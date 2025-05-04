Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
10h

"For Trump to have negotiated a deal with the Russians would have been incredibly difficult politically"

The only leverage Trump had or has - is that he/US would back, and not veto, a UN resolution that would legally make Crimea and the other 4 Oblasts - Russia Territory - legally recognized Russia - if Russia would stop now - and I imagine Putin was seriously considering this proposal, as it does carry some weight - but there had to be other terms Putin was insistent upon, like No Nato, No Nato forces, No Nazi's, bring the church and russia language and culture back - withdraw the laws against language and culture ---- and that would have been that --- peace

Very simple - and for many perspective - quite reasonable - this criminalizing the Russia language, culture and churches --- what Country does that - pretty much no one.

Unfortunate for Ukraine they could not accept that.

Trump still has this legalized Russia territory card and I understand has been toying with that to Putin -

Oh well, Putin will take Odessa in all likelyhood and Ukraine will ultimately be resolved, they will just continue to lose more and more before they get there.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cassander's avatar
Cassander
8h

As I read (here and elsewhere) about the intractable difficulties currently being experienced in reaching a settlement of the Ukraine War, including John Mearsheimer's expressed conclusions that the war is existential for both Russia and Ukraine, I am reminded, among other things, of Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson in February 2024. You all will remember that Putin spent a lot of time at the beginning of the interview essentially lecturing Carlson about the history of Russian/Ukrainian relations, about which, I think he was fairly implying, the United States is clueless.

While Putin's lecture was largely unintelligible to ordinary Americans, including in all liklihood, Tucker Carlson, and I believe was subsequently criticized by many knowledgeable experts, it did remind me of how little most of us really understand the multiplicity of issues raised by the conflict, outside the better known issues raised by US and Western foreign policies following the fall of the Soviet Union.

In this respect, I have recently been pushing my way through a more or less samizdat translation of Two Hundred Years Together, Alexander Solzhenitsyn's 2001/2002 history of Jews in the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia between the years 1795 and 1995. As anyone who has read Gulag Archipelago will appreciate, reading Solzhenitsyn is anything but easy.

https://archive.org/details/200YearsTogether/mode/1up?view=theater

While the work does not explicitly describe the history of Ukraine within the Russian Empire and Soviet Union, it does provide a window on many of the issues confronted by Russians and Jews alike in the building and maintenance of the greater Russian empires. It is a fascinating recitation as it includes elements of history, as in the case of Putin's history lesson to Carlson, utterly unappreciated by ordinary Americans.

In making this reference to Two Hundred Years Together, I am aware that numerous experts and critics have rejected Solzhenitsyn's conclusions, finding his treatment to be essentially antisemitic. I take no position on this issue. Rather, I would say that reading Two Hundred Years Together raises issues which are undoubtedly unresolved and implicit in the current crisis and about which Americans generally know little to nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture