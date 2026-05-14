As I’ve been saying, in a very real sense Trump’s trip to Beijing is overshadowed by the Iran issue. As originally envisioned, Trump—fresh from famous victories over Venezuela and Iran—was going to go to Beijing and dictate terms of US global hegemony. Not only did Iran not cooperate by folding, but Iran has Trump cornered. The US has been disastrously defeated—the only measure of victory was always who would control Hormuz, and we have the answer: Iran controls Hormuz. The US military can’t reopen the strait and Trump is now in the process of learning that Iran can outlast the US economy when it comes to the dueling blockades. Trump doesn’t dare block Iranian oil going to China, and the Iranians keep stiffing Trump’s overtures to a “deal”. Iran knows they’ve won, so there’s no need for a deal. They’re dictating terms.

Sean Foo has been concentrating on geopolitics lately. Yesterday he addressed Iran’s strategy of asymmetric warfare. It’s very insightful. Trump, driven by Jewish Nationalists, has gambled the US economy even before checking his hand at the poker table.

Iran Triggers US Bond MELTDOWN As Emergency Oil Release To Backfire Massively

The Iran war is taking a deadly turn for the worse. Iran is forcing the US into a corner and, as we mentioned before, Trump is really on the back foot on this one. With his upcoming trip to China, the administration can’t afford to make any crazy moves. Trump wants favors from Beijing, which mainly revolve around China buying stuff from the US. We know that because the US ambassador just warned China against halting the purchase of American soybeans. I find this bizarre because it really shows the level of panic even before the summit begins. Whether China buys US soy and other exports really depends on the US war on Iran. The Chinese don’t want an escalation because that will be very bad for the world economy. Losing access to Middle East oil is also a major point of contention for the Chinese. Iran has rejected US terms and the leadership is pushing Trump to the brink.

This standoff is causing a meltdown, but the US cannot afford to escalate in a big way until Trump gets a clearer idea of where China stands on the issue. Until then, the US is forced to buy time. They’re on the defensive and it’s causing the world to lose faith--not just in Trump’s economy, but in American markets as well. Despite the AI hype train and people piling into technology, US stocks are reversing calls and are crashing. The NASDAQ has fallen by over 2%, thanks to the inflation report that just came out. US CPI inflation has risen to 3.8%, the highest level in 3 years. As we mentioned many times before, there is a lag time for inflation, and that means there’s no way for the US to escape higher prices ahead. How can crude go from $70 to over $110--and then stay above $100--and inflation will not rebound higher? That’s why we can’t just trust Trump on any economic number he throws out. He literally invents things from thin air.

Whether Trump likes it or not, Iran is in full control of US inflation. And, by proxy, that means having the ability to wreck the economy and US markets. That is the soft underbelly of the Empire. Iran doesn’t need to defeat the US military in the field. They just need to outlast America’s fragile economy. Now, we know panic is starting to build because the US has decided to release yet another wave of their emergency oil reserves.

The strategic petroleum reserve awarded another 53.3 million barrels to companies--including global oil trader Trafigura Group and US refiner Marathon. But there’s a big problem with this. It’s not really an outright sale of the oil. It’s really a loan. The US government tried to get fancy with the details and this is why things could really backfire badly. The bidders taking oil from the SPR will have to return this oil with interest or premium. And this can be anywhere from 18% to 24%. But there’s a big catch here. It’s not dollars the companies have to pay back. It is barrels of oil. That changes the entire equation and introduces massive risk. For example, if Exxon takes in a million barrels of oil from the SPR at a 20% premium, they will have to return 1.2 million barrels to the Reserves. 200,000 in additional barrels would have be returned to the US stock piles. Returning cash calculated at a fixed amount in one thing, but the price of oil fluctuates every single day. That means the big oil companies are taking a very big risk. They’re taking the oil and selling it now, hoping that prices will collapse tomorrow. But if the price of oil doesn’t drop, suddenly they could be facing brutal losses.

This is why there was only a 52% participation rate in this SPR release. Many companies see this as a trap--the terms imposed by the Trump administration are just too risky. It’s borderline silly and gives Iran a bigger advantage. Only the brave would dare take on this enormous gamble.

If Iran keeps Hormuz shut or strikes even more Gulf producers, prices could rise higher. Suddenly, the companies will be in the position of needing to return the original million barrels plus the additional 20% more barrels at a higher price tag. The losses will be staggering and would result in either default or begging the Department of Energy (DOE) for a reprieve. Either way, the SPR would stay empty for longer. That’s how much of a vice grip Iran has on the US. Trump’s idea of getting the private sector to grow the SPR at no cost to the taxpayer is going to backfire. Future releases of the SPR will be met with fear and hesitation, and the participation rate is only going to collapse. Who wants to take this risk? Companies won’t want to take a double gamble on both the volume and the price. And that fear alone could cause oil prices globally to stay higher for longer.

Now, Iran is putting pressure on the US by forcing oil above $100 a barrel yet again. We have warned multiple times that inflation will rebound higher and, with it, a whole host of nasty effects. Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to defend the rise in inflation. It’s quite bizarre, but the excuse is still about the nuclear threat. Plus, Trump’s numbers are all over the place.

Q: [Inflation] is now at its highest level in three years. Are your policies not working? What’s happening?

Trump: Policies are working incredibly. If you go back to just before the war, for the last 3 months, inflation was at 1.7%. Now, we had a choice. Let these lunatics have a nuclear weapon. If you want to do that, then you’re a stupid person.

In the first place, US inflation was never at 1.7%--that never happened. But the latest numbers are out and inflation did hit a three-year high. We should be alarmed because we have all seen this movie before. The biggest risk to the US today are the markets. And despite the risk of high inflation, investors are still piling on. Part of it is the AI hype. Part of it is the hope that the war ends soon and that inflation crashes back down. It’s a really dangerous gamble. If US stocks really crash it would push millions to the edge. spending could suddenly dry up in a hurry. The 6% GDP claim from Kevin Hasset is going to evaporate into thin air.

Now inflation has officially risen to 3.8% in the CPI. That is just headline inflation that includes food, energy.

Airfares and rent have also risen. Grocery prices are up by 70 basis points. At the same time, real hourly earnings have fallen. People are spending more while earning less. That’s a deadly combination for an economy driven by consumption. The real fear is entrenched inflation. And that’s where core inflation--the yellow bars--starts to rise. That will mean inflation has trickled down into services as well. That means housing, transportation, and healthcare become more expensive. Right now, the prices of basic necessities are rising. Almost every category is up. Goods that cost $100 in 2020 now cost more than $130 today. Iran won’t let up the pressure. Not when they’re making a dent where it matters the most. They are hammering the wallets of US voters. The midterm elections are coming in November and inflation could very well persist until then. Even if the ceasefire holds and Hormuz opens next week, higher costs aren’t going to magically disappear--the oil shock takes time to normalize. Higher prices for fertilizer have not fully trickled down to the consumer just yet.

But will things even normalize? Now this is the chart of the Bab el-Mandeb strait after the Houthis wreaked havoc on the strait.

It’s not Hormuz, but it does highlight that things won’t go back to normal. Before the Houthis made their squeeze, 70 to 80 ships passed through the Elman daily, but after the crisis, this amount dropped to 30 or 40. It is at least a 50% decrease, which should tell us the fate of Hormuz going forward. Even if we get a peace agreement, Iran will likely be in control of Hormuz. They will be imposing a toll and collecting millions of dollars per ship. Those that refuse to pay will get throttled. So expecting the flow of oil to normalize back to 100% is just a nice fantasy.

This isn’t good for the inflation crisis in the US. Trump will be facing borderline embarrassment as he heads to Beijing. He was supposed to go to the Chinese like a big winner, wasn’t he? But with the US economy facing high inflation, it’s hard to imagine that he has any leverage at all. The Achilles heel of the US economy has always been high inflation--it’s the main driver of interest rates in the system. And the market is pricing not lower rates, but higher rates, by the end of the year. But here’s the real kicker. There’s a very serious chance of rate hikes by December. There’s a 35% chance of rates hitting 4% or higher over the next 7 months. So, are we really feeling lucky yet?

Trump’s war on Iran has totally warped expectations over the coming year. Everyone, including the markets, were expecting a big drop in rates. Everything from mortgage loans to the AI investments were expecting this drop. Iran’s playing an indirect game to end the war on their terms. Iran knows that they can’t confront the US military for a victory in the field. Instead, they’re targeting the weak spot that they know made Trump TACO in the past. This is the very definition of asymmetric warfare. And just as Russia used oil and gas, just as China used rare earths, the Iranians are using the price of oil and inflation to influence US interest rates.

As we speak, the US 10-year yield is climbing higher and higher. It’s probably higher than 4.46% now and is rising dangerously close to the 4.5% pivotal level.

Now, this is the level at which Trump did his taco last year during the trade war. Thanks to inflation, investors are squeezing Bessent for higher return. The sentiment is quite clear here. ‘If you can’t get inflation in control, you’d better give us a higher yield to hold treasuries.’ And you can’t really blame them. Who wants to hold a hot potato today? Not only is inflation rising, the strength of the dollar is also falling. So, future US debt auctions will become a disaster. US mortgage rates could also start rising back to 7% this year. Millions, tens of millions, could face an additional squeeze from their housing payments. So will Trump tackle and face humiliation or will he continue to risk and gamble with the US economy?

Of course Trump is hoping for a miracle from China. He wants investments and purchase commitments from the Chinese. He might even back Beijing to get Iran to stand down. But is it really going to work? I highly doubt it. Iran has managed to corner the US and there are even reports circulating that it’s game over. Apart from the Kagan article in The Atlantic, US intelligence agencies themselves are projecting a protracted war.

Iran still retains a huge missile and drone arsenal. They can outlast the US blockade for months--and then some. And we know what that means. A longer oil disruption and potential escalations and an inflation crisis that just won’t go away. Trump isn’t going to China with a full set of cards. He can’t really strut around and proclaim victory, because the facts on the ground are the complete opposite. China won’t buy what he will try to sell.