Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
6h

UNSHADOWED (formerly IceAgeFarmer) @UnshadowedShow￼

Wheat exploded in price yesterday (limit up) after USDA forecast that over 8 million acres of HRW (Hard Red Wheat) will be abandoned in the Great Plains

That's 37% of planted acreage reported in the March Prospective Planting report, and means U.S. farmers this year will harvest their smallest wheat crop since 1972.

This comes on top of already record-low planted acreage heading into the season (lowest since 1919 in some metrics). Global supplies are tightening too.

Expect bread, pasta, baked goods, and processed foods to climb in the coming months — and pressure on livestock feed could push meat/dairy prices higher as well. This is another brick in the wall of rising food costs.

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Alex
7h

So the US government is trying to bait oil traders - a ruthless bunch - into shorting oil via the reserves? Wow. Good luck. Unless they have a backroom agreement to manipulate the price momentarily via futures drops or something, good luck with that.

Somewhat related, a long, but fascinating summary of how the new Fed chair is the last piece of the puzzle on how time has been wound back to the early years of the US, where a few rich banking families had effective control over the country.

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/the-family-business

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