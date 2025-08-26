Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marku52's avatar
marku52
2h

The movement of large amounts of gold is certainly worrisome. That does look like some party is expecting (or wanting to create) a large devaluation of the USD (and profit from it, for sure)

The SWF sounds like a recipe to trash any remaining environmental regs and strip mine whats left of the country.

None of this solve the fundamental cost of doing business in this country, which is why all manufacturing fled. Sure the USD is overvalued, but even fixing that is just a start. So many middlemen have so many hands out that everything costs too damned much. Rent, health care, schooling.

I was reminiscing about my old rock band days around 1972. Kevitching about having to come up with $12 for my share (4 parts) of the rent. Well, that's about $100 today. Can you imagine renting *anything* much less an entire house or 2 BR apartment for $400?

And health care! Jeez, the inflation there is, um, just remarkable.

Same thing. It all just costs too much here for American labor to be competitive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
No's avatar
No
2h

You might want to look up Karl Denninger at The Market ticker. He studies everything and is quite intelligent. He goes into great detail on the situation we find ourselves in due to financialization and leverage of pretty much everything. He doesn't think we're going to make it. He's kind of a dick and so far, we are still rolling along, but I think he's mostly on the right track.

IF Trump is really the masterful,super genius that some people claim, he's going to try and thread the needle to bring us through the coming collapse of everything.

Trump appears to have had a plan for some time now. I'm afraid he waited too long and he's too old and the time has passed where there was a chance.

On the other hand, this idea of sovereign wealth fund and capitalizing on natural resources sounds a lot like old style monarchy, where the king owns the nation, the people and all the resources. We are at the end of a normal/average life of a Republic. What happens next is usually either a collapse and fracturing or a civil war that results in a dictator or monarch.

Trump has a big family, and some of them are pretty bright. When the Roman Senate assassinated Julius Caesar, I doubt any of them even knew the name of Octavius.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture