. It’s a massive, ambitious vision - and the craziest part of this story is… Trump got the idea for his economic and monetary masterstroke from the most unlikely source you can imagine. [Hint: China]

The nub of the plan—I’m skipping a lot—is a Sovereign Wealth Fund for the US. You’ve heard about it if you’ve been following the news. This is more or less what it means, and Lutnick at Commerce will be in charge of it.

In a recent interview, Lutnik describes precisely what Team Trump plans to do with this SWF. Here’s Lutnik on Trump’s plans to restructure US finances and protect hundreds of trillions of America’s wealth: “We have a $6.5 trillion budget. We have $4.5 trillion of revenue… our total GDP, $29 trillion… and our debt, just under $37 trillion. We’re going to hell. What is the balance sheet of the United States of America? What’s everything we own? I think it’s worth $500 trillion. Okay Howard, can you make 0.25% - one-quarter of one percent - on it? We have land. And we have minerals. If we have $500 trillion and we can make a quarter of a percent… that’s a $1 trillion and a quarter a year.” As CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnik is a Wall Street insider. If anyone knows how to monetize assets, it’s Lutnik and his people. Wall Street has done little else for the last 50+ years except find things to financialize. So, Bessent and Lutnik have been tasked by their boss to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet.” Their solution? The United States SWF or Sovereign Wealth Fund. This SWF will remonetize not just gold - but every asset tied to the US: land… oil… mineral rights… everything. All this will be added to the US balance sheet in the plus column. The SWF changes the entire concept of US national wealth protection. ... Here’s how it would work. The ANWAR oil field is a section off the coast of Alaska. It has more proven oil reserves than Saudi Arabia. It goes into the SWF - and churns out a royalty. Just think if the US government collected a royalty on that oil forever. Amongst the countless other idle resources sitting in the US is the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska. There are 80 billion pounds of copper, 107 million ounces of gold and many other important minerals waiting to be brought into production. This great American resource was denied permitting over worries that a river 20 miles away, which supports a salmon fishery, might be impacted by mining operations. What if, instead of granting mining licenses, the US simply took a cut of profits on US lands? It’s a model that has never been tried in America - but is already working in other parts of the world for countries like Saudi Arabia, Norway and China. There is an astonishing amount of wealth available in the US if you think about a model in which red tape simply disappears and America’s assets are finally unlocked and put to work. … Millions of acres of land in the US, an abundance of virtually every resource you can imagine, will all go into the SWF and put to work for Americans. Gold coming out of London is proof that this plan is already underway. So now, let me tell you what the endgame is - and what pain lies ahead if this bold vision is to be realized… Threading The Eye Of The Needle The reason I dug so deeply into this story is because it’s going to affect just about everyone on the planet. It’s nothing other than a total “realignment of global policy”... for the US and the rest of the world. One that has the potential to unleash unimaginable prosperity and riches. But not without pain. The end goal of Trump’s plan is to remove the burden the US carries for having the world’s reserve currency. We’re always told that having the world’s reserve currency is an exorbitant privilege, but almost nobody understands its dark side. It’s something called Triffin’s Dilemma - after Robert Triffin. As far back as 1959, Triffin said publicly the only way the US could continue to command status from the world’s reserve currency would be to run ever greater trade deficits. This is the fatal burden that comes with issuing the world’s reserve currency. Whatever country has this burden is doomed to have an unnaturally strong currency - which may sound like a good thing. It’s not. Whatever advantage the US gained from issuing the world’s reserve currency is largely over. Trump knows this better than most politicians: If you can’t make anything to export… Your security and prosperity are an illusion. Here’s Dr. Stephen Miran on the crux of the Dilemma: In "A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System,” Miran puts his finger on the real flaw that has led the US toward The Abyss. Demand for US dollar-denominated reserve assets

Leads to inevitable trade imbalances and a weak US manufacturing environment. In other words, ... Artificial demand for the US dollar keeps it perpetually, unnaturally high compared to every other currency. The reason this sucks for Americans is because we cannot make things in the US that are competitive with other countries. A strong dollar makes US exports incredibly - uncompetitively - expensive. This is the real problem Trump is trying to solve. It’s the real motivation behind gold coming to New York… the coming currency regime change… the SWF… and Trump’s tariff threats. If you want proof of this fatal disadvantage, look at China in the last 30+ years… Then look at the US. China wrought the greatest miracle in economic history by raising 800 million Chinese out of poverty in a single generation. Meanwhile, the US was gutted. There may be other less important reasons for this - but the primary one is… It became cheaper to send fiat currency overseas and have stuff made elsewhere. So jobs and factory equipment left the US. Trump knows this because the people affected by it are his MAGA base. That’s why Miran’s plan is over the target. Miran identifies the engine of doom - the thing that must be dismantled for the US to recover and regain luster and glory through productivity. The goal is to bring jobs and productive capacity back to the US. Trump believes in this future and isn’t afraid to go for it. But this is not just about bringing back jobs and productive capacity, Trump’s plan also gives the US newfound wealth in the realm of raw materials - i.e. the resources required to rebuild US supply chains. That’s what all the Greenland talk is about. The US is almost 100% dependent on China for critical minerals - many of which are essential to our high-tech military. How’s that supposed to work? It won’t. And that’s the point. Trump’s plan takes all of this into account. This US must rebuild supply chains and re-shore/nearshore. If that doesn’t happen, nothing else matters - because the US will be in the Abyss. Here’s the painful part… The goal is to remake the world’s monetary regime… bring back jobs and manufacturing… and generate new sources of raw materials to build new, more secure supply chains. But there are the consequences to Trump’s plan - one of which is a guaranteed period of painful adjustment. To achieve anything, and especially his end goal, Trump’s plan will devalue the dollar in a very delicate and specific way: By making the dollar a lot less attractive to foreigners. Everything depends on that. Trump doesn’t just want a weaker dollar - he wants a dollar that is radically devalued against every other currency on earth. After this devaluation is complete, I can see gold at $21,000+ per ounce - which would be a dollar devaluation of 90%. That may sound horrific - but it’s only slightly less than the devaluation of the 1970s, when the dollar lost 75% of its purchasing power. Anyone not holding “real stuff” - like gold, silver, natural resources, commodities, etc. - is going to see a dramatic drop in their standard of living. Team Trump will deal with US debt the way governments always deal with debt… By inflating it away - and with it, the purchasing power of your US dollar savings. Everything depends on threading this needle.

